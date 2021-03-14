Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: People in More Pain Than Me, Says Mamata, Leads Roadshow in Wheelchair; EC Says Nandigram Incident Not an Attack

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Four days after she was injured and hospitalised during election campaign in Nandigram, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee today attended her first public event, as she led a road show in Kolkata on a wheelchair. Accompanied by senior TMC leaders, Banerjee was seen greeting the crowd with folded hands, with security personnel pushing her wheelchair. Banerjee joined the five km road show from Mayo Road to Hazra More, as part of observation of Nandigram Diwas to commemorate the killing of 14 villagers in police firing during the anti-land acquisition protest in 2007. “We will continue to fight boldly! I’m still in a lot of pain, but I feel the pain of my people even more. In this fight to protect our revered land, we have suffered a lot and will suffer more but we will NEVER bow down to COWARDICE! Banerjee tweeted minutes before arriving at the venue.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today paid tribute to the agitators who were killed in police firing in Nandigram in 2007, saying that for the upcoming Bengal polls, she chose to fight against “anti-Bengal forces” from the “historic” constituency as a mark of respect for the victims. Recalling the incident, Banerjee said that farmers are the pride of West Bengal and the state government is working for their development. Banerjee’s once-close aide and now main competitor from BJP Suvendu Adhikari was quick to respond to the statement, saying those who “had forgotten Nandigram all these years are now coming here to seek votes”.

It’s a battle between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP today as Bengal marks Nandigram Diwas, with an injured Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holding a rally in a wheelchair while Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in the state for a road show and meeting with party representatives. The Trinamool Congress supremo had returned home from the state-run SSKM Hospital on Friday evening, after receiving treatment for the injuries she sustained while campaigning in her constituency in Nandigram in East Midnapore earlier this week.