Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: People in More Pain Than Me, Says Mamata, Leads Roadshow in Wheelchair; EC Says Nandigram Incident Not an Attack

Doctors treating her said the ‘traumatised’ chief minister was under observation for 48 hours. They further said that after examining her health parameters, they decided to release Banerjee after she ‘repeatedly’ insisted on the same. She was reportedly asked by the doctors to take utmost care and use a wheelchair while going to public places. A medical board of four doctors will continue to supervise her health condition for the next few days.
On Wednesday, Banerjee was injured in her left leg after she was allegedly heckled in Nandigram while getting into her car during a rally in Birulia Bazar in East Midnapore. She was interacting with the locals when suddenly the situation became chaotic due to a crowd and she fell down. It all happened all of a sudden. Her security guards rushed to the spot and helped her to get into the backseat. She told her security guards that she suffered a severe leg injury and also complained of chest pain.
While getting into the backseat of her car, Banerjee who was seen gasping heavily, told reporters, “Look at my leg. There is swelling. I am feeling feverish. Please leave me alone now. I am having chest pain. Not feeling well. I want to go to Kolkata for treatment.”
“It was a planned attack on me. It was a conspiracy. The attack was planned well as there were no policemen around me. There were a couple of men in the crowd who pushed the door of my car and left me badly injured. Please allow me to go to a hospital,” she added. Soon after, she was rushed to the SSKM College and Hospital.
The West Bengal government’s report to the Election Commission, however, has no mention of the “four-five persons”, who Banerjee had alleged had attacked her, an official of the state CEO’s office said. It, however, referred to the presence of a huge crowd at the spot where the incident took place, he said.