English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assault Case: Delhi Court Takes Cognizance of Charge Sheet Against BJP MLA OP Sharma
OP Sharma has been booked under sections 323 (causing hurt) , 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.
File photo of OP Sharma
Loading...
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday took cognizance of a charge sheet against BJP MLA OP Sharma in a case of assault of CPI leader Ameeque Jamai on the court premises in February 2016.
The incident was part of clashes that had taken place at Patiala House Courts here when then Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar, accused in a sedition case, was scheduled to be produced before court.
According to court sources, the charge sheet filed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal says that Sharma and unidentified supporters beat up Jamai and threatened to kill him.
The court has now fixed September 26 for scrutiny of documents.
Sharma has been booked under sections 323 (causing hurt) , 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.
The incident was part of clashes that had taken place at Patiala House Courts here when then Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar, accused in a sedition case, was scheduled to be produced before court.
According to court sources, the charge sheet filed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal says that Sharma and unidentified supporters beat up Jamai and threatened to kill him.
The court has now fixed September 26 for scrutiny of documents.
Sharma has been booked under sections 323 (causing hurt) , 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pune Farmer Buys Jaguar XJ Worth Rs 1.1 Crore, Celebrates with Rare Gold Leafed Sweets [Video]
- Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan is Sweating Hard As He Prepares for the New Season, See Pic
- Sachin Tendulkar Inspired me to Make a Comeback After CWG Snub: Sardar
- Myths About Frozen Food You Need To Stop Believing
- Brace For a 'Nightmare': ESA Astronaut Warns US East Coast With These Hurricane Florence Pictures
Loading...
Loading...