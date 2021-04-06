Assembly Election 2021 Voting LIVE Updates: Slow Start to Polling as 4 States, 1 UT Vote Under Covid Shadow

Assembly Election 2021 Voting LIVE Updates: Over 20 crore people from Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will vote today in a gigantic electoral exercise. While this is the third and final phase of polling for Assam, Bengal has five more. For the southern two states and one Union Territory, this is the first and only phase of polling. Senior BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta, TMC minister Ashima Patra and former CPI(M) minister Kanti Ganguly are among the 205 candidates whose campaigns for the third phase of elections in 31 seats in West Bengal ended on Sunday evening. In this phase, elections will be held in parts of rural Howrah, the Sunderban region, the Diamond Harbour and Baruipur belts in the South 24 Parganas, and parts of the Hooghly district. All 234 seats in Tamil Nadu – where the AIADMK and DMK traditionally reign supreme – vote in a single phase today. The ruling AIADMK will contest 191, with 23 given to the PMK and only 20 for the BJP.
In Tamil Nadu, Kamal Haasan’s MNM will contest 142 seats, with 85 divided between some allies – and the AMMK of TTV Dhinakaran, who is the nephew of expelled AIADMK chief Sasikala. The AMMK will contest 165 seats and leave 60 for the DMDK. In Assam the final phase will see 40 seats in play, with the ruling BJP targeting a second term. The Congress, at the head of an opposition alliance, will contest 24, with Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF getting 12, the BPF eight and CPM one. The 140 seats of neighbouring Kerala also vote in a single phase today, with the LDF government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan looking to retain power. Puducherry, which is currently under President’s Rule after the collapse of the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government, will see the party contest 14 of 30 Assembly seats, with the DMK getting 13 and smaller allies the rest.
The Election Commission on Monday described as sensitive all the 31 West Bengal assembly constituencies where voting will be held in the third phase on Tuesday and imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr PC in them, an official in it said. The constituencies are spread over the districts of Howrah (Part I), Hooghly (Part I) and South 24 Parganas (Part II).
Assam: Polling for 40 seats in the final phase of the assembly elections in Assam is underway to decide the fate of 337 candidates, including senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his five cabinet colleagues and state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass. In his traditional best, BJPs face of Assam, Himanata Biswa Sarma cast his vote from Jalukbari constituency.
WATCH | TMC alleges that Indian Secular Front goons have thrashed TMC members in Hooghly district, West Bengal.
WATCH | Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addresses media over EVMs found at TMC leader.
Blatant Misuse of Central Forces Continues Unabated: Mamata | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accused the central forces of intimidating TMC voters. "The blatant misuse of Central forces continues unabated. Despite us repeatedly raising this issue, ECI continues to be a mute spectator while men in uniform are being misused at several places to openly intimidate TMC voters & influence many to vote in favour of one party," she said.
'TMC Attempt Exposed Again', Prakash Javadekar on EVMs Machine Found from TMC Leader's Home | "Today is 3rd phase of polling in WB & yet another TMC attempt has been exposed. Last night in Uluberia, from the residence of TMC leader Gautam Ghosh, 4 VVPATs & EVMs were found & confiscated. Machines were brought by car which was on election duty," said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
'Smooth' Polling Underway in Tamil Nadu Amid Tight Security | Polling is underway in Tamil Nadu with top leaders including AIADMK's O Panneerselvam, DMK chief M K Stalin and celebrities like Rajinikanth exercising their franchise early on Tuesday. Chief Electoral Officer, Satyabrata Sahoo after voting at a polling station here told reporters that polling exercise was on 'smooth' across Tamil Nadu barring 'one or two' places that witnessed issues related to the Electronic Voting Machines and these were attended immediately.
PM Modi Had a Special Request for Voters on Super Tuesday | Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters of poll-bound states- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and West Bengal, Union Territory- Puducherry, to step out and exercise their franchise on Tuesday morning. PM Modi took to Twitter and said, “Elections are taking place in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. I request the people in these places to vote in record numbers, particularly the young voters.” He made a similar appeal in Bengali, Tamil, and Malayalam as well.
Tamil Nadu: Voting turnout in Tamil Nadu till 9 am was 13.8 percent. Polling in 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu went underway at 7 am on Tuesday. A total of 3998 candidates including heavyweights like Chief Minister K Palaniswami, deputy CM O Panneerselvam, DMK President M K Stalin, AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran and Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan are in the fray.
Photogallery | Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Queue Up to Vote for Mega Electoral Exercise Today, See Pics
West Bengal: BJP workers allege TMC of assaulting their workers at the polling station in Tarakeswar, Hooghly. Other reports from Hooghly said that ISF party workers have beaten up TMC booth agent and constantly giving them threat. Reports also alleged that central force is acting as a silent spectator.
6.35 Percent Voter Trunout in Assam | Poll percentage in Assam till 8.30 am was reported at 6.35 percent. A direct contest between nominees of the BJP-led NDA and Congress-headed Grand Alliance is on the cards in 20 constituencies while there is a triangular fight, including friendly contests, in the remaining seats with the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) being considered as the third force. The newly floated AJP is contesting in 22 seats while there are 126 independents in the fray in the final phase of the election in which the BJP-led coalition is seeking to return to power for the second term in a row.
West Bengal: Just behind West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s famous Harish Mukherjee Lane address in south Kolkata, there is another house that seems to have emerged as the second power centre in the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The resident of this heavily fortified house is Abhishek Banerjee, the 33-year-old parliamentarian from Diamond Harbour. But it’s not this identity that has brought him to the political centre stage in this election season. Rather, it’s his family ties with the CM — Abhishek is her nephew — that has become a major talking point. READ MORE
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi appealed the voters to go out and vote in large numbers ahead of assembly polls in 5 states and UT.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed voters to vote in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal.
Polling will be held between 7AM to 6.30PM in 10,871 polling stations in the 31 assembly constituencies. A total 78,52,425 voters in the three districts will decide the fate of 205 candidates in Tuesday’s polling. The prominent among them are BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta, TMC minister Ashima Patra and CPI(M) senior leader Kanti Ganguly contesting from Hoogly, Howrah and South 24 Parganas respectively.
“A decision was taken to impose 144 CrPC in all the 16 assembly constituencies of South 24 Parganas (Part II), seven in Howrah (Part I) and eight in Hooghly (Part 1). All the booths in the 31 constituencies are considered to be sensitive,” the official said. The order restricts unlawful assembly and movement, holding of public meetings, carrying of weapons, sticks, banners, placards by anybody as well as shouting slogans and using loudspeakers, he clarified.
“It , however, does not apply to any functions religious, wedding or funeral and gathering of people inside polling booths for voting purpose following the rules. It prohibits the assembly of five or more persons, besides imposing other restrictions,” he added. The EC also asked the authorities of the three districts to execute all the pending arrest warrants by Monday night and take people accused in various cases into custody, he said.
The EC had imposed similar prohibitory orders in Nandigram assembly constituency, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a candidate and the polling was held in the second phase on April 1. At least 618 companies of central armed police forces have been deployed in the 31 constituencies. The highest deployment is in South 24 Parganas district where 396 companies of CAPF have been sent, while 166 companies have been sent to Hooghly and 133 to Howrah rural areas for Tuesday’s polling, the official added.