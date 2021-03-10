india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#RoadSafetySeries#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK Releases First List of Candidates; Mamata Banerjee to File Nomination Today
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterskype

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK Releases First List of Candidates; Mamata Banerjee to File Nomination Today

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: For 50-year-old Suvendu Adhikari, the contest in Nandigram will be a fight for political survival as he had vowed to defeat Mamata Banerjee by over 50,000 votes in the seat or quit politics.

News18.com | March 10, 2021, 10:02 IST
Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK Releases First List of Candidates; Mamata Banerjee to File Nomination Today

Event Highlights

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will file her nomination papers from the Nandigram seat on March 10, while her rival and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari will hold a show of strength, as the stage is set for the Battle Royale in the constituency. Adhikari, whose name was announced as the BJP candidate from the seat on Saturday, will file the nomination on March 12. For 50-year-old Adhikari, the contest in Nandigram will be a fight for his political survival as he had vowed to defeat Banerjee by over 50,000 votes in the seat or quit politics. Adhikari won the Nandigram seat in the 2016 assembly election, while another TMC candidate emerged victorious from the constituency in 2011.

The former minister had quit the TMC and resigned from the assembly last year to join the BJP after having differences with the state’s ruling party. On the other hand, Banerjee will contest the Nandigram seat for the first time after relinquishing the Bhowanipore constituency in Kolkata, from where she had won twice. The TMC supremo has rented a house in Nandigram and will campaign from there. Elections in Bengal, poised to be a stiff contest between the TMC and the BJP, will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

Banerjee on Tuesday came down heavily on BJP’s attempt to divide Hindu voters and said those playing divisive politics based on religion should be given a befitting reply in the upcoming assembly polls from Nandigram. Addressing a booth-level TMC workers in a veiled attack against Adhikari, Banerjee said, “It is not that easy to divide people based on 70:30 (Hindu and Muslim vote share) ratio. For us, all are equal. We don’t differentiate people based on calculation and religion.”

Read More
Mar 10, 2021 10:02 (IST)

Bengal Polls Update: Carefully choosing Maha Shivratri to release the manifesto as part of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s efforts to counter the BJP’s Hindutva card, sources say the manifesto will be a list of 10 commitments which the TMC will make.

Mar 10, 2021 09:58 (IST)

Free Ration Delivery, Focus on Health & Jobs: TMC Manifesto to Have Prashant Kishor Stamp

Two-term anti-incumbency and a ferocious BJP campaign has put pressure on the Trinamool Congress to come out with a promising manifesto.

Mar 10, 2021 09:55 (IST)

Tamil Nadu Polls: AMMK party released their first list of  Candidates. In this list TTV name is not available. Rengasamy, Senthamilan, pazahniyappan are  key faces of the 15 member list.

Mar 10, 2021 09:30 (IST)

Bengal Polls Update: Hoardings near the place where CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is staying in Nandigram read,'Nandigram, Midnapore wants its own son and not outsider'.

Mar 10, 2021 08:40 (IST)

'I am here to serve all, no matter which section they belong to' said Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram | “I am here to serve all, no matter which section they belong to… People are with me, 100 per cent of them. On Shivratri (Thursday), I will be offering puja at a temple, which is close to my accommodation in Nandigram, interact with people there and then file my nomination, she said. The CM, while talking to reporters, also said several welfare projects have been launched by her government in Nandigram over the past 10 years, “as is evident from the metalled roads, streetlights and bustling marketplaces, and more such work will be undertaken in the days to come”.

Mar 10, 2021 08:36 (IST)

Kerala Polls: The JD(S) on Tuesday announced the list of four candidates for the April 6 Assembly polls in Kerala. Kerala State JD(S) President Mathew T Thomas is among the candidates whom the party has fielded and he will be contesting from Thiruvalla assembly seat.

Mar 10, 2021 08:33 (IST)

The EC also directed that Virendra not be given any post, directly or indirectly, related to the conduct of the upcoming assembly elections. The decision was taken after reviewing the poll preparedness in the state. Read Full Story Here. 

 
Mar 10, 2021 08:32 (IST)

Bengal Polls Update: The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered the removal of Virendra as the Director-General of Police of poll-bound West Bengal with immediate effect and appointed 1987 batch-IPS officer P Nirajnayan in his place.

 
Mar 10, 2021 08:20 (IST)

Kerala Polls: Over 15 sitting MLAs too unlikely to be fielded this time due to the thetwo-term policy. The stern decision has attracted criticism from party followers and sympathisers from various constituencies.

Mar 10, 2021 08:18 (IST)

Kerala Polls: Finance Minister  T M Thomas Issac, PWD Minister G Sudhakaran, Law Minister A K Balan, Education Minister C Raveendranath and Industries Minister E P Jayarajan unlikely to contest this time due to the two term' policy 

Mar 10, 2021 08:16 (IST)


Kerala Polls: CPI(M) to announce first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections 

Mar 10, 2021 08:08 (IST)

Bengal Polls: In a veiled attack against TMC turncoat and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari Banerjee said, “It is not that easy to divide people based on 70:30 (Hindu and Muslim vote share) ratio. For us, all are equal. We don’t differentiate people based on calculation and religion.”

Mar 10, 2021 08:02 (IST)

'I'm Brahmin, Don't Teach Me Hindu Dharma': Mamata Chants Chandipath, Slams BJP at Nandigram Rally

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday came down heavily on BJP’s attempt to divide Hindu voters and said those playing divisive politics based on religion should be given a befitting reply in the upcoming assembly polls from Nandigram.

Mar 10, 2021 07:59 (IST)

I am no outsider, claims Mamata Banerjee | While addressing a gathering of TMC workers ahead of filing her nomination, the CM rejected the claim that she was an outsider in Nandigram, saying "I was born and brought up in the neighboring Birbhum district, and the person who is calling me an outsider was born in Midnapore. Today I have become an outsider, and those coming from Gujarat have become insiders in Bengal,"  

Mar 10, 2021 07:55 (IST)

Bengal Polls: The Trinamool Congress supremo reached Nandigram on Tuesday and visited Mata Chandi temple and a mausoleum in Nandigram. The Bengal chief minister also prepared tea at a roadside stall for the customers.

Mar 10, 2021 07:53 (IST)

Defeat TMC Chief or Quit Politics vowed Suvendu Adhikari 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to file her nomination papers from the Nandigram seat on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the CM's former close aide-turned-bete noire, Adhikari would be filing his nomination papers on March 12. He has vowed to defeat the Trinamool chief with over 50,000 votes in the Assembly segment or quit politics.

Mar 10, 2021 07:43 (IST)
  

Paid holidays in constituencies on days of polling | The Assam government on Tuesday declared paid holidays in constituencies where the assembly elections will be held in three phases. The move is aimed at enabling workers and employees in these areas to cast their votes, an official release said. The holidays will be applicable in all factories, plantations, shops, commercial establishments and banking institutions in the constituencies, it said.

Mar 10, 2021 07:39 (IST)

Assam Polls: Among prominent candidates who filed nominations on the last day were Chief Minister SarbananPoda Sonowal from Majuli, sitting BJP MLAs Angoorlata Deka from Batadroba, Ashok Singhal from Dhekiajuli, Mrinal Saikia from Khumtai, and Padma Hazarika from Sootea, sitting Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi from Mariani and former Congress minister Bismita Gogoi from Khumtai.

Mar 10, 2021 07:37 (IST)

Assembly Election Live Updates: More than 173 candidates filed their nominations for 47 Assam assembly seats going to polls in the first phase on March 27, the state’s chief electoral officer said on Tuesday which was also the last day of submitting nominations.

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK Releases First List of Candidates; Mamata Banerjee to File Nomination Today
TTV Dhinakaran

She accused Adhikari of playing the Hindu-Muslim card and said that she told him not to teach Hindu dharma as she belonged from a Brahmin family, “I would like to tell him that I belong to a Brahmin family and he should not play the religion card with me. Don’t teach Hindu dharma to me,” she said.

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You