Assam's 'Coldest Heaven' Records -10 Degree Celcius, Realises Tourism Potential

Temperatures in Assam’s Kepeilo village pummeled previous records touching an all-time low of about -10 degree Celsius. The lowest temperature was a rare occasion for a state which does not record such low temperatures and is known for its perineal floods.

Tucked in oblivion, Kepelio has been wrapped in white sheets of snow for past seven days and locals say that it shall continue till mid-January.

“It’s definitely the coldest village in Dima Haso district of Assam. We had come here for a research project and what we got to see here is awesome. You don’t get to see such picturesque locale in Assam. Everything is covered with a white sheet of snow, water bodies have frozen and the chill is biting. We call it as Assam’s coldest heaven” says Kehungsamying Riame, office secretary BJP Dima Hasao.

Situated some 75 kilometers away from district headquarter Halflong in the Borail ranges of south Assam Kipeilo is close to Nagaland and Manipur and the village is the oldest in the region. Dominated by the Zemi Naga community, Kipeilo hosts just 100 families.

“Earlier, the weather used to be harsher and the cold was even more severe. During our forefather’s days, all the water bodies used to freeze. People needed to break ice to get water. Unfortunately, this Cold Heaven has not been explored or introduced in the tourist circuit of the state. Despite having all the potential, Kepeilo remains an unknown destination” says one Kehungsamying Riame.

The erstwhile Dimasa Kingdom, Dima Haso etches itself as a preferred tourist destination in the country for Jatinga. Known for its unique “bird suicide phenomena, Jatinga is visited by ornithologist and visitors likewise to witness the nocturnal wonder where birds are believed to plunge into fire and commit suicide on dark, foggy no moon nights occurred especially during the dark, foggy nights.

“The snow fall has been a sudden occurrence which most of us were not aware of. The village is quite far from Haflong, however as the temperature has dipped real low there has been snow fall and water bodies have solidified. If this turns out to be an annual affair then definitely it’s a gift to us which we not only want to cherish but explore as a possible tourism potential for the hill district” Manjeet Naiding, member of Dima Hasao Executive Council, Tourism In-Charge said.

Maibang was the capital of the erstwhile Dimasa Kingdom, from the 16th to 18th century. The ruins of the kingdom can still be found on the eastern bank of Mahur, south of Maibang and other parts of Dima Hasao District. Among them the most popular is "Stone House" (In Dimasa it is called "Longthai ni Noh") situated on the bank of Mahur River on south Maibang.