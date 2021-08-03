Assam's Bru Community Protest Against Mizoram Govt, Blocks Highway

Assam’s tribal community Bru also called Reang, descend from the hills to stage a protest against Mizoram for the killing of six Assam police jawans and the land encroachment by Mizos and expressing their long-pending anger against Mizoram.

The protesters blocking NH-6 shouted slogans against the Mizoram government, the police and also the Young Mizo Association.

The BRU community does Jhoom cultivation in fields in Assam bordering Mizoram but they have to pay tax to the village head in Mizoram which is now raised to Rs 500 from Rs 300.

This Bru community is spread across Assam, Mizoram and Tripura. But in Mizoram, they have been facing the heat of community clash and harassment after Mizoram was formed. After a communal clash, the Bru settlers had fled to bordering Tripura and the rest to Assam side.

The resettlement process of the community fleeing from the State on Mizoram is yet to be completed, though the process has been initiated by the Centre. Thousands of people from the BRU community are languishing in relief camps in Tripura for the last two decades. There are also protest in Tripura against settling thousands of Bru people in their land.

In bordering Mizoram, in the three districts (Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj) of Assam’s in Barak Valley around 48,000 people are living the hills and they are proud to be in Assam. In 1998, two villages, Gutguti and Raifulmara of Bru community in the Hailakandi district was set ablaze by alleged culprits from Mizoram. In Assam’s Hailakandi district, there are 26 villages of Bru tribes.

