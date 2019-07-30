Assam’s Rare Manohari Gold Tea Sold for Rs 50,000 Per kg in a Public Auction

A special and rare variety of tea from Assam, Manohari Gold tea, was sold at a record-breaking price of Rs 50,000 per kg under the pan-India auction system at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre in Guwahati on Tuesday.

“The price that Manohari Gold has fetched is the highest for tea in a public auction,” Dinesh Bihani, secretary, Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association, told various media houses.

Last year, the Golden Needles tea variety from the Donyi Polo Tea Estate in Arunachal Pradesh created a record by fetching Rs 40,000 per kilo at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre. The Manohari Gold Tea had also managed a price of Rs 39,001 a kilo in that auction.

The Manohari Tea Estate owner Rajan Lohia explained the reason behind the high price of the specialty orthodox tea, stating that the weather this year was quite unfavourable for the production of the Gold tea, with only five kilograms of the variety produced. He added, “The weather was not very supportive. It is made from the finest clones, the P-126 which is said to be the best clone.”

The highest bid for the Manohari Gold tea was made by Sourabh Tea Traders Pvt. Ltd. Manjilal Maheshwari, from Sourabh Tea Traders, had bought 2 kilograms of Manohari Gold tea in 2018 as well. “A seller who purchased a kilogram liked it very much and had asked me to keep an eye out when the tea hits the market again,” Maheshwari told the Hindustan Times. He added that he retailed the remaining 1 kg of tea that time at a whopping price of Rs 8,000 per 100 grams.