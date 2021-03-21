Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Bankura Helped BJP Win in 2019, It'll Help Us Again, Says PM Modi

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: The Congress released another list of 39 candidates late on Saturday night for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases of the West Bengal assembly election. It has fielded Md Shadab Khan in Bhowanipore, Md Mukhtar in Kolkata Port and Asutosh Chatterjee in Rashbehari seat. Santosh Kumar Pathak will be contesting from Chowringhee, while Janab Ajmal Khan is the party’s candidate from Jorasanko in Kolkata. In Krisnanagar Uttar, the Congress has declared Silvi Saha as its candidate, while Dharmendra Shaw will fight from Bhatpara. The party is contesting the West Bengal polls in alliance with the Left Front and the newly-formed Indian Secular Front. The Congress will be contesting 92 out of 294 seats. The eight-phase West Bengal assembly polls will start on March 27.
Meanwhile, veteran Trinamool Congress MP Sisir Adhikari, the father of Suvendu Adhikari who has been pitted by the BJP against Mamata Banerjee, met saffron party leader Mansukh Mandviya on Saturday, raising speculation about him attending Amit Shah’s rally at Egra in Purba Medinipur on Sunday. Mandviya visited Adhikari’s residence to invite the veteran politician to Shah’s Egra rally and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s March 24 public meeting at Kanthi in Purba Medinipur, a top BJP source said.
Confirming the invitation from BJP top brass, Adhikari’s son and TMC MP Dibyendu Adhikari told reporters, “We have spoken to the BJP leadership. We will take the final decision about whether to attend or not tomorrow morning.” Dibyendu’s elder brother Suvendu Adhikari, the protege-turned political foe of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, joined the BJP at a rally of Shah in December last year. His other younger brother Soumendu left TMC to join the BJP shortly afterwards. Septuagenarian Sisir Adhikari had earlier been removed as chairman of the prestigious Digha-Shankarpur Development Council and president of the Trinamool’s district unit.
#WATCH | The picture of Bankura today is witness that people of Bengal have decided on May 2, 'didi jacche ashol poriborton ashche, ashol poriborton anche...': PM Narendra Modi in Bankura. #WestBengalElection pic.twitter.com/22qQmUUFfw— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2021
PM Modi begins his address in Bankura. Watch the full speech here.
PM Shri @narendramodi addresses public meeting in Bankura, West Bengal.— BJP (@BJP4India) March 21, 2021
Dial 9345014501 to listen LIVE.#BanglayAscheBJP https://t.co/5xh92tN6oi
In Bokakhat, PM Modi continued, "We have improved Petro infrastructure in Assam. We have seen an increase in investments in Assam. People who ruled Assam for 50 years are now giving it a guarantee of 5 promises...Everyone knows that Congress has been against Assam...Congress is offering a manifesto of lies."
Over the oast few rallies in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have made a set of announcements ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto release. Below enlisted are some of the major ones:
- Rs. 18,000 to all farmers under PM-KISAN as arrears till date
- Financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per annum to about 4 lakh fishermen
- A separate ministry for fishermen
- Create fishermen production organizations
Health
- Ayushman Bharat in the first cabinet meeting
Women
- 33% reservation to women in government jobs
Government service
- Implement 7th Pay Commission to all the government employees
OBC
- OBC reservation for Hindu OBCs
- Implementation of Mandal Commission’s recommendation
ST
Congress Releases 39 More Candidates for West Bengal | The Congress released another list of 39 candidates on Saturday night for the West Bengal Assembly election. The candidates declared today are for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases of the election.
It has fielded Md Shadab Khan in Bhowanipore, Md Mukhtar in Kolkata Port and Asutosh Chatterjee in Rashbehari seat. Santosh Kumar Pathak will be contesting from Chowringhee, while Janab Ajmal Khan is the party's candidate from Jorasanko in Kolkata. In Krisnanagar Uttar, the Congress has declared Silvi Saha as its candidate, while Dharmendra Shaw will fight from Bhatpara.
BJP candidates, whose nomination papers were rejected by the polling officers yesterday, have approached the Kerala High Court today. The court will hold a special sitting later today to hear the petitions.
The nominations of Dhanalakshmi Marimuthu (AIADMK candidate) from Devikulam constituency was rejected as she didn't fill Form 26 and Niveditha (state president of BJP women's wing) from Guruvayur constituency was rejected as she didn't mention state party chief's name in nomination paper
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video clip of highlights from yesterday's Kharagpur rally in West Bengal.
The people of West Bengal have given Congress, Left and TMC 70 years. But, these parties didn’t fulfil people’s aspirations. Presently, TMC is breaking all previous records of harassment and corruption.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2021
Sharing highlights from Kharagpur. Will be in Bankura later today. pic.twitter.com/ZOIj2adi5g
Mamata Banerjee's Rally Spree in Midnapore | West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is set to address three rallies in Midnapore this afternoon. The chief minister, bound to a wheelchair after suffering injures during campaigning earlier in the month, yesterday hit out at the prime minister, accusing him of embarking on a "selling spree". "The PM has sold everything. He has devastated the Indian economy. The government is already privatising the railways, coal sector, BSNL, the insurance space and banks.Someday, the Haldia dock might get sold, too," she said.
On March 13, BJP MP from Hooghly and the party’s assembly poll candidate from Chunchura Locket Chatterjee had visited the Adhikari residence and had lunch with him. Both sides however did not confirm at that time if Sisir Adhikari and his son Dibyendu will join the BJP and attend Shah and Modi’s rally.