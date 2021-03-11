Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Nothing Will Break Her Will, Says TMC as Mamata Hospitalised in Kolkata After Attack, to be Under Observation for 48 Hrs

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: The Trinamool Congress today said “nothing will break” the will of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was allegedly attacked while campaigning in Nandigram hours after she filed her nomination. Banerjee claimed she was heckled by at least 4-5 men while she was interacting with locals in Birulia Bazar, East Midnapore. A senior police officer said, “She was interacting with the local villagers at Birulia Bazar when suddenly the situation became chaotic around 6.28 PM due to a section of men present at the spot and she fell down. It all happened suddenly.” “Her security guards rushed and helped her get into the backseat. She told her security guards that she suffered a severe leg injury and also complained of chest pain,” they said.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place at around 6.15 pm when Banerjee was about to leave Birulia area near Reyapara after praying at a local temple. She was apparently standing outside her car with the door open. She told reporters later that she was ‘praying from there on spotting a temple’. Suddenly, a few men rushed towards her and pushed the car’s door into her. She fell down and the door rammed into her left leg. Her leg was completely swollen, and she is also feeling feverish, besides having chest pain, sources told News18.

While getting into the backseat of her car, Banerjee – who was gasping heavily – told media persons, “Look at my leg. There is swelling. I am feeling feverish. Please leave me alone now…I am having chest pain…not feeling well. I want to go to Kolkata for treatment.”