Assaulted by Cop after Cow Enters His Farm, Jharkhand Farmer Dies; Manhunt Launched

A 45-year-old farmer died in Jharkhand after he was allegedly beaten up by a policeman and his family members as his cow had entered their farm and devoured standing crop, police said on Thursday. A manhunt has been launched to nab the sub-inspector who is absconding after the critically injured cultivator succumbed to his injury at sadar hospital on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

Raids were being conducted to arrest the policeman and others, Prakash Soy, Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarters) told .

