Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Nothing Will Break Her Will, Says TMC as Mamata Hospitalised in Kolkata After Attack, to be Under Observation for 48 Hrs

Reacting to the incident, the Trinamool Congress said it was not the first time an attempt had been made to silence Banerjee. “This is not the first time an attempt has been made to silence @MamataOfficial. Earlier too, she was attacked on this very historic turf for standing by farmers. But nothing will break her will. She was, she is and she will continue to be your strongest voice,” the party said on Twitter.
Soon after the news broke, TMC workers across the state hit the streets and raised slogans against BJP for conspiring to kill Banerjee.
Top TMC leaders including her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, Dr Shantanu Sen, Subrata Bakshi rushed to the hospital to inquire about her health.
There was chaos in front of SSKM College and Hospital when West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar rushed to meet the chief minister.
A large number of TMC supporters raised slogans against Dhankhar and threatened to teach BJP a lesson for attacking ‘mother Mamata’.
Concerned over the incident, the Election Commission has sought a report from the local administration of Purba Medinipur.
News agency ANI reported that according to an eyewitness called Suman Maity, Mamata had been surrounded by a throng of people at the time she got injured. “When she came here, the public gathered around her and she got hurt in her neck and leg,” the student said. When asked whether she was pushed, he replied “no” and said their car had been moving slowly at the time of the incident.