Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: PM Modi in Bengal, Assam Today; Ram is the Identity of India, Says Adityanath in Poll Rally
Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Bengal has seen a heated exchange between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the star campaigners of BJP, including the prime minister.

News18.com | March 18, 2021, 10:46 IST
Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in the poll-bound states of Bengal and Assam today. Bengal has seen a heated exchange between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the star campaigners of BJP, including the prime minister. On an earlier visit to Bengal ahead of the assembly elections, PM Modi said the state was ready for ‘poribortan’ (development) now. “Your presence is sending a big message from here to Delhi…it is clear the state has made its decision for development and progress,” said Modi at the public rally in Hooghly, echoing Banerjee’s own slogan. Launching a frontal attack on the Mamata Banerjee government, Modi alleged that it has perpetuated “syndicate raj” in all spheres of life in West Bengal where no work gets done without common people having to pay “cut money”. He accused the TMC government of pursuing “appeasement politics” to protect its vote bank while neglecting its cultural heritage and icons.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at a rally in poll-bound Assam that Lord Ram was the identity of India. Addressing an election rally at Hojai in central Assam, Adityanath said that since Ram is the symbol of the nation, people of all ages are chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ with love and respect.

Accusing the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics, the BJP strongman said that successive governments led by the party did nothing for the development and progress of the northeastern region or the country. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrapped the ‘Look East Policy’ and instead implemented the ‘Act East Policy’ for the holistic development of the region. By repealing Article 370, terrorism has been uprooted in Jammu and Kashmir. Before the abolition of Article 370, Assamese people or other Indians were not allowed to purchase land in J&K.

Mar 18, 2021 10:46 (IST)

Arjun Singh writes to EC and OC, Jagatdal PS regarding the alleged attack upon him 

Mar 18, 2021 10:24 (IST)

 A BJP supporter gets lotus- party symbol of BJP painted on his body, at Purulia, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally today

Mar 18, 2021 09:58 (IST)

BJP's candidate Shri Shaktipada Nayak from Dantan constituency campaigns ahead of the Bengal elections 

Mar 18, 2021 09:42 (IST)

UPDATE | My name won't be there in the list of candidates contesting polls. Being state chief, the party has decided that poll campaigns in the state will be done under my supervision says BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh 

Mar 18, 2021 09:39 (IST)

West Bengal Elections: Jhargram's Elderly Woman Casts First Vote Through Doorstep Facility

Seven others from her ward, including six octogenarians and another person with disability, have also cast their votes through postal ballots.

Mar 18, 2021 09:36 (IST)

'The BJP keeps talking about Srimanta Sankardeva and Bir Lachit Barphukan at the drop of a hat, yet they do not know who they were or what they stood for. The party (BJP) just talks in the air and thinks that the people of Assam do not notice anything. They are trying to impose Nagpur culture on the Assamese people. But the people of Assam know very well how Nagpur culture can engulf and destroy Assamese culture,' Congres's Bobbeeta Sharma said in her statement.

Mar 18, 2021 09:36 (IST)

Mar 18, 2021 09:25 (IST)

Ram is the Identity of India, says UP CM 

Addressing an election rally at Hojai in central Assam, Yogi Adityanath said that since Ram is the symbol of the nation, people of all ages are chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ with love and respect.

Mar 18, 2021 08:05 (IST)

Keyed Up? Newly Formed AUDF Makes Congress-AIUDF Alliance Lose Sleep Ahead of Assam Polls

A new minority-based party is new ‘headache’ for Congress and their ally All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in a few constituencies before the Assam elections.

Mar 18, 2021 08:03 (IST)
Mar 18, 2021 07:48 (IST)

'Will empower housewives in Assam if voted to power,' promises Congress |  The Congress will empower housewives, ensure women's safety against the rising crime graph in Assam, provide the cushion against inflation and give the self-respect that they deserve if voted to power in the coming assembly poll in the state, AICC spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said on Wednesday. The scheme had been launched by party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her visit to Tezpur on March 2.

Mar 18, 2021 07:44 (IST)
Mar 18, 2021 07:42 (IST)

Alleging atrocities on women in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, she further claimed that it is a party of Duryodhana and Dushasana

Mar 18, 2021 07:39 (IST)

Under BJP rule, people will have to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' says Mamata Banerjee at Poll Rally 

Meanwhile, addressing the people of Jhargram and Binpur constituencies at a poll rally  in Jhargram district which has a sizeable Adivasi population, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BJP will not allow them to take the name of 'Marang Buru', whom the Santhals consider as the supreme source of power, but they will have to chant "Jai Shri Ram".

Mar 18, 2021 07:34 (IST)

TMC is synonymous with 'politics of violence' claims Kailash Vijayvargiya

TMC is synonymous with 'politics of violence. Even after the implementation of MCC, goons are hurling bombs & firing bullets there. Election Commission should take it as a warning otherwise we suspect polling would not happen peacefully there says BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

Mar 18, 2021 07:31 (IST)

'We will approach the Election Commission regarding the incident which took place in Jagaddal, North 24 Parganas' states West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy in Delhi

Mar 18, 2021 07:28 (IST)
 
BJP MP Arjun Singh Alleges Lawlessness in West Bengal | After the bombing incident in the evening near my office-cum-residence, when I returned in the night, a bomb was hurled targeting my vehicle and that too in presence of the state police. Serious condition of lawlessness in the area. Where is administration? asks MP Arjun Singh 

Mar 18, 2021 07:24 (IST)

Assembly Elections Live Updates: Bombs were hurled at around 15 places & CCTV cameras installed by police were broken by three people & their associates claimed BJP MP Arjun Singh in Jagaddal area of Bhatpara. ACP AP Choudhury says, 3 people including a child were injured.

File photo of PM Narendra Modi at a BJP rally in Kolkata's Brigade Parade ground.

“The Congress had imposed restrictions on the movement of people from other parts of India to Kashmir. But now with the abolition of Article 370, any Indian can buy property there,” he said.

The BJP leader also said that if any one talks about triple talaq now, he will be put in jail. “The NDA government headed by Narendra Modi gave freedom to the Muslim women by declaring triple talaq as illegal,” he said.

Appreciating India’s Covid-19 management, the Uttar Pradesh CM said that even US President Joe Biden has appreciated Modi for effectively handling the Covid-19 pandemic in India, vaccinating its citizens and also sending vaccines to the friendly countries.

