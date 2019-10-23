Assam’s Morigaon Organises Health Camp to Raise Awareness on Malaria

A health camp was organized at Bhuragaon in Assam’s Morigaon to educate people about the importance of hygiene & sanitation.

The camp shed light on various health-related issues, including hygiene, malaria, use of pure drinking water, hand washing, and others. The health camp was organized by Joint Director of Health Office at Bhuragaon, Morigaon, as reported by The Sentinel.

The Joint Director of Health, Ruhuni Borkatoki inaugurated the camp. On the occasion, the officer asked ANM, AWW, ASHA to follow the proper handwashing method the ‘SUMAN’. He emphasized on teaching collect handwashing method to children and the mothers in AWCs for maintaining hygiene and sanitation. The joint Director also asked these teams to teach people about the danger of vector-borne disease like malaria, and the need to use of pure drinking water.

Malaria is a disease caused by a parasite, which is transmitted to humans through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. Usually, people who have malaria usually feel very sick, with a high fever and shaking chills. As per the official data, approximately 210 million people are infected with malaria, and about 440,000 people die from the disease each year.

Scientists around the world are working to develop a vaccine to prevent malaria. The best way to save oneself from malaria is by preventing the mosquito bites. This can be done by wearing protective clothing, using insect repellants and sleeping under treated mosquito nets.

The common symptoms of malaria include, fever, chill, headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain and fatigue. Other signs and symptoms may include sweating, chest or abdominal pain and cough. Malaria can be fatal, particularly malaria caused by the variety of parasite that's common in tropical parts of Africa.

