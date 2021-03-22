india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#RoadSafetySeries#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: BJP May Ask Actor Mithun Chakraborty to Contest in Bengal
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterskype

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: BJP May Ask Actor Mithun Chakraborty to Contest in Bengal

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Chakraborty shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his rally on March 7 at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade ground and joined the party the same day.

News18.com | March 22, 2021, 16:20 IST
Actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday.

Event Highlights

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal, may be fielded for the polls, sources in the party told CNN-News18. Chakraborty shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his rally on March 7 at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade ground and joined the party the same day. Hours after his induction, the actor said he won’t jump any queues for the role of the chief minister. “If it (CM’s post) comes to me via protocol then I will consider it… but I will not jump the protocol.”

The BJP’s journey of making inroads into Tollywood began in 2019 after the party won 18 of Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha seats. On July 18 that year, as many as 13 actors joined the BJP in Delhi and Kolkata. While none of them are stars, all are popular faces on television or the big screen. Chakraborty was once known for his radical Left leanings but later he became close to several top Left leaders including late Subhash Chakraborty. He earned fame after he debuted in Mrinal Sen’s award winning movie ‘Mrigayaa’.

In 2014, he was nominated as Rajya Sabha member by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee but after two years he resigned citing health issues. He was the brand ambassador of the now-defunct Saradha group of companies owned by Sudipta Sen (now behind bars). The actor has appeared in more than 350 films, including Bengali, Hindi, Odia, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Punjabi.

Read More
Mar 22, 2021 16:20 (IST)

Amit Shah on Rahul Gandhi's Recent Visit to Assam | "Recently, Rahul baba visited Assam. For him, visiting Assam is nothing more than a picnic. When he talks about labourers, I feel like laughing, as Congress didn't do anything for tea garden workers during the time they were in power," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Assam's Udalguri.

Mar 22, 2021 16:08 (IST)

Suvendu Adhikari Sharpens Attack on Mamata Banerjee | "She didn't take my name. She should first look after her 'Tolabaj Bhaipo'," BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's reported statement "Adhikari family has looted crores without her knowledge".

Mar 22, 2021 15:58 (IST)

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Bengal Elections 2021 | "Our stand is clear that we want to consolidate all the democratic and secular forces in order to hack out all communal and autocratic forces. The political perception is very distinct," ANI quotes Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on being asked about Oppositions’ allegation of differences between Congress-ISF. 

Mar 22, 2021 15:48 (IST)

READ | The Subaltern Shift: Why Bengal is Talking About Castes This Election Season

“I cannot take this anymore,” Chuni Kotal told her family members days before she died by suicide at a hostel in West Midnapore in August 1992.

Mar 22, 2021 14:57 (IST)

Congress' West Bengal chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury releases party's manifesto for the assembly polls in the state.

Mar 22, 2021 14:54 (IST)

Assam Divided into Pre-CAA, Post-CAA; those Against Legislation Are United: Gaurav Gogoi | Strongly defending Congress joining hands with AIUDF, Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday said the socio-politico scenario of Assam changed completely after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, uniting those opposed to the contentious legislation as per wishes of the people. He said his father Tarun Gogoi had always opposed any form of alliance with the AIUDF earlier, but later he himself gave the idea of the two parties aligning in the post-CAA scenario.

Mar 22, 2021 14:32 (IST)

BJP Making False Poll Promise of Free Ration, Will Not Fulfil It: Mamata | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP of making a false promise to supply free ration ahead of the assembly elections in the state and said the saffron party will "never fulfil this". Addressing a rally here in Bankura district, she described the BJP as a "party of outsiders", and alleged that it is bringing "goondas to create

Mar 22, 2021 14:13 (IST)

"We worked for the development whereas Congress is forging an alliance with Badruddin Ajmal. If they come to power infiltration in the state will surge. Do you want to stop infiltration? Congress party should be ashamed for coming together with Ajmal," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said during a campaign in Assam.

Mar 22, 2021 13:27 (IST)

Only Aim of Congress is Politics of Opportunism: Nadda | BJP national president JP Nadda accused the Congress of practising "politics of opportunism" and said Assam will head into days of "darkness" if the opposition party is voted to power. Addressing an election rally at Tingkhong in Dibrugarh district, he said the BJP has always been at the forefront to protect and serve the people of Assam.

Mar 22, 2021 12:47 (IST)

WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Jonai, Assam ahead of assembly polls.

Mar 22, 2021 12:41 (IST)

READ | The Subaltern Shift: Why Bengal is Talking About Castes This Election Season

“I cannot take this anymore,” Chuni Kotal told her family members days before she died by suicide at a hostel in West Midnapore in August 1992.

Mar 22, 2021 12:30 (IST)

DMK will Win 200 Seats in Tamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi Stalin | "I don't want to comment on Kamal Haasan. We don't take him seriously," DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin said in response to MNM chief Kamal Haasan's comment that both AIADMK and DMK are not support-worthy. Udhayanidhi Stalin also said that DMK will win over 200 seats in upcoming polls.

Mar 22, 2021 12:10 (IST)

BJP president JP Nadda said, "Congress has only hurt the culture and traditions of Assam. They neglected it and hampered its growth. Congress never prioritized security in Assam which continued to increase. However, in the last five years, the NDA govt has changed the face of Assam."

Mar 22, 2021 11:53 (IST)

Senior Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on Sunday said that the government to be formed by the party in Assam after the assembly election will be run by and for the people of the state and will not be remote-controlled from Delhi. The BJP-led government in Assam has played with the emotions and fortunes of the tea garden workers for the last five years, he alleged while addressing a press conference in Guwahati.

Mar 22, 2021 10:46 (IST)

READ | Women’s Welfare to Jobs Promise: BJP Manifesto Lays out 6-point Strategy to Wrest Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s 62-page manifesto, which has Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face on its cover, appears to have pulled out all the stops in order to pose a serious challenge to West…

Mar 22, 2021 10:20 (IST)

DMK Candidate Senthil Balaji Booked for Controversial Remark |  DMK candidate from Karur, Senthil Balaji has been booked under 6 sections of IPC for making remarks against Government officials. Senthil Balaji had reportedly said in a poll campaign, "Tell me if any official stops you from mining sand in bullock cart, he won't be there again."

Mar 22, 2021 10:09 (IST)

Surveys Have Indicated that LDF Will Come to Power: Kerala CM | "Pre-poll surveys have predicted that LDF will come to power. But I want to tell the Left workers to not get carried away by the figures. It's just an indication. Everyone should work properly to ensure Left's victory in the polls," Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan told ANI.

Mar 22, 2021 09:51 (IST)

Promising "KG to PG" free education, 33 per cent quota in government jobs, free travel in public transport for women, strict enforcement of the new citizenship law, and a Rs three lakh accident cover for farmers, the BJP Sunday unveiled its election manifesto for the West Bengal assembly polls. In an apparent effort to counter the ruling TMC's "Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chai" (Bengal wants its own daughter) slogan hailing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the manifesto that promised employment generation and social security, while laying extra emphasis on welfare of women.

Mar 22, 2021 09:28 (IST)

READ | BJP Leader Likens Kerala Devaswom Minister to Mythological Demoness Character 'Poothana'

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP's firebrand leader Sobha Surendran has likened arch rival and LDF candidate in the April 6 assembly polls –Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran to Hindu mythological…

Mar 22, 2021 08:53 (IST)

BJP's Promise of Bengal Tea Worker Wage Hike False: TU Leader | The BJP's vow to increase the minimum wage of tea garden workers in West Bengal to Rs 350 is false, as the party did not keep a similar promise made to tea labourers of Assam five years ago, a tea trade union leader claimed. The saffron party in its West Bengal assembly election manifesto released on Sunday said that the daily wage of tea workers will be raised to Rs 350. Currently, tea garden workers of the state get a minimum daily wage of Rs 202.

Mar 22, 2021 08:19 (IST)

Congress Govt in Assam Will Be Run by State People: Rajeev Shukla | Senior Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on Sunday said that the government to be formed by the party in Assam after the assembly election will be run by and for the people of the state and will not be remote-controlled from Delhi. The BJP-led government in Assam has played with the emotions and fortunes of the tea garden workers for the last five years, he alleged while addressing a press conference in Guwahati.

Mar 22, 2021 08:07 (IST)

E Sreedharan Says Voters Washing, Touching His Feet Part of Indian Culture | The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s surprise candidate for the Palakkad constituency in Kerala for the upcoming Assembly election, E Sreedharan rejected criticism from opposition over images of supporters washing his feet and said it was part of Indian culture. He said there was nothing wrong in it and the probable voters were not expressing their respect.

Mar 22, 2021 07:56 (IST)

READ | Ex-CM Narayanasamy Cites Coordination Work as Reason for Not Contesting Polls in Puducherry

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Sunday said he was not contesting the April 6 Assembly elections as there was a need to coordinate poll-related works…

Mar 22, 2021 07:49 (IST)

Nominations of CM Palaniswami, DMK Chief Stalin Accepted | Nomination of key leaders for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, including that of Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DMK president M K Stalin have been accepted by election authorities. Of the 7,255 total nominations received, 4,526 were accepted and 2,726 rejected, according to the updated data hosted on Sunday on the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, following scrutiny.

Mar 22, 2021 07:36 (IST)

BJP's Bengal Manifesto Offers Comprehensive Vision for Transforming State: PM Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the BJP's manifesto for the West Bengal assembly polls offers a comprehensive vision of the party's agenda for transforming the state. The BJP on Sunday unveiled its manifesto for the West Bengal elections, promising to build a "Sonar Bangla" by providing employment, strengthening social security schemes and vowing to clear the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the first cabinet meeting of the new government, if it is voted to power.

Mar 22, 2021 07:15 (IST)

Bharathi Kannama, 'First Transgender' to Contest Polls in Tamil Nadu | Bharathi Kannama, a transgender woman contesting TN Assembly polls, promises to make Madurai a model city. She is contesting the elections from New Generation People's Party. She said that she is proud to be contesting in election as a transgender for the first time in India.

Mar 22, 2021 07:04 (IST)

BJP Workers Not Infected With Covid-19 as They Work Hard: Gujarat MLA | A Gujarat BJP MLA on Sunday said workers of his party do not get infected with novel coronavirus since they work hard. Rajkot (South) legislator Govind Patel’s take on coronavirus came after reporters asked him if the flouting of guidelines by political leaders and workers during poll campaigning was resulting in a spike in cases. “Those who work hard do not get coronavirus infection. BJP workers work hard, and therefore, not a single worker has been infected with the virus,” Patel claimed. READ MORE

Mar 22, 2021 07:00 (IST)

Kerala Latin Church Flags Concerns Against LDF, NDA Over Fishing Projects | The Latin Church on Sunday targeted the Kerala and the Central governments, claiming there was an "organised effort" to destroy the fishing sector and sell it to corporates, drawing strong reaction from state Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma who accused it of speaking for the opposition Congress-led UDF. A pastoral letter, issued by the Kollam diocese of the Latin church in the assembly poll-bound Kerala, said the ruling regimes at the state and the Centre were "devising destructive legislations" to destroy Kerala's fisherfolk.

Mar 22, 2021 06:48 (IST)

BJP Pledges "KG to PG" Free Education, 33% Quota in Govt Jobs for Women | Promising "KG to PG" free education, 33 per cent quota in government jobs, free travel in public transport for women, strict enforcement of the new citizenship law, and a Rs three lakh accident cover for farmers, the BJP Sunday unveiled its election manifesto for the West Bengal assembly polls. In an apparent effort to counter the ruling TMC's "Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chai" (Bengal wants its own daughter) slogan hailing CM Mamata Banerjee, Home Minister Amit Shah released the manifesto that promised employment generation and social security, while laying extra emphasis on welfare of women.

Load More
Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: BJP May Ask Actor Mithun Chakraborty to Contest in Bengal
Actor Mithun Chakraborty after joining BJP.

He won the National Film Award for best actor twice — in 1976 for ‘Mrigayaa’ and in 1996 for ‘Tahader Katha’. He also won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1998 for Swami Vivekananda.He was summoned and questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai in 2014 after it was found that an amount of about nearly 1.2 crore was transferred to his account from Saradha. In 2015, Chakraborty returned the money (Rs 1.2 Crore) he received from the scam-hit Saradha group of companies to the ED in Kolkata.

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You