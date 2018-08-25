English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Assam's 'Kissing Baba' Who 'Cured' Women With Hugs, Smooches Arrested
Ram Prakash Chauhan, who hails from Bhoraltup village, reportedly claimed that his “supernatural powers” were acquired from Lord Vishnu and he could cure any woman seeking help on marital issues.
Self-styled godman Ram Prakash Chauhan.
Loading...
Police have arrested a self-styled godman from Assam’s Morigaon who hugged and kissed women on the pretext of curing their physical and psychological problems.
Ram Prakash Chauhan, who hails from Bhoraltup village, reportedly claimed that his “supernatural powers” were acquired from Lord Vishnu and he could cure any woman seeking help on marital issues, reported NDTV.
Chauhan started his “treatment” a month ago and used it to exploit superstitious rural women. He had also built a temple in his house where he “cured” the women.
The man’s mother, who had also spread rumours about her son’s “therapeutic powers”, is being interrogated by the police.
Morigaon district has a number of faith healers who claim to be "blessed" by Lord Vishnu. Literacy rate in Morigaon is lower other districts of Assam, because of Mayong - a black magic village where scores of ‘ojhas’ have practised for ages.
Also Watch
Ram Prakash Chauhan, who hails from Bhoraltup village, reportedly claimed that his “supernatural powers” were acquired from Lord Vishnu and he could cure any woman seeking help on marital issues, reported NDTV.
Chauhan started his “treatment” a month ago and used it to exploit superstitious rural women. He had also built a temple in his house where he “cured” the women.
The man’s mother, who had also spread rumours about her son’s “therapeutic powers”, is being interrogated by the police.
Morigaon district has a number of faith healers who claim to be "blessed" by Lord Vishnu. Literacy rate in Morigaon is lower other districts of Assam, because of Mayong - a black magic village where scores of ‘ojhas’ have practised for ages.
Also Watch
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Pregnant Neha Dhupia Walks the Ramp at LFW with Angad Bedi. See Pics
- Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
- This Raksha Bandhan, Sisters are Tying Their Brothers #MainBhi Rakhi to Talk to Them About #MeToo
- 7 Gadgets That You Can Gift Your Sister on Raksha Bandhan
- Finally, An Asiad Medal For Rohan Bopanna
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...