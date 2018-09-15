GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Assault Case: Delhi Court Takes Cognizance of Charge Sheet Against BJP MLA OP Sharma

OP Sharma has been booked under sections 323 (causing hurt) , 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

PTI

Updated:September 15, 2018, 4:45 PM IST
Assault Case: Delhi Court Takes Cognizance of Charge Sheet Against BJP MLA OP Sharma
File photo of OP Sharma
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday took cognizance of a charge sheet against BJP MLA OP Sharma in a case of assault of CPI leader Ameeque Jamai on the court premises in February 2016.

The incident was part of clashes that had taken place at Patiala House Courts here when then Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar, accused in a sedition case, was scheduled to be produced before court.

According to court sources, the charge sheet filed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal says that Sharma and unidentified supporters beat up Jamai and threatened to kill him.

The court has now fixed September 26 for scrutiny of documents.

Sharma has been booked under sections 323 (causing hurt) , 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
