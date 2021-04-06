Assembly Election 2021 Voting LIVE Updates: Slow Start to Polling as 4 States, 1 UT Vote Under Covid Shadow

Assembly Election 2021 Voting LIVE Updates: Over 20 crore people from Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will vote today in a gigantic electoral exercise. While this is the third and final phase of polling for Assam, Bengal has five more. For the southern two states and one Union Territory, this is the first and only phase of polling. Senior BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta, TMC minister Ashima Patra and former CPI(M) minister Kanti Ganguly are among the 205 candidates whose campaigns for the third phase of elections in 31 seats in West Bengal ended on Sunday evening. In this phase, elections will be held in parts of rural Howrah, the Sunderban region, the Diamond Harbour and Baruipur belts in the South 24 Parganas, and parts of the Hooghly district. All 234 seats in Tamil Nadu – where the AIADMK and DMK traditionally reign supreme – vote in a single phase today. The ruling AIADMK will contest 191, with 23 given to the PMK and only 20 for the BJP.

In Tamil Nadu, Kamal Haasan’s MNM will contest 142 seats, with 85 divided between some allies – and the AMMK of TTV Dhinakaran, who is the nephew of expelled AIADMK chief Sasikala. The AMMK will contest 165 seats and leave 60 for the DMDK. In Assam the final phase will see 40 seats in play, with the ruling BJP targeting a second term. The Congress, at the head of an opposition alliance, will contest 24, with Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF getting 12, the BPF eight and CPM one. The 140 seats of neighbouring Kerala also vote in a single phase today, with the LDF government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan looking to retain power. Puducherry, which is currently under President’s Rule after the collapse of the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government, will see the party contest 14 of 30 Assembly seats, with the DMK getting 13 and smaller allies the rest.

The Election Commission on Monday described as sensitive all the 31 West Bengal assembly constituencies where voting will be held in the third phase on Tuesday and imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr PC in them, an official in it said. The constituencies are spread over the districts of Howrah (Part I), Hooghly (Part I) and South 24 Parganas (Part II).