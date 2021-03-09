india

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Mamata's Hindu Push in Nandigram, Chants Chandipath
Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Mamata's Hindu Push in Nandigram, Chants Chandipath

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: The Bengal CM further said that she has rented a two-room house in Rheapara, and will visit the place every two months from now on.

News18.com | March 09, 2021, 17:16 IST
BJP Trying to Create Divide Between Bengalis and Non-Bengalis in State: Mamata Banerjee

Event Highlights

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said that she will make Nandigram a ‘model region’ for entire India, and will also mention this in the party’s manifesto. “I will connect Nandigram with Haldia by means of a bridge, and will also build a university in the area,” she said. The Bengal CM further said that she has rented a two-room house in Rheapara, and will visit the place every two months from now on. “Later, I will build a hut for myself in this region. I don’t make empty promises,” she added.

Upset over seat-sharing, actor Vijayakanth’s DMDK has quit AIADMK-BJP alliance ahead of Tamil Nadu polls next month. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan’s party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MKM) will contest on 154 out of 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu assembly elections, leaving the remaining 80 seats for its two alliance partners – All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi – that will contest on 40 seats each. The MNM had secured around 4 per cent votes in 2019 Lok Sabha election, with its share going as high as 10 per cent in the urban pockets. The actor-turned-politician had earlier said he was in talks with like-minded parties for a possible electoral alliance for the April 6 assembly election.

Announcing his party’s poll assurances, Haasan said MNM is committed to ensuring the dignity and recognition of homemakers. There will be 50 percent reservation for women in the uniform sector. Hostels will be made available in every district for free emergency overnight stay for women in distress, he said.

Mar 09, 2021 17:16 (IST)

CEC Arora, Fellow Commissioners Get Vaccinated | Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar took their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, a spokesperson said. The Covid-19 vaccination drive had stated at Nirvachan Sadan, the EC headquarters here, on March 4 for its officers and staff. Former chief election commissioner M S Gill was the first one to take the shot.

Mar 09, 2021 16:54 (IST)

Assembly Elections Updates | Election Commission decided to double broadcast/telecast time allotted to each National Party and recognized State Party of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal on Doordarshan and All India Radio during the ongoing Assembly elections: ECI

Mar 09, 2021 16:41 (IST)

On April 1 Poll Day, BJP to Get 'April Fool' by Nandigram: Mamata | People of Nandigram will make BJP 'April fool' on April 1 when polling is held: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Mar 09, 2021 16:37 (IST)

Mamata Banerjee Hits Back at BJP's 'Outsider' Remark | I am outsider for some for whom those coming from Gujarat are insiders: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram Rally

Mar 09, 2021 16:34 (IST)

Had anti-land acquisition movement not happened in Singur, Nandigram agitation would not have gathered steam: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Mar 09, 2021 16:30 (IST)

Mamata Banerjee Nandigram Rally | If you don’t want me to file the nomination, I will not, but if you consider me your daughter then I will move ahead with filing my nomination: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram Rally

Mar 09, 2021 16:27 (IST)

Communal Card Players Insulting Nandigram Movt: Mamata | Those playing communal card are insulting Nandigram movement, says TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mar 09, 2021 16:24 (IST)

Divisive Policy Won't Work: Mamata | Divisive politics will not work in Nandigram: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tells TMC booth level workers in constituency. 

Mar 09, 2021 16:22 (IST)

Mamata Banerjee Nandigram Rally | I decided to fight from Nandigram due to people's response, says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee adding "I had made up my mind that I will contest from either Singur or Nandigram this time."

Mar 09, 2021 16:21 (IST)

Do Not Play Hindu Card with Me: Mamata | I am a Hindu. Do not play Hindu card with me. Those calling me outsider in Nandigram are outsiders themselves. I leave my house after reciting the Chandipath in the morning: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Mar 09, 2021 16:13 (IST)

Don't Make Empty Promises: Mamata Tells Nandigram | I have rented a two-room house in Rheapara, I will come here every two months from now on. Later I will build a hut for myself in this region... I don't make empty promises: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram Rally

Mar 09, 2021 16:09 (IST)

Mamata Raises 'Khela Hobey' Slogan at Nandigram Rally | Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raises "Khela hobey" (Game on) slogan at the rally in Nandigram today. She also listed several development projects for the region, including the construction of a bridge connecting Nandigram with Haldia. "I will make Nandigram a model region for the whole country," she said adding that a university will be built in Nandigram and the same will be mentioned in TMC's election manifesto. 

Mar 09, 2021 15:55 (IST)

Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram Rally | Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reaches Nandigram for poll rally ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections; recites Chandipath, according to reports. 

Mar 09, 2021 15:40 (IST)

Kerala Elections 2021 Update | Communist Party of India part of Left Democratic Front to contest in 25 seats in Kerala Assembly polls. A list of 21 candidates released. Candidates in 4 seats to be declared later.Those who contested 2 consecutive terms not in the fray: CPI State Secy Kanam Rajendran

Mar 09, 2021 15:30 (IST)

West Bengal Assembly Polls: Congress | Congress names Reeta Sharma, Samir Roy, Balaram Mahato as candidates from Kharagpur Sadar, Pingla and Kashipur assembly constituencies respectively

Mar 09, 2021 15:21 (IST)

Assam Assembly Elections 2021 | Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal files nomination papers from Majuli Assembly constituency.

Mar 09, 2021 13:46 (IST)

Upset Over Seats, Actor Vijayakanth's DMDK Quits AIADMK-BJP Alliance | Ahead of assembly polls, actor Vijayakanth's DMDK has quit AIADMK-BJP alliance. In 2014, the AIADMK had won 37 of the state's 39 seats, with 44.3 per cent votes. With only 5.1 per cent votes, Vijayakanth had failed to win a single seat. 

Mar 09, 2021 13:32 (IST)

AIMIM to contest 3 seats in alliance with TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK in Vaniyambadi, Sankarapuram and Krishnagiri.

Mar 09, 2021 13:13 (IST)
Battle Lines Drawn, Mamata, Suvendu at Political Crossroads in Nandigram

A few metres into Nandigram, there is a two-storey building in a place called Reyapara.

Mar 09, 2021 12:19 (IST)

It's conspiracy against me. I knew about the CD 4 months back. I was aware of it 24 hrs before its release. It's fake CD. Plan was hatched by 2-3 people. I'm not going to reveal anything else, I won't leave them alone until they go to jail, said Ramesh Jarkiholi, BJP on sex tape case

Mar 09, 2021 11:49 (IST)

SC Dismisses a PIL by ML Sharma on West Bengal Elections | Supreme Court dismissed a PIL by ML Sharma on West Bengal elections, it sought to stop or "prohibit" the Assembly elections in West Bengal in an "unequal manner" in 8 phases. It also sought a CBI probe into the use of 'Jai Shri Ram' as a rallying slogan ahead of the polls.

Mar 09, 2021 11:33 (IST)

UPDATE | Arrest warrant against BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh to be kept in abeyance. 

Mar 09, 2021 11:31 (IST)

DMK Allocates Six Seats to CPI-M, Owaisi's AIMIM Strikes Pact with Dhinakaran | The DMK on Monday inked its seat-sharing deal with the CPI(M) after much deliberations, allotting it six seats, while firebrand Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM will make its foray into Tamil Nadu contesting from three constituencies in alliance with TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK.  Besides the CPI(M), DMK struck pacts with three local outfits, allotting them one seat each but they will contest on the Dravidian party's symbol in the April 6 assembly elections, it said.

Mar 09, 2021 10:31 (IST)

Smriti Irani and Mithun Chakraborty to Accompany Suvendu Adhikari as he Files Nomination | Smriti Irani and Mithun Chakraborty are likely to accompany Suvendu Adhikari as he files his nomination from Nandigram on 12 March. Smriti Irani will arrive in Bengal on March 11 to campaign in Haldia where Suvendu will be present. Meanwhile, Mithun Chakraborty will kick off campaigning for BJP on March 12. 

Mar 09, 2021 10:23 (IST)

READ | Notice Sent to Mohua Moitra for Privilege Motion Against Her Over Expunged Remarks in Lok Sabha

A notice has been sent to Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on a privilege motion moved against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

Mar 09, 2021 10:13 (IST)

UPDATE | Congress Talks on Puducherry Seat Sharing Likely Today

Mar 09, 2021 09:52 (IST)

UPDATE | Amit Shah, JP Nadda To Visit Homes Of All 130 Workers Killed In West Bengal From March 13.

Mar 09, 2021 09:47 (IST)

READ| Days after Being Named in Gold Smuggling Case, Vijayan Calls Amit Shah 'Embodiment of Communalism

Hitting back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday called him an "embodiment of communalism" and said the BJP leader was jailed for the crimes of alleged…

Mar 09, 2021 09:35 (IST)

'C-grade Meet, Not Brigade Meet': Mamata Taunts Modi, Asks Him to Give Free LPG to Poor | Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “self-praising” speeches, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday challenged him to offer free LPG cylinders if he is actually concerned about the poor. READ MORE

Mar 09, 2021 09:06 (IST)

Congress Leader Sikha Mitra Threatens to Leave Party and Join BJP | The opposition Congress in West Bengal was hit by dissidence as senior Congress leader Sikha Mitra, wife of former WBPCC president Somen Mitra, on Monday accused the state leadership of sidelining her and threatened to leave the party. Mitra, a former MLA, accused West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of sidelining her and her son Rohan Mitra and didn't rule out joining the BJP in near future.

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Mamata's Hindu Push in Nandigram, Chants Chandipath
File photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Establishing banks that will be run by women and for women, too, figured in the party’s agenda which also promised jobs to 50 lakh youth and monetisation of households. Haasan on Wednesday evening launched his electoral campaign and trained guns at the BJP and AIADMK, saying the saffron party thinks that Tamils could be convinced to vote for by “tweaking” Tamil pride while the AIADMK government’s promise of jobs to youth has remained far from reality.

Tamils are not for sale, their votes are also not for sale, he said and urged the people to give a mandate to his party to establish a corruption-free government.

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry elections scheduled to be held in May, the MNM began accepting online applications from party members as it selects candidates for the elections. The applications opened on February 21, and potential candidates must pay Rs 25,000 to be considered. They also added that non-party members could also apply or be nominated.

