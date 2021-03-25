Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: BJP May Get Majority in Kerala or Enough Seats to Become Kingmaker, Says E Sreedharan

Assembly Elections 2021 News LIVE Updates: Metroman E Sreedharan is confident of turning around the Bharatiya Janata Party’s fortune in Kerala, predicting that “either the party will have a full majority or enough numbers of seats to evolve as a kingmaker in the state”. During his campaign trail for Kerala Assembly polls, Sreedharan expressed confidence that he is going to win the Palakkad assembly constituency. “I think the BJP has very good prospects of winning seats in Kerala. It may be an absolute majority or even it could have accessible number by which they will be the kingmaker,” Sreedharan said. Sreedharan, who was part of Home Minister Amit Shah’s roadshow in Malampuzha in Palakkad, called the event spectacular, adding that thousands of enthusiastic people turned up for it.
“I think this will have a tremendous effect on the morale of people who were let off by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) governments. People will vote for the BJP,” he said. Often called the ‘Metroman’, Sreedharan underscored that working as a technocrat is different from working as a politician and added that if he gets elected, he will be very useful for the state. He further said that he will work to bring industries to Kerala. “There are hardly any industries in Kerala today. Only industries can bring wealth to the state. Job creation is necessary as Kerala has the most unemployed youths. I will try to raise the standard of the education system. I will work to bring a transparent, efficient and corruption-free government,” Sreedharan said responding to question about his role if National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is voted to power.
Meanwhile, today is the last day of campaigning for first phase of elections in West Bengal and Assam, both states that have seen a high-intensity battle for power. While the BJP raised the political heat in Bengal with rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah among a few, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pushed back with a focus on the “insider vs outsider” debate. In Assam, the BJP has promised implementation of CAA, which remains a contentious issue.
'Wear Bermudas': Bengal BJP Chief's Jibe at Mamata Sparks Outrage | A video of BJP state president Dilip Ghosh apparently suggesting West Bengal CM should wear bermuda shorts to display her injured leg has triggered controversy with the ruling TMC slamming it as a “distasteful comment” and women expressing outrage over the remark in social media. While no one was named in the purported speech by Ghosh, known for his controversial comments in the past, most commentators took the comments to be directed at Mamata Banerjee.
25% Candidates in Phase-1 of Bengal Polls Declared Criminal Cases Against Themselves | Forty-eight of the 191 candidates contesting the first phase of assembly elections in West Bengal on March 27 or a little over 25 per cent have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms. On the education details of candidates, ADR said 96 (50 per cent) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between class 5 and 12 while 92 (48 per cent) candidates have declared to be graduates or above.
Last Day of Campaign for First Phase in Bengal and Assam | Today is the last day for the campaigning for the assembly polls in West Bengal and Assam. Elections to 30 seats will be held on 27 March. The districts covered include- Paschim Midnapore Part-I, Purba Midnapore Part-I, Bankura, Jhargram and Purulia.