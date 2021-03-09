Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Mamata's Hindu Push in Nandigram, Chants Chandipath

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said that she will make Nandigram a ‘model region’ for entire India, and will also mention this in the party’s manifesto. “I will connect Nandigram with Haldia by means of a bridge, and will also build a university in the area,” she said. The Bengal CM further said that she has rented a two-room house in Rheapara, and will visit the place every two months from now on. “Later, I will build a hut for myself in this region. I don’t make empty promises,” she added.

Upset over seat-sharing, actor Vijayakanth’s DMDK has quit AIADMK-BJP alliance ahead of Tamil Nadu polls next month. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan’s party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MKM) will contest on 154 out of 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu assembly elections, leaving the remaining 80 seats for its two alliance partners – All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi – that will contest on 40 seats each. The MNM had secured around 4 per cent votes in 2019 Lok Sabha election, with its share going as high as 10 per cent in the urban pockets. The actor-turned-politician had earlier said he was in talks with like-minded parties for a possible electoral alliance for the April 6 assembly election.

Announcing his party’s poll assurances, Haasan said MNM is committed to ensuring the dignity and recognition of homemakers. There will be 50 percent reservation for women in the uniform sector. Hostels will be made available in every district for free emergency overnight stay for women in distress, he said.