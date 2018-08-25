Assam's 'Kissing Baba' Who 'Cured' Women With Hugs, Smooches Arrested

Police have arrested a self-styled godman from Assam’s Morigaon who hugged and kissed women on the pretext of curing their physical and psychological problems.Ram Prakash Chauhan, who hails from Bhoraltup village, reportedly claimed that his “supernatural powers” were acquired from Lord Vishnu and he could cure any woman seeking help on marital issues, reported NDTV.Chauhan started his “treatment” a month ago and used it to exploit superstitious rural women. He had also built a temple in his house where he “cured” the women.The man’s mother, who had also spread rumours about her son’s “therapeutic powers”, is being interrogated by the police.Morigaon district has a number of faith healers who claim to be "blessed" by Lord Vishnu. Literacy rate in Morigaon is lower other districts of Assam, because of Mayong - a black magic village where scores of ‘ojhas’ have practised for ages.