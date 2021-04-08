Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Last Day of Campaigning for Phase 4 Bengal Polls Today

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Campaigning ends today for the fourth phase of West Bengal assembly elections 2021 will begin from Saturday (April 10). West Bengal is witnessing intense political fight between BJP and TMC ahead of the fourth phase of assembly elections in which 44 constituencies will go for polling. In this phase five districts of Hooghly, Howrah, South 24 Pargana, Coochbehar and Alipurduar will go for polling. Today marks the last day of campaigning for the fourth phase of voting and all the political parties are gearing up for putting in the final effort ahead of the voting. While BJP National President JP Nadda is scheduled to hold four roadshows today in the poll-bound state, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be addressing three public meetings today. On the other hand, TMC leaders are also going to hold massive roadshows and public rallies today.

Earlier, on Wednesday Union home minister Amit Shah held four road shows in poll bound areas of Singur, Domjur, Behala Purvi and Howrah Madhya as a part of BJP’s campaign in the poll-bound West Bengal. Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also addressed an election rally in Coochbehar Uttar assembly constituency. She alleged that BJP is making false promises to allure people of Bengal. The Election Commission have issued an notice to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee dated April 3 over violation of election code of conduct while addressing a public rally for Muslim voters. Responding to this, TMC leader Mahua Moitra taking it to her Twitter wrote, “Mamatadi issued notice by @ECISVEEP on @BJP’s complaint. What about TMC complaints of: 1. Video evidence of BJP candidate distributing cash, 2. Cash coupons distributed to attend BJP mtng & vote. Gentlemen – at least keep up the farce of impartiality!”

