Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: PM Modi in Bengal, Assam Today; Ram is the Identity of India, Says Adityanath in Poll Rally

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in the poll-bound states of Bengal and Assam today. Bengal has seen a heated exchange between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the star campaigners of BJP, including the prime minister. On an earlier visit to Bengal ahead of the assembly elections, PM Modi said the state was ready for ‘poribortan’ (development) now. “Your presence is sending a big message from here to Delhi…it is clear the state has made its decision for development and progress,” said Modi at the public rally in Hooghly, echoing Banerjee’s own slogan. Launching a frontal attack on the Mamata Banerjee government, Modi alleged that it has perpetuated “syndicate raj” in all spheres of life in West Bengal where no work gets done without common people having to pay “cut money”. He accused the TMC government of pursuing “appeasement politics” to protect its vote bank while neglecting its cultural heritage and icons.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at a rally in poll-bound Assam that Lord Ram was the identity of India. Addressing an election rally at Hojai in central Assam, Adityanath said that since Ram is the symbol of the nation, people of all ages are chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ with love and respect.

Accusing the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics, the BJP strongman said that successive governments led by the party did nothing for the development and progress of the northeastern region or the country. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrapped the ‘Look East Policy’ and instead implemented the ‘Act East Policy’ for the holistic development of the region. By repealing Article 370, terrorism has been uprooted in Jammu and Kashmir. Before the abolition of Article 370, Assamese people or other Indians were not allowed to purchase land in J&K.