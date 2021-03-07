india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#RoadSafetySeries#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Actor Mithun Chakraborty to Join PM Modi’s Mega Rally at Brigade Parade Ground Today
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterskype

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Actor Mithun Chakraborty to Join PM Modi’s Mega Rally at Brigade Parade Ground Today

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Mithun raborty also met BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya last night, with the leader tweeting that he was “floored” by the actor’s patriotism and love for the poor and downtrodden.

News18.com | March 07, 2021, 08:52 IST
Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Actor Mithun Chakraborty to Join PM Modi’s Mega Rally at Brigade Parade Ground Today

Event Highlights

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Actor Mithun Chakraborty will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega rally at the iconic Brigade Parade ground today, ending speculation about his political innings. Chakraborty also met BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya last night, with the leader tweeting that he was “floored” by the actor’s patriotism and love for the poor and downtrodden. As poll-bound West Bengal is reeling under scorching heat, PM Modi is all set to further raise the political temperature through his speech from the Brigade Parade ground today where he is likely to take on his fiercest critic Mamata Banerjee. As party’s strategy, BJP in Bengal (too) has not yet declared their chief ministerial candidate and are contesting one of their toughest battles in the state keeping PM Modi in the front.

In West Bengal, where political leadership was always ‘anti-centre’ since Independence, the BJP is desperate to make inroads to fulfil their vision ‘Purvodaya’ (Rising East) and PM Modi’s mega public meet could be crucial for BJP in gaining momentum for an impressive show ahead during the poll. There is a rumour that cricketer Sourav Ganguly may join BJP in presence of PM Modi. Many times before the media, Sourav maintained that he is not interested in politics and his meetings with some of the heavyweight BJP leaders in recent past are purely apolitical. In the context of Sourav Ganguly joining BJP, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh had said, “There was no discussion regarding this. I have no idea.” Meanwhile, BJP leaders claimed that they are expecting more than seven lakh supporters in the rally.

Security agencies from the Centre and Kolkata Police have turned the area around Brigade Parade ground into a fortress considering the PM’s security.

Read More
Mar 07, 2021 08:52 (IST)

Congress' State Unit Chief Ripun Bora Fielded from Gohpur | The Congress on Saturday announced a list of 40 candidates for the Assam Assembly polls, with its state unit chief Ripun Bora contesting from Gohpur and senior leader Debabrata Saikia from Nazira.  The party also fielded Rana Goswami from Jorhat, Subhramitra Gogoi from Sibsagar, Rajkumar Nilanetra Neog from Dibrugarh and Sibnath Chetia from Digboi. The Congress-led 'Mahajoth' or grand alliance has AIUDF, BPF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha as its constituents.

Mar 07, 2021 08:44 (IST)
BJP Candidates List 2021: Suvendu Adhikari, 56 Others Get Ticket in Bengal | Click Here for All Names

BJP on Saturday released the first list of 57 candidates from West Bengal assembly elections.

Mar 07, 2021 08:35 (IST)

Akhil Gogoi to Contest Assam Polls from Sibsagar | Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi will contest the upcoming elections in Assam from Sibsagar as a candidate of his newly-floated Raijor Dal. Announcing the list of 18 candidates that the party fielded in the first two phases, Raijor Dal working president Bhasco De Saikia said that Gogoi, who is in judicial custody after arrest during the protests over CAA, will contest from the Sibsagar constituency in Upper Assam. In the first phase, the party will contest in 12 seats, and in the second phase, it has fielded candidates in six constituencies.

Mar 07, 2021 08:03 (IST)

READ | With 'Deal of 25 Seats', Congress Hops onto DMK Wagon; Final Poll Pact to be Announced Today

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Congress late on Saturday sealed the poll pact after an hour-long meeting at DMK chief MK Stalin's residence, sources said.

Mar 07, 2021 07:59 (IST)

Amit Shah to Visit Kerala, Tamil Nadu Today | Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala today. He will launch Vijay Sankalp Mahasampark Abhiyaan-a door to door campaign in Kanyakumari and attend the valedictory function of BJP's Kerala Vijay Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram

Mar 07, 2021 07:49 (IST)

UPDATE | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a public rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata today

Mar 07, 2021 07:43 (IST)

415 Companies of Central Forces to be Deployed in FirsT Phase OF Bengal Elections | At least 415 companies of central forces will be deployed for the first phase of polling on March 27 in West Bengal, a senior official said on Saturday. So far, 200 companies of CAPF, including 30 companies  of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and five companies each of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), have reached the state, he said. "The rest 215  companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be reaching the state in the next couple of days.

Mar 07, 2021 07:26 (IST)

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will hold a 'Padyatra' against LPG price hike in Siliguri today.

Mar 07, 2021 07:12 (IST)

AIADMK, DMK Yet to Close Deal with Key Allies for TN Assembly Polls | The DMK on Saturday moved forward in its ongoing seat-sharing exercise with allies by giving six seats to MDMK though a deal with the Congress and CPI(M) was elusive, while the ruling AIADMK's negotiations with DMDK remained inconclusive.  The MDMK would, however, contest on the rising sun symbol of its partner DMK according to the pact inked today by the leadership of both parties. This is the first time the MDMK would face the Tamil Nadu Assembly election together with the DMK since it was founded in 1994 after Vaiko was ousted from the then M  Karunanidhi-led DMK.

Mar 07, 2021 07:08 (IST)

BJP Releases List of 57 Candidates for Bengal Polls | The BJP on Saturday released its first list of 57 candidates for the West Bengal assembly polls and fielded Suvendu Adhikari from his home turf Nandigram, a day after TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her candidature from the seat. The list also features a number of new faces and candidates from politically crucial backward communities, as most of the constituencies that will go to polls during the first two phases are either reserved seats or have high density of SC and ST population.

Mar 07, 2021 07:01 (IST)

Congress Announces 1st list of 13 Candidates for Bengal Polls

Mar 07, 2021 06:53 (IST)

Parmananda Rajbongshi Quits AGP to Join BJP Ahead of Assam Polls | Former Asam Sahitya Sabha Parishad president Parmananda Rajbongshi quit the AGP and crossed over to the BJP on Saturday at the saffron party's state headquarters here. Along with him, Rupesh Goala, the general secretary of a tea workers association in the state, also joined the saffron camp. BJP state unit chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass, after welcoming the two leaders to the fold ahead of Assam assembly elections, said they will further strengthen the party and help realise its goals.

Mar 07, 2021 06:51 (IST)

READ | 'She Has No Connect, I'm Nandigram's Bhumiputra': Suvendu Ahead of Battle Royale With Mamata

After the BJP on Saturday announced Suvendu Adhikari's candidature from the Nandigram seat, the TMC turncoat proclaimed himself the constituency's 'Bhumiputra' and said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee…

Mar 07, 2021 06:42 (IST)

Mithun Chakraborty to be in Prime Minister’s Rally in Kolkata Today

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Actor Mithun Chakraborty to Join PM Modi’s Mega Rally at Brigade Parade Ground Today
BJP's Kailash Vijayavargiya with actor Mithun Chakraborty

The Special Protection Group (SPG) officials in assistance with the Kolkata Police have put up a four-layered security cover in front of the podium from where PM Modi is scheduled to address the gathering.

There will be two more stages for local BJP leaders and another for the media persons. There will be a crowd monitoring and management control room behind the main stage for smooth entry and exit of all the attendees in the meeting. More than 1,500 CCTV cameras were installed in and around the Brigade Parade Ground for security reasons.

There will be restrictions in the normal traffic services in all the major stretches near JL Nehru Road, SN Banerjee Road, Dorina Crossing, Central Avenue, MG Road, Khidirpur, AJC Bose Road, Hastings and Park Street.

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You