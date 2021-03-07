Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Actor Mithun Chakraborty to Join PM Modi’s Mega Rally at Brigade Parade Ground Today

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Actor Mithun Chakraborty will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega rally at the iconic Brigade Parade ground today, ending speculation about his political innings. Chakraborty also met BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya last night, with the leader tweeting that he was “floored” by the actor’s patriotism and love for the poor and downtrodden. As poll-bound West Bengal is reeling under scorching heat, PM Modi is all set to further raise the political temperature through his speech from the Brigade Parade ground today where he is likely to take on his fiercest critic Mamata Banerjee. As party’s strategy, BJP in Bengal (too) has not yet declared their chief ministerial candidate and are contesting one of their toughest battles in the state keeping PM Modi in the front.

In West Bengal, where political leadership was always ‘anti-centre’ since Independence, the BJP is desperate to make inroads to fulfil their vision ‘Purvodaya’ (Rising East) and PM Modi’s mega public meet could be crucial for BJP in gaining momentum for an impressive show ahead during the poll. There is a rumour that cricketer Sourav Ganguly may join BJP in presence of PM Modi. Many times before the media, Sourav maintained that he is not interested in politics and his meetings with some of the heavyweight BJP leaders in recent past are purely apolitical. In the context of Sourav Ganguly joining BJP, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh had said, “There was no discussion regarding this. I have no idea.” Meanwhile, BJP leaders claimed that they are expecting more than seven lakh supporters in the rally.

Security agencies from the Centre and Kolkata Police have turned the area around Brigade Parade ground into a fortress considering the PM’s security.