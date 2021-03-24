india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#RoadSafetySeries#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: PM Modi’s Meetings in Bengal & Assam
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterskype

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: PM Modi’s Meetings in Bengal & Assam

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: PM Modi, who has been leading the charge against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had earlier said the state was ready for “poriborton”.

News18.com | March 24, 2021, 08:26 IST
Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: PM Modi’s Meetings in Bengal & Assam

Event Highlights

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend meetings in Bengal and Assam today as the poll-bound states gear up for assembly polls. PM Modi, who has been leading the charge against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had earlier said the state was ready for “poriborton”. “Your presence is sending a big message from here to Delhi…it is clear the state has made its decision for development and progress,” said Modi at a public rally in Hooghly. Launching a frontal attack on the Banerjee government, Modi alleged it has perpetuated “syndicate raj” in all spheres of life in West Bengal where no work gets done without common people having to pay “cut money”. He accused the TMC government of pursuing “appeasement politics” to protect its vote bank while neglecting its cultural heritage and icons.

Meanwhile, BJP President JP Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been passed by the Parliament and will be implemented “in time”. Nadda after releasing the party’s manifesto for the Assam elections said that the law, (which does not find a mention in the manifesto), is a central legislation and the Congress claim that they will not allow its implemenation in the state, if voted to power, may be either “due to their ignorance or they are trying to fool the people of the state”. “I do not want to comment on the Congress thinking but their approach is not only problematic but also dangerous for the state”, he said. The highly contentious CAA seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis entering India on or before December 31, 2014 from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after five years of residence here.

Assam’s identity is inextricably linked to Vaishanav saint Srimanta Sankardeva, Bharat Ratnas Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Gopinath Bordoloi and “now can we allow it to be linked with Badruddin Ajmal” (AIUDF chief with whose party the Congress has entered into an alliance for the state polls). The BJP is committed to protect and preserve the “identity and culture” of Assam, keeping the “natural process of cultural change intact”.

Read More
Mar 24, 2021 08:26 (IST)

READ | No Toilets, No Drinking Water, Meet BJP's 'Poorest' Candidate, Chandana Baury

Chandana Baury, a BJP candidate for the Shaltora Assembly seat in Bankura in the 2021 West Bengal elections is reported to be one of the poorest candidates in the election.

Mar 24, 2021 08:24 (IST)

Rajasthan assembly polls: No candidate filed papers for the by-polls to three Rajasthan Assembly seats on Tuesday, the first day of the nomination process for the April 17 contest.No candidate in any of the three constituencies of Sahara, Sujangarh and Rajsamand filed nomination papers today, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said. The by-polls have been necessitated due the demise of the sitting legislators.

Mar 24, 2021 08:02 (IST)

BJP gives ticket to Matua leader, Subrata Thakur

Prominent Matua leader, Subrata Thakur, brother of BJP MP Santanu Thakur, was given a nomination from Gaighata by the BJP on Tuesday after another list of candidates was announced for 11 seats for the assembly elections in West Bengal. Sources have confirmed that Shantanu Thakur was the first choice for the nomination but was turned down.

Mar 24, 2021 07:49 (IST)

TMC accuses BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari of 'harbouring criminals' in Nandigram | The Trinamool Congress has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission accusing BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari of “harbouring criminals” in Nandigram, where he is pitted against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The ruling party in the state also alleged that outsiders of the high-profile constituency have been staying at four locations there.

Mar 24, 2021 07:46 (IST)

The statement of the Deputy CM assumes significance after reports that the Thevar community which has been the regular vote bank of the AIADMK may vote against the party on the issue of Sasikala, leading to a major drubbing for the party in South Tamil Nadu.

Mar 24, 2021 07:30 (IST)

READ | Tamil Nadu Elections: Sasikala Can Rejoin AIADMK If She Accepts Party Democracy, Says Panneerselvam

While talking to a TV channel, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and senior AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said that there is no hindrance in former party general secretary VK Sasikala coming back to the AIADMK provided she complies with its inner-party democracy.

Mar 24, 2021 07:27 (IST)

AIADMK’s reversal of stance on CAA will serve as one of the talking points for Udhayanidhi

The Chepauk constituency has always been a DMK bastion. Even during the times when the party fared poorly in polls, it managed to hold on to this seat since 1977, except for 1991 when J Jayalalithaa swept the elections after she became the AIADMK chief. The seat was held by J Anbazhagan but he died in August 2020 due to Covid.The AIADMK has allocated this seat to the PMK. PMK candidate AVA Kasaali is confident of winning this time. “Yes, Chepauk has been a DMK fortress. But this time, it will become an NDA fortress,” he told News18.com.

Mar 24, 2021 07:22 (IST)

CAA, Price Rise Emerge as Key Issues in DMK Fortress Chepauk

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the grandson of M Karunanidhi and son of MK Stalin, is making his electoral debut, choosing to contest from the seat his grandfather won three times. Pitted against PMK candidate AVA Kassali, Udhaya appears to be the frontrunner.

Mar 24, 2021 07:18 (IST)

Assembly Elections Live Updates: Congress releases a list of campaigners for Tamil Nadu elections which includes party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, state party president KS Alagiri, and Mallikarjun Kharge among others. 

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: PM Modi’s Meetings in Bengal & Assam
PM Narendra Modi

Referring to the issue of infiltration, the BJP president said that the party is committed to strengthening and scientific management of the international borders. “Border management is a continuous process and we will continue to improve it”, he said.

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You