Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Bankura Helped BJP Win in 2019, It'll Help Us Again, Says PM Modi

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: The Congress has fielded Md Shadab Khan in Bhowanipore, Md Mukhtar in Kolkata Port and Asutosh Chatterjee in Rashbehari seat.

News18.com | March 21, 2021, 16:22 IST
Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: The Congress released another list of 39 candidates late on Saturday night for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases of the West Bengal assembly election. It has fielded Md Shadab Khan in Bhowanipore, Md Mukhtar in Kolkata Port and Asutosh Chatterjee in Rashbehari seat. Santosh Kumar Pathak will be contesting from Chowringhee, while Janab Ajmal Khan is the party’s candidate from Jorasanko in Kolkata. In Krisnanagar Uttar, the Congress has declared Silvi Saha as its candidate, while Dharmendra Shaw will fight from Bhatpara. The party is contesting the West Bengal polls in alliance with the Left Front and the newly-formed Indian Secular Front. The Congress will be contesting 92 out of 294 seats. The eight-phase West Bengal assembly polls will start on March 27.

Meanwhile, veteran Trinamool Congress MP Sisir Adhikari, the father of Suvendu Adhikari who has been pitted by the BJP against Mamata Banerjee, met saffron party leader Mansukh Mandviya on Saturday, raising speculation about him attending Amit Shah’s rally at Egra in Purba Medinipur on Sunday. Mandviya visited Adhikari’s residence to invite the veteran politician to Shah’s Egra rally and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s March 24 public meeting at Kanthi in Purba Medinipur, a top BJP source said.

Confirming the invitation from BJP top brass, Adhikari’s son and TMC MP Dibyendu Adhikari told reporters, “We have spoken to the BJP leadership. We will take the final decision about whether to attend or not tomorrow morning.” Dibyendu’s elder brother Suvendu Adhikari, the protege-turned political foe of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, joined the BJP at a rally of Shah in December last year. His other younger brother Soumendu left TMC to join the BJP shortly afterwards. Septuagenarian Sisir Adhikari had earlier been removed as chairman of the prestigious Digha-Shankarpur Development Council and president of the Trinamool’s district unit.

Mar 21, 2021 16:22 (IST)

Didi, if you want you can put your foot on my head & kick me. But Didi, I will not let you kick Bengal's development and dreams of its people: PM Modi

Mar 21, 2021 16:20 (IST)

'Didi is saying ‘Khela hobe' but people of Bengal know what games you have played. TMC leaders have got richer by looting money: PM Modi

Mar 21, 2021 16:12 (IST)

You keep saying 'Khela Hobe' while people of West Bengal have decided 'Khela Shesh Hobe' (the game will end): PM Modi 

Mar 21, 2021 16:10 (IST)

Centre has given several 1000 crores to Bengal, yet why is the state facing such an acute water crisis? asks PM Modi asks Mamata Banerjee 

Mar 21, 2021 16:07 (IST)

Mamata Banerjee is so unnerved at losing the Bengal elections that she has started attacking me. In Bengal, posters have been made depicted my head being crushed under Didi's feet: PM Modi  

Mar 21, 2021 16:04 (IST)
Mar 21, 2021 16:01 (IST)

Didi, if you had revealed your true self 10 years back, then TMC would never have formed a government in Bengal: PM Modi 

Mar 21, 2021 15:57 (IST)

PM Modi begins his address in Bankura. Watch the full speech here. 

Mar 21, 2021 15:56 (IST)

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bankura to address a rally ahead of the Bengal polls 

Mar 21, 2021 15:36 (IST)

Update: BJP President JP Nadda will be holding rallies in Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Biswanath Charali on March 22 

Mar 21, 2021 15:00 (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Attacks Modi on Lack of Empathy for Assam | Launching a frontal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday alleged he is sad about a tweet by a 22yearold woman but not for the floodravaged people of Assam. A day after Modi raised the toolkit issue and alleged Congress conspiracy in it at a poll rally in Chabua in Assam, the daughter of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, lamented that Modi was silent on peoples' suffering during perennial floods. Last year's flooding of the Brahmaputra during the pandemic affected some 2.8 million people.
Mar 21, 2021 14:23 (IST)

Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda to release the BJP's manifesto for Assam Assembly elections on March 23 in Guwahati.

Mar 21, 2021 13:46 (IST)

We are giving a solid fight, we are very confident. Our effort is to talk about development, needs of the people of Assam and preserving and strengthing their culture and identity: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in Jorhat, on upcoming Assam assembly elections

Mar 21, 2021 12:50 (IST)

Didi gave the slogan of 'Maa, maati, manush' but did change come? Can she give you freedom from infiltrators? We will make Bengal free of infiltrators in five years: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a rally in Egra, West Bengal

Mar 21, 2021 12:41 (IST)

Amit Shah said, "After 34 years of Communist rule, Mamata Banerjee had promised to bring development. But she didnt. There is no parivartan in Bengal in the past 10 years under the TMC's rule."

Mar 21, 2021 12:37 (IST)

Meanwhile, back in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is addressing a rally in East Midnapore. 

Mar 21, 2021 12:31 (IST)

When Congress was in power at the Centre and in Assam, there was double negligence and double corruption. You have to remember that Congress means instability, corruption. They have no vision or intention to do any good: PM Modi at Bokakhat in Assam.

Mar 21, 2021 12:24 (IST)

In Bokakhat, PM Modi continued, "We have improved Petro infrastructure in Assam. We have seen an increase in investments in Assam. People who ruled Assam for 50 years are now giving it a guarantee of 5 promises...Everyone knows that Congress has been against Assam...Congress is offering a manifesto of lies."

Mar 21, 2021 12:23 (IST)

Meanwhile, TMC turncoat and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's father Sisir Adhikari said, "I am going to attend the public meeting, where Amit Shah will address a rally in Egra, Midnapore."

Mar 21, 2021 12:15 (IST)

PM Modi said, "We have worked hard to deliver development to Assam. During Congress's rule people used to ask how to stop the loot. We have completed all pending work."

Mar 21, 2021 12:14 (IST)

At the Bokakhat rally, PM Modi said, "It is now decided that Assam will get 'double engine ki sarkar', 'doosri baar, BJP sarkar'," as he took the stage to address the crowd.

Mar 21, 2021 12:08 (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the rally venue in Bokakhat in Assam. He has begun his speech with "Jai Hind":

Mar 21, 2021 11:47 (IST)

Over the oast few rallies in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have made a set of announcements ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto release. Below enlisted are some of the major ones: 

- Rs. 18,000 to all farmers under PM-KISAN as arrears till date
- Financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per annum to about 4 lakh fishermen
- A separate ministry for fishermen
- Create fishermen production organizations
Health
- Ayushman Bharat in the first cabinet meeting
Women
- 33% reservation to women in government jobs
Government service
- Implement 7th Pay Commission to all the government employees
OBC
- OBC reservation for Hindu OBCs
- Implementation of Mandal Commission’s recommendation
Mar 21, 2021 11:16 (IST)

Congress Releases 39 More Candidates for West Bengal | The Congress released another list of 39 candidates on Saturday night for the West Bengal Assembly election. The candidates declared today are for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases of the election.

It has fielded Md Shadab Khan in Bhowanipore, Md Mukhtar in Kolkata Port and Asutosh Chatterjee in Rashbehari seat. Santosh Kumar Pathak will be contesting from Chowringhee, while Janab Ajmal Khan is the party's candidate from Jorasanko in Kolkata. In Krisnanagar Uttar, the Congress has declared Silvi Saha as its candidate, while Dharmendra Shaw will fight from Bhatpara.

Mar 21, 2021 10:28 (IST)

BJP candidates, whose nomination papers were rejected by the polling officers yesterday, have approached the Kerala High Court today. The court will hold a special sitting later today to hear the petitions. 

The nominations of Dhanalakshmi Marimuthu (AIADMK candidate) from Devikulam constituency was rejected as she didn't fill Form 26 and Niveditha (state president of BJP women's wing) from Guruvayur constituency was rejected as she didn't mention state party chief's name in nomination paper

Mar 21, 2021 09:58 (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video clip of highlights from yesterday's Kharagpur rally in West Bengal.

Mar 21, 2021 09:49 (IST)

PM Modi to Address Rally in Assam's Bokakhat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Assam today, addressing a rally at Bokakhat. PM Modi tweeted today, saying, "The people of Assam have decided that they will bless NDA in the upcoming polls."

Mar 21, 2021 09:30 (IST)

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister's nephew Abhishek Banerjeee, too, will address a public gathering today. 
 

Mar 21, 2021 09:28 (IST)

Mamata Banerjee's Rally Spree in Midnapore | West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is set to address three rallies in Midnapore this afternoon. The chief minister, bound to a wheelchair after suffering injures during campaigning earlier in the month, yesterday hit out at the prime minister, accusing him of embarking on a "selling spree". "The PM has sold everything. He has devastated the Indian economy. The government is already privatising the railways, coal sector, BSNL, the insurance space and banks.Someday, the Haldia dock might get sold, too," she said.

Mar 21, 2021 09:13 (IST)
Assam Election: Akhil Gogoi Appeals to People to Vote for Strongest Non-BJP Candidate in Every Constituency | Jailed Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi on Saturday through an open letter appealed to the people of the state to vote for the strongest nonBJP candidate in every constituency in the upcoming assembly election to "save Assam". Gogoi, contesting from the Sibsagar constituency, sent from jail an open letter that was read out by his political outfit's advisor Dr Sitanath Kahkar at a press conference here.
On March 13, BJP MP from Hooghly and the party’s assembly poll candidate from Chunchura Locket Chatterjee had visited the Adhikari residence and had lunch with him. Both sides however did not confirm at that time if Sisir Adhikari and his son Dibyendu will join the BJP and attend Shah and Modi’s rally.

