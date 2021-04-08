india

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Last Day of Campaigning for Phase 4 Bengal Polls Today

News18.com | April 08, 2021, 16:21 IST
Event Highlights

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Campaigning ends today for the fourth phase of West Bengal assembly elections 2021 will begin from Saturday (April 10). West Bengal is witnessing intense political fight between BJP and TMC ahead of the fourth phase of assembly elections in which 44 constituencies will go for polling. In this phase five districts of Hooghly, Howrah, South 24 Pargana, Coochbehar and Alipurduar will go for polling. Today marks the last day of campaigning for the fourth phase of voting and all the political parties are gearing up for putting in the final effort ahead of the voting. While BJP National President JP Nadda is scheduled to hold four roadshows today in the poll-bound state, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be addressing three public meetings today. On the other hand, TMC leaders are also going to hold massive roadshows and public rallies today.

Earlier, on Wednesday Union home minister Amit Shah held four road shows in poll bound areas of Singur, Domjur, Behala Purvi and Howrah Madhya as a part of BJP’s campaign in the poll-bound West Bengal. Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also addressed an election rally in Coochbehar Uttar assembly constituency. She alleged that BJP is making false promises to allure people of Bengal. The Election Commission have issued an notice to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee dated April 3 over violation of election code of conduct while addressing a public rally for Muslim voters. Responding to this, TMC leader Mahua Moitra taking it to her Twitter wrote, “Mamatadi issued notice by @ECISVEEP on @BJP’s complaint. What about TMC complaints of: 1. Video evidence of BJP candidate distributing cash, 2. Cash coupons distributed to attend BJP mtng & vote. Gentlemen – at least keep up the farce of impartiality!”

Apr 08, 2021 16:21 (IST)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that BJP is confident of winning 63 to 68 Assembly seats (out of 91 seats) in the last three phases of elections which were held on March 27, April 1 and on April…

Apr 08, 2021 16:02 (IST)

The fate of West Bengal’s blockbuster political thriller could be settled over the next 14 days, as elections in the state now enter the decisive business end with 132 seats voting over the next three…

Apr 08, 2021 15:40 (IST)

Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who is trying his luck from the Tollygunge assembly seat, feels Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should be barred from campaigning for making "vitriolic and communal"…

Apr 08, 2021 15:28 (IST)

The BJP was denied permission to hold a roadshow of Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty, who had recently joined the saffron camp, in Behala area of the city on Thursday, following which a group of…

Apr 08, 2021 15:09 (IST)

Election Update | I have done almost 37 campaigns today. I want to know the cause of cancelling the roadshow. Did you see anything coming from our side that could start violence? All of it is coming from that side. Where is the problem in law&order from our side?: BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty

Apr 08, 2021 15:08 (IST)
Apr 08, 2021 14:51 (IST)

Dilip Ghosh, State President addresses a Public Meeting at Balarampur, Natabari. WATCH FULL SPEECH HERE 

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=357822152232755&ref=watch_permalink
Apr 08, 2021 14:01 (IST)
Apr 08, 2021 13:08 (IST)

During CAA protests, TMC people were supporting those who were instigating violence. In UP, we put up hoardings of rioters & confiscated their properties. Mamata Didi can’t do this as she sees them as TMC vote bank: UP CM & BJP leader Yogi Adityanath in Hooghly

Apr 08, 2021 12:51 (IST)
Apr 08, 2021 12:39 (IST)

The Election Commission has sought a report from the state administration over the alleged attack on BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh's car in Cooch Behar on Wednesday.

Apr 08, 2021 12:38 (IST)

I don't know what is the political meaning of this statement but academic meaning of that is Center is given all possible support to system. Central govt gave over 1 crore vaccine dosages but several dosages were wasted, why so?: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

Apr 08, 2021 12:10 (IST)

Election Update |  EC asks local administration to submit a detailed report on Sujata Mondal attack case by 6 pm today. EC is not satisfied with the previous report submitted by local police on the attack.

Apr 08, 2021 12:04 (IST)

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra takes a jibe at Mamata Banerjee in Bengal 

Apr 08, 2021 12:00 (IST)

BJP trying to create chaos before polling in the next 5 phases |  We’ve approached the EC with more than 1500 complaints so far but they’ve acted on only 3 matters. We’ve submitted a letter to the EC against BJP’s token of cash for votes, says Sukhendu Sekhar Roy

Apr 08, 2021 11:58 (IST)

Election Update |  TMC's Sukhendu Sekhar Roy addresses a press conference, says EC should take note of Amit Shah’s open acknowledgement of media bias 

Apr 08, 2021 11:53 (IST)

Election Update | Mithun Chakraborty's roadshow stood canceled at Behala due non the availability of permission by the local administration at the last moment

Apr 08, 2021 11:51 (IST)

Election Recap | Responding to the EC notice, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra questioned the poll body’s inaction over complaints made by TMC. 

Apr 08, 2021 11:49 (IST)

EC Sends Notice to Mamata Banerjee for Asking Muslims to Vote En bloc for TMC | The Election Commission has sent a notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging her recent speech was in violation of the model code of conduct and has demanded a reply in 48 hours. Taking cognisance of a complaint filed by BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the poll panel sought clarification from Banerjee regarding her April 3 speech in Hooghly’s Tarakeshwar where, while addressing a public rally, she appealed to Muslim voters to ‘not let their votes be split’.

Apr 08, 2021 11:48 (IST)

Assembly Blog Live Updates: There is no time for the hypothetical questions as we are marching forward to capture Nabanna. We don't know where will Mamata Banerjee go if she loses. Politics is the art of the possible, says WB Congress chief AR Chowdhury on being asked, if Congress will support TMC if required?

File photos of Amit Shah and Mamata Banerjee