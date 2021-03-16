Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Congress Releases Manifesto for Tamil Nadu Polls

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Protests were held across West Bengal after several aspirants criticised the party and resigned after they were denied tickets for the assembly elections. BJP leader and TMC turncoat Sovan Chatterjee along with with his friend Baisakhi Bandopadhyay quit the party after both of them were denied tickets. Chatterjee’s constituency for several decades, Behala Purba, was given to actor-turned- politician Payel Sarkar, who joined the party a few days back. Sovan requested the BJP leadership that he wanted to contest from Behala East but the party has given him the ticket to contest from Behala West.
In a letter to BJP State President Dilip Ghosh, Sovan mentioned, “I fondly remember how you took the initiative of inducting me into the party in 2019. You have always been encouraging but a few minutes back, I got a call from Shiv Prakash ji (National Joint Secretary, Organisation) who told me that the party has decided to give me ticket from Behala West. Also, the party has decided not to give Baisakhi Banerjee, Co-convenor, Kolkata Zone any ticket from anywhere. I feel extremely humiliated and pained to accept this decision as being a public representative for thirty six year.” His letter reads, “As a Mayor and minister, I have contributed to the development of not only Behala, but entire Kolkata. My commitment to the people of West Bengal at large cannot be denied even by my Opposition parties. But the party’s decision not to give me nomination from Behala East is a moral defeat for me and I have never compromised with my principles.”
On the context of Baisakhi Banerjee’s resignation, he mentioned, “Whenever, I have interacted with you, I clearly said that Baisakhi and I have contributed jointly and in a very small span of time, she has managed to garner huge support in the entire Kolkata zone, especially in Behala. But you have decided to overlook her contribution and have decided not to give her an opportunity to contest the election. Therefore, I tender my protest against that also.”
Action Against Azad Loyalists in J&K Likely as GA Mir Flies to Delhi Today to Meet Congress High Command | With Ghulam Nabi Azad loyalists having publicly gone against the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir, J&K’s Congress President GA Mir was called by the Congress top brass to New Delhi on Tuesday. The Congress leadership is likely to discuss action against the Azad loyalists.
The loyalists of Azad, former leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, have now stopped discharging their allotted responsibilities. This was brought to notice of party high command by GA Mir and a meeting was fixed to discuss the issue.
Assam Election: Nomination Papers of 28 Candidates of Second Phase Rejected During Scrutiny | The nomination papers of the 28 of the total 408 candidates for the second phase of Assam assembly polls have been rejected during scrutiny, a spokesperson of the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said on Tuesday. Altogether 408 candidates had filed their nominations for the 39 constituencies going to polls on April one and 28 of these were rejected during scrutiny on Monday, the spokesperson said.
The last date of withdrawal for the second phase is March 17.
Poll Nomination: MK Stalin Declares Rs 4.94 Crore Movable Assets | DMK President M K Stalin on Monday declared he had movable assets of a litte over Rs 4.94 crore as part of his nomination papers filed for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. His immovable assets of land and residential buildings were valued at Rs 2.24 crore.
Stalin, leading the charge of an umbrella opposition bloc with an aim to unseat the ruling AIADMK that has been in power for a decade now, stated in his poll affidavit that his wife's movable assets stood at Rs 30,52,854. The DMK chief had no vehicle in his name while his wife possessed Rs 24.77 lakh worth old gold jewels, the affidavit said.
Amit Shah Slams Cong's Talks of Secularism with AIDUF Barb in Assam | Hitting out at the Congress over its poll alliance with the AIUDF in Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday said the party is "shamelessly" talking of secularism and culture preservation even as it has Badruddin Ajmal's outfit "seated on its lap". Shah, who launched the BJP's social media campaign 'Selfie with development' here, said the party will bank on five pillars to fight the state polls -- 'Suraksha aur Samman' (protection and respect), 'Samriddhi aur Judao' (prosperity and connection), 'Sanskriti aur Sabhyata' (culture and civilisation), 'Shanti aur Samvad' (peace and dialogue) and 'Swanirbharta aur Atmanirbharta' (Self-reliance).
Rajnath Singh in Bengal Today | Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will campaign in the poll-bound state of West Bengal today. "Tomorrow, I shall be campaigning in West Bengal. Will be addressing three election meetings in Daspur, Sabang and Salboni assembly constituencies," he said yesterday on Twitter.
BJP Core Group Meeting in Kolkata | Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah held a meeting with the BJP core group till late in the night in Kolkata, said sources. In the meeting, concerns, particularly after those who were denied tickets went on a rampage infront infront of the Bjp office in Hastings and in Howrah Maidan area, were discussed.
Twitter Announces Initiatives to Tackle Polls-related Misinformation | Ahead of assembly elections, Twitter on Monday announced a slew of initiatives in a bid to protect public conversation and tackle poll-related misinformation. Announcing the multilingual initiatives, the microblogging platform pledged its commitment to "facilitating meaningful political debate, driving civic participation during elections", in real-time.
In August 14, 2019, Sovan Chatterjee joined the BJP and then many in the political fraternity questioned that how he will survive in politics due to his hibernation for nearly two years (after resigning from the TMC in November 2018) coupled with health related issues.
On October 29, 2019, Sovan and Baisakhi sprung a surprise after they met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her Kalighat residence on the occasion of ‘Bhai Phonta’ (Bhai Dooj).
Then, sensing that Sovan, Mamata’s once blue-eyed boy ‘Kanan’ (as he was fondly called), may rejoin the TMC, the BJP reached out to him. Then, the first one to approach him was Arvind Menon (BJP National Secretary) followed by other senior party leaders over telephone.