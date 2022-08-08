CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#IndependenceDay#IndvsWI
Home » News » India » Assam’s Rang Ghar Decked Up in Tricolour Hues. Catch a Glimpse of the Ancient Sports Pavilion Here
1-MIN READ

Assam’s Rang Ghar Decked Up in Tricolour Hues. Catch a Glimpse of the Ancient Sports Pavilion Here

By: Niloy Bhattacherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: August 08, 2022, 20:53 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

The lightworks at Rang Ghar. (News18)

The lightworks at Rang Ghar. (News18)

Rang Ghar is a double-storey structure from the historical treasures of Asom (Assam) and was built by Ahom King Swargadeo Pramatta Singha in the 18th century

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, Rang Ghar, the famous Ahom historical structure at Sibsagar, Assam, was decked up in the hues of the Tricolour on Monday.

Rang Ghar is a double-storey structure from the historical treasures of Asom (Assam) and was built by Ahom King Swargadeo Pramatta Singha in the 18th century.

This 10-meter high, royal, sports pavilion was constructed to watch cultural programmes and traditional games such as buffalo and elephant fights, especially organised during the Bihu Festival.

Assam’s Rang Ghar Decked Up in Tricolour Hues
The sports pavilion was meant to watch bull fights. (News18)

The entrance of the Rang Ghar has two stone-carved crocodiles on either sides, whereas the roof of the main structure is like an upside down boat.

At the centre, over the parabolic roof, is a trefoil canopy.

Made exclusively of red baked bricks, a special variety of rice and eggs, the building is a fine example of Ahom architecture.

Assam’s Rang Ghar Decked Up in Tricolour Hues
It is 10-m high. (News18)

A steep staircase leads to the top from where the royalties and dignitaries used to enjoy special programmes and events.

A wide ground, known as the Rupohi Pothar, surrounds the Rang Ghar where earlier bull fights, wrestling and cock fights were organised.

It has now been maintained as manicured field.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:August 08, 2022, 20:52 IST
last updated:August 08, 2022, 20:53 IST