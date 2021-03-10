Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK Releases First List of Candidates; Mamata Banerjee to File Nomination Today

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will file her nomination papers from the Nandigram seat on March 10, while her rival and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari will hold a show of strength, as the stage is set for the Battle Royale in the constituency. Adhikari, whose name was announced as the BJP candidate from the seat on Saturday, will file the nomination on March 12. For 50-year-old Adhikari, the contest in Nandigram will be a fight for his political survival as he had vowed to defeat Banerjee by over 50,000 votes in the seat or quit politics. Adhikari won the Nandigram seat in the 2016 assembly election, while another TMC candidate emerged victorious from the constituency in 2011.
The former minister had quit the TMC and resigned from the assembly last year to join the BJP after having differences with the state’s ruling party. On the other hand, Banerjee will contest the Nandigram seat for the first time after relinquishing the Bhowanipore constituency in Kolkata, from where she had won twice. The TMC supremo has rented a house in Nandigram and will campaign from there. Elections in Bengal, poised to be a stiff contest between the TMC and the BJP, will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.
Banerjee on Tuesday came down heavily on BJP’s attempt to divide Hindu voters and said those playing divisive politics based on religion should be given a befitting reply in the upcoming assembly polls from Nandigram. Addressing a booth-level TMC workers in a veiled attack against Adhikari, Banerjee said, “It is not that easy to divide people based on 70:30 (Hindu and Muslim vote share) ratio. For us, all are equal. We don’t differentiate people based on calculation and religion.”
Free Ration Delivery, Focus on Health & Jobs: TMC Manifesto to Have Prashant Kishor Stamp
Two-term anti-incumbency and a ferocious BJP campaign has put pressure on the Trinamool Congress to come out with a promising manifesto.
'I am here to serve all, no matter which section they belong to' said Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram | “I am here to serve all, no matter which section they belong to… People are with me, 100 per cent of them. On Shivratri (Thursday), I will be offering puja at a temple, which is close to my accommodation in Nandigram, interact with people there and then file my nomination, she said. The CM, while talking to reporters, also said several welfare projects have been launched by her government in Nandigram over the past 10 years, “as is evident from the metalled roads, streetlights and bustling marketplaces, and more such work will be undertaken in the days to come”.
The EC also directed that Virendra not be given any post, directly or indirectly, related to the conduct of the upcoming assembly elections. The decision was taken after reviewing the poll preparedness in the state. Read Full Story Here.
'I'm Brahmin, Don't Teach Me Hindu Dharma': Mamata Chants Chandipath, Slams BJP at Nandigram Rally
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday came down heavily on BJP’s attempt to divide Hindu voters and said those playing divisive politics based on religion should be given a befitting reply in the upcoming assembly polls from Nandigram.
Defeat TMC Chief or Quit Politics vowed Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to file her nomination papers from the Nandigram seat on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the CM's former close aide-turned-bete noire, Adhikari would be filing his nomination papers on March 12. He has vowed to defeat the Trinamool chief with over 50,000 votes in the Assembly segment or quit politics.
Paid holidays in constituencies on days of polling | The Assam government on Tuesday declared paid holidays in constituencies where the assembly elections will be held in three phases. The move is aimed at enabling workers and employees in these areas to cast their votes, an official release said. The holidays will be applicable in all factories, plantations, shops, commercial establishments and banking institutions in the constituencies, it said.
Assam Polls: Among prominent candidates who filed nominations on the last day were Chief Minister SarbananPoda Sonowal from Majuli, sitting BJP MLAs Angoorlata Deka from Batadroba, Ashok Singhal from Dhekiajuli, Mrinal Saikia from Khumtai, and Padma Hazarika from Sootea, sitting Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi from Mariani and former Congress minister Bismita Gogoi from Khumtai.
She accused Adhikari of playing the Hindu-Muslim card and said that she told him not to teach Hindu dharma as she belonged from a Brahmin family, “I would like to tell him that I belong to a Brahmin family and he should not play the religion card with me. Don’t teach Hindu dharma to me,” she said.