Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Nothing Will Break Her Will, Says TMC as Mamata Hospitalised in Kolkata After Attack, to be Under Observation for 48 Hrs
Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Nothing Will Break Her Will, Says TMC as Mamata Hospitalised in Kolkata After Attack, to be Under Observation for 48 Hrs

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Mamata Banerjee claimed she was heckled by at least 4-5 men while she was interacting with locals in Birulia Bazar, East Midnapore.

News18.com | March 11, 2021, 07:59 IST
Event Highlights

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: The Trinamool Congress today said “nothing will break” the will of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was allegedly attacked while campaigning in Nandigram hours after she filed her nomination. Banerjee claimed she was heckled by at least 4-5 men while she was interacting with locals in Birulia Bazar, East Midnapore. A senior police officer said, “She was interacting with the local villagers at Birulia Bazar when suddenly the situation became chaotic around 6.28 PM due to a section of men present at the spot and she fell down. It all happened suddenly.” “Her security guards rushed and helped her get into the backseat. She told her security guards that she suffered a severe leg injury and also complained of chest pain,” they said.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place at around 6.15 pm when Banerjee was about to leave Birulia area near Reyapara after praying at a local temple. She was apparently standing outside her car with the door open. She told reporters later that she was ‘praying from there on spotting a temple’. Suddenly, a few men rushed towards her and pushed the car’s door into her. She fell down and the door rammed into her left leg. Her leg was completely swollen, and she is also feeling feverish, besides having chest pain, sources told News18.

While getting into the backseat of her car, Banerjee – who was gasping heavily – told media persons, “Look at my leg. There is swelling. I am feeling feverish. Please leave me alone now…I am having chest pain…not feeling well. I want to go to Kolkata for treatment.”

Mar 11, 2021 07:59 (IST)

Health update of Mamata Banerjee today morning 

'She is in trauma. Will be kept under observation for 48 hours. Severe injury on left heel and ankle area. Injury on her left feet as well. Ligament and minor soft tissue injury. Injuries on right shoulder and right hand wrist. She has chest pain and respiratory distress. Some more tests will be done on her today,' doctors told the media. 

Mar 11, 2021 07:55 (IST)

Bengal Polls Update: Exclusive footage obtained by CNN-News18 from Birulia Bazaar where Banerjee was greeting supporters showed serious lapses in her security arrangements. Her security in-charge can be seen as the only person attempting to keep the crowd at bay.

Mar 11, 2021 07:51 (IST)
Mar 11, 2021 07:51 (IST)

Eyewitness Suman Maity claims Mamata Banerjee was not pushed 

News agency ANI reported that according to an eyewitness called Suman Maity, Mamata had been surrounded by a throng of people at the time she got injured. “When she came here, the public gathered around her and she got hurt in her neck and leg,” the student said. When asked whether she was pushed, he replied “no” and said their car had been moving slowly at the time of the incident.

Mar 11, 2021 07:47 (IST)

TMC supporters raised slogans against BJP for conspiring to kill Banerjee | Top TMC leaders including her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, Dr Shantanu Sen, Subrata Bakshi rushed to the hospital to inquire about her health.A large number of TMC supporters raised slogans against Dhankhar and threatened to teach BJP a lesson for attacking ‘mother Mamata’.

Mar 11, 2021 07:44 (IST)

Soon after the incident, a 130-km green corridor stretch was created and the chief minister was rushed to the SSKM College and Hospital at around 8.45 pm in Kolkata. A medical board of four doctors was formed and she was taken to the emergency ward for examination. A battery of tests were conducted and she was administered painkillers intravenously. Sources informed that the CM had fortunately not sustained an ankle fracture. Read Full Story Here. 

Mar 11, 2021 07:39 (IST)

Besides a swollen leg, the CM also complained of suffering from chest pain 

Her leg was completely swollen, and she is also feeling feverish, besides having chest pain, sources told News18. While getting into the backseat of her car, Banerjee who was gasping heavily told media persons, “Look at my leg. There is swelling. I am feeling feverish. Please leave me alone now…I am having chest pain…not feeling well. I want to go to Kolkata for treatment.”

Mar 11, 2021 07:34 (IST)
  
'Was heckled by 4-5 men' claimed Mamata Banerjee | A senior police officer said, “She was interacting with the local villagers at Birulia Bazar when suddenly the situation became chaotic around 6.28 PM due to a section of men present at the spot and she fell down. It all happened suddenly. Her security guards rushed and helped her get into the backseat. She told her security guards that she suffered a severe leg injury and also complained of chest pain,”.

Mar 11, 2021 07:31 (IST)

Assembly Elections live Update: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was rushed to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday after she was allegedly attacked while campaigning in Nandigram hours after she filed her nomination.

Reacting to the incident, the Trinamool Congress said it was not the first time an attempt had been made to silence Banerjee. “This is not the first time an attempt has been made to silence @MamataOfficial. Earlier too, she was attacked on this very historic turf for standing by farmers. But nothing will break her will. She was, she is and she will continue to be your strongest voice,” the party said on Twitter.

Soon after the news broke, TMC workers across the state hit the streets and raised slogans against BJP for conspiring to kill Banerjee.

Top TMC leaders including her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, Dr Shantanu Sen, Subrata Bakshi rushed to the hospital to inquire about her health.

There was chaos in front of SSKM College and Hospital when West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar rushed to meet the chief minister.

A large number of TMC supporters raised slogans against Dhankhar and threatened to teach BJP a lesson for attacking ‘mother Mamata’.

Concerned over the incident, the Election Commission has sought a report from the local administration of Purba Medinipur.

News agency ANI reported that according to an eyewitness called Suman Maity, Mamata had been surrounded by a throng of people at the time she got injured. “When she came here, the public gathered around her and she got hurt in her neck and leg,” the student said. When asked whether she was pushed, he replied “no” and said their car had been moving slowly at the time of the incident.

