Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Bankura Helped BJP Win in 2019, It'll Help Us Again, Says PM Modi

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: The Congress released another list of 39 candidates late on Saturday night for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases of the West Bengal assembly election. It has fielded Md Shadab Khan in Bhowanipore, Md Mukhtar in Kolkata Port and Asutosh Chatterjee in Rashbehari seat. Santosh Kumar Pathak will be contesting from Chowringhee, while Janab Ajmal Khan is the party’s candidate from Jorasanko in Kolkata. In Krisnanagar Uttar, the Congress has declared Silvi Saha as its candidate, while Dharmendra Shaw will fight from Bhatpara. The party is contesting the West Bengal polls in alliance with the Left Front and the newly-formed Indian Secular Front. The Congress will be contesting 92 out of 294 seats. The eight-phase West Bengal assembly polls will start on March 27.

Meanwhile, veteran Trinamool Congress MP Sisir Adhikari, the father of Suvendu Adhikari who has been pitted by the BJP against Mamata Banerjee, met saffron party leader Mansukh Mandviya on Saturday, raising speculation about him attending Amit Shah’s rally at Egra in Purba Medinipur on Sunday. Mandviya visited Adhikari’s residence to invite the veteran politician to Shah’s Egra rally and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s March 24 public meeting at Kanthi in Purba Medinipur, a top BJP source said.

Confirming the invitation from BJP top brass, Adhikari’s son and TMC MP Dibyendu Adhikari told reporters, “We have spoken to the BJP leadership. We will take the final decision about whether to attend or not tomorrow morning.” Dibyendu’s elder brother Suvendu Adhikari, the protege-turned political foe of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, joined the BJP at a rally of Shah in December last year. His other younger brother Soumendu left TMC to join the BJP shortly afterwards. Septuagenarian Sisir Adhikari had earlier been removed as chairman of the prestigious Digha-Shankarpur Development Council and president of the Trinamool’s district unit.