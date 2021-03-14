india

News18» News»India»Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: People in More Pain Than Me, Says Mamata, Leads Roadshow in Wheelchair; EC Says Nandigram Incident Not an Attack
Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Recalling the Nandigram incident, Banerjee said that farmers are the pride of West Bengal and the state government is working for their development.

News18.com | March 14, 2021, 14:40 IST
Event Highlights

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Four days after she was injured and hospitalised during election campaign in Nandigram, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee today attended her first public event, as she led a road show in Kolkata on a wheelchair. Accompanied by senior TMC leaders, Banerjee was seen greeting the crowd with folded hands, with security personnel pushing her wheelchair. Banerjee joined the five km road show from Mayo Road to Hazra More, as part of observation of Nandigram Diwas to commemorate the killing of 14 villagers in police firing during the anti-land acquisition protest in 2007. “We will continue to fight boldly! I’m still in a lot of pain, but I feel the pain of my people even more. In this fight to protect our revered land, we have suffered a lot and will suffer more but we will NEVER bow down to COWARDICE! Banerjee tweeted minutes before arriving at the venue.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today paid tribute to the agitators who were killed in police firing in Nandigram in 2007, saying that for the upcoming Bengal polls, she chose to fight against “anti-Bengal forces” from the “historic” constituency as a mark of respect for the victims. Recalling the incident, Banerjee said that farmers are the pride of West Bengal and the state government is working for their development. Banerjee’s once-close aide and now main competitor from BJP Suvendu Adhikari was quick to respond to the statement, saying those who “had forgotten Nandigram all these years are now coming here to seek votes”.

It’s a battle between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP today as Bengal marks Nandigram Diwas, with an injured Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holding a rally in a wheelchair while Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in the state for a road show and meeting with party representatives. The Trinamool Congress supremo had returned home from the state-run SSKM Hospital on Friday evening, after receiving treatment for the injuries she sustained while campaigning in her constituency in Nandigram in East Midnapore earlier this week.

Mar 14, 2021 14:40 (IST)

Mar 14, 2021 14:30 (IST)

Mar 14, 2021 14:15 (IST)

Mar 14, 2021 14:03 (IST)

What the Election Commission report says on Nandigram incident - 

— Flippant attitude of Director (Security) Vivek Sahay of the Chief Minister. 
— Director Security was sitting in the bullet proof car meant for the VVIP. 
— CM was using normal vehicle rather than the bullet proof vehicle. 
— CM flouted the prescribed security norms/protocols. 
— Could have led to tragic consequences. 
— EC recommends stringent action against Director (Security) Vivek Sahay. 
— EC recommends a high level committee of Home Secretary and the DGP West Bengal and take action against people who failed in their duty to prevent the incident. 
— ECI may issue direction to all the star campaigner to strictly adhere to the security protocols and arrangements. 
— If any incident of violence occur during the rallies/road shows of the star campaigners, the DM and SP of the district should be transferred immediately.

Mar 14, 2021 13:54 (IST)

Mamata Banerjee Arrives at Gandhi Murti | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives at Gandhi Murti in Kolkata on a wheelchair. She will hold a roadshow to Hazra shortly.

Mar 14, 2021 13:50 (IST)

Mar 14, 2021 13:42 (IST)

Abhishek Banerjee Attacks BJP | "The battle has begun. The determination with which we began fighting this battle, today we have to be five times more determined. We will not bow down to the BJP," says TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.

Mar 14, 2021 13:36 (IST)

No Attack on Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram | In its decision, the Election Commission said there was no deliberate attempt or a conspiracy to attack Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal's Nandigram on March 10.

Mar 14, 2021 13:33 (IST)

Suvendu Adhikari Lashes Out at TMC | BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari lashed out at the ruling TMC, saying that the "opportunists" who have given promotions to the officers responsible for the 2007 Nandigram police firing have no right to seek votes from the people of the area as they have insulted the sacrifices made by the agitators. Without naming his mentor-turned-adversary Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari said those who had forgotten Nandigram for 12 years are now coming here to seek votes. "It is ironic that those who have given promotions to police officers responsible for the Nandigram massacre are now celebrating Nandigram Divas. The TMC has also inducted some of these police officers into their party after their retirement. Don't cast a single vote in their favour who have betrayed and insulted you all," he said.

Mar 14, 2021 13:25 (IST)

Mar 14, 2021 13:19 (IST)

TMC Postpones Manifesto Release for Third Time | The Trinamool Congress today postponed the release of its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal for the third time but did not cite any reason for the deferment. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was scheduled to release the manifesto at her residence in Kalighat this evening. "The manifesto release has been postponed for the time being. It will be released soon," a senior TMC leader said. The TMC had announced it will release its manifesto on March 9 but later decided to postpone it to March 11 due to the Kolkata fire incident which claimed nine lives.

Mar 14, 2021 13:17 (IST)

Contesting from Nandigram as a Mark of Respect to 2007 Firing Victims: Mamata Banerjee | West  Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday paide tribute to the agitators who were killed in police firing in Nandigram in 2007 and said that she chose to fight against "anti-Bengal forces" in the constituency in the upcoming elections.

Mar 14, 2021 08:41 (IST)

TMC Cancels Election Manifesto Release

Mar 14, 2021 08:21 (IST)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will conduct a roadshow on a wheelchair from Gandhi Murti to Hazra. She will address a public rally at Hazra this afternoon, says TMC sources

Mar 14, 2021 08:15 (IST)

BJP Leader Visits Sisir Adhikari at his Residence, Speculation Rife Over TMC MP's Next Move |  BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on Saturday visited the residence of TMC's Lok Sabha member Sisir Adhikari, who is also the father of political heavyweight and the saffron party's Nandigram candidate Suvendu Adhikari, raising speculation that the veteran leader might switch camp ahead of the Bengal assembly polls. Chatterjee, who had lunch at the Adhikari residence at Contai, stressed that it was "courtesy call", and Sisir Adhikaris political move was not discussed during the meeting, even as political corridors went abuzz with murmurs that the TMC MP might join the saffron camp during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state later this month.

Mar 14, 2021 07:56 (IST)

267 Candidates in Fray in 1st Phase, 408 File Nominations for 2nd Phase of Assam Assembly Election | Altogether 267 contestants are in the fray for the first phase of polling for 47 seats of Assam Assembly, while 408 others filed nominations for 39 constituencies of the second phase, the CEO office said on Saturday. Joint Chief Electoral Officer Rahul Das said out of 295 nominations in the first phase, 10 were rejected and 18 candidates withdrew their papers.

Mar 14, 2021 07:32 (IST)

Mar 14, 2021 07:12 (IST)

Congress Releases List of 21 Candidates for Tamil Nadu Polls | The Congress released a list of its 21 candidates for the April 6 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The list was issued after a meeting of the Congress' central election committee chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi.  The Congress is contesting 25 of the 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly, with the DMK fighting on a majority of the seats. The Congress had contested 41 assembly seats in the last assembly polls. It also announced its candidate for the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha bye-elections, fielding V Vijayakumar from the seat. 

Mar 14, 2021 07:00 (IST)

BJP's Central Election Committee Meets to Finalise Candidates for Assembly Elections | The BJP's central election committee held its meeting on Saturday to finalise its remaining candidates for the Assam and West Bengal assembly polls, with top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attending it. This is the second CEC meeting over the assembly polls in four states, which also include Tamil Nadu and Kerala, besides the Union Territory of Puducherry. READ MORE

Mar 14, 2021 06:56 (IST)

Rajnath Singh to Address Public Meetings in Assam Today

CM Mamata Banerjee in a wheelchair ahead of her rally.

Doctors treating her said the ‘traumatised’ chief minister was under observation for 48 hours. They further said that after examining her health parameters, they decided to release Banerjee after she ‘repeatedly’ insisted on the same. She was reportedly asked by the doctors to take utmost care and use a wheelchair while going to public places. A medical board of four doctors will continue to supervise her health condition for the next few days.

On Wednesday, Banerjee was injured in her left leg after she was allegedly heckled in Nandigram while getting into her car during a rally in Birulia Bazar in East Midnapore. She was interacting with the locals when suddenly the situation became chaotic due to a crowd and she fell down. It all happened all of a sudden. Her security guards rushed to the spot and helped her to get into the backseat. She told her security guards that she suffered a severe leg injury and also complained of chest pain.

While getting into the backseat of her car, Banerjee who was seen gasping heavily, told reporters, “Look at my leg. There is swelling. I am feeling feverish. Please leave me alone now. I am having chest pain. Not feeling well. I want to go to Kolkata for treatment.”

“It was a planned attack on me. It was a conspiracy. The attack was planned well as there were no policemen around me. There were a couple of men in the crowd who pushed the door of my car and left me badly injured. Please allow me to go to a hospital,” she added. Soon after, she was rushed to the SSKM College and Hospital.

The West Bengal government’s report to the Election Commission, however, has no mention of the “four-five persons”, who Banerjee had alleged had attacked her, an official of the state CEO’s office said. It, however, referred to the presence of a huge crowd at the spot where the incident took place, he said.

