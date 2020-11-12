News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Assaulted by Cop after Cow Enters His Farm, Jharkhand Farmer Dies; Manhunt Launched

Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the sub-inspector who is absconding after the critically injured cultivator succumbed to his injury at sadar hospital on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

A 45-year-old farmer died in Jharkhand after he was allegedly beaten up by a policeman and his family members as his cow had entered their farm and devoured standing crop, police said on Thursday. A manhunt has been launched to nab the sub-inspector who is absconding after the critically injured cultivator succumbed to his injury at sadar hospital on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

Raids were being conducted to arrest the policeman and others, Prakash Soy, Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarters) told .

.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...