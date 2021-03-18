Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: PM Modi in Bengal, Assam Today; Ram is the Identity of India, Says Adityanath in Poll Rally

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in the poll-bound states of Bengal and Assam today. Bengal has seen a heated exchange between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the star campaigners of BJP, including the prime minister. On an earlier visit to Bengal ahead of the assembly elections, PM Modi said the state was ready for ‘poribortan’ (development) now. “Your presence is sending a big message from here to Delhi…it is clear the state has made its decision for development and progress,” said Modi at the public rally in Hooghly, echoing Banerjee’s own slogan. Launching a frontal attack on the Mamata Banerjee government, Modi alleged that it has perpetuated “syndicate raj” in all spheres of life in West Bengal where no work gets done without common people having to pay “cut money”. He accused the TMC government of pursuing “appeasement politics” to protect its vote bank while neglecting its cultural heritage and icons.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at a rally in poll-bound Assam that Lord Ram was the identity of India. Addressing an election rally at Hojai in central Assam, Adityanath said that since Ram is the symbol of the nation, people of all ages are chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ with love and respect.
Accusing the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics, the BJP strongman said that successive governments led by the party did nothing for the development and progress of the northeastern region or the country. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrapped the ‘Look East Policy’ and instead implemented the ‘Act East Policy’ for the holistic development of the region. By repealing Article 370, terrorism has been uprooted in Jammu and Kashmir. Before the abolition of Article 370, Assamese people or other Indians were not allowed to purchase land in J&K.
West Bengal Elections: Jhargram's Elderly Woman Casts First Vote Through Doorstep Facility
Seven others from her ward, including six octogenarians and another person with disability, have also cast their votes through postal ballots.
'The BJP keeps talking about Srimanta Sankardeva and Bir Lachit Barphukan at the drop of a hat, yet they do not know who they were or what they stood for. The party (BJP) just talks in the air and thinks that the people of Assam do not notice anything. They are trying to impose Nagpur culture on the Assamese people. But the people of Assam know very well how Nagpur culture can engulf and destroy Assamese culture,' Congres's Bobbeeta Sharma said in her statement.
'The BJP keeps talking about Srimanta Sankardeva and Bir Lachit Barphukan at the drop of a hat, yet they do not know who they were or what they stood for. The party (BJP) just talks in the air and thinks that the people of Assam do not notice anything. They are trying to impose Nagpur culture on the Assamese people. But the people of Assam know very well how Nagpur culture can engulf and destroy Assamese culture,' Congres's Bobbeeta Sharma said in her statement.
Keyed Up? Newly Formed AUDF Makes Congress-AIUDF Alliance Lose Sleep Ahead of Assam Polls
A new minority-based party is new ‘headache’ for Congress and their ally All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in a few constituencies before the Assam elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address public rallies in Purulia, West Bengal and Karimganj, Assam today— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021
(file photo) pic.twitter.com/3RUWVDtanw
'Will empower housewives in Assam if voted to power,' promises Congress | The Congress will empower housewives, ensure women's safety against the rising crime graph in Assam, provide the cushion against inflation and give the self-respect that they deserve if voted to power in the coming assembly poll in the state, AICC spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said on Wednesday. The scheme had been launched by party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her visit to Tezpur on March 2.
West Bengal: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari registered an FIR at Marishda Police Station over the attack on party worker Buddhadeb Manna in Battala.— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021
He says, "Manna was attacked while he was leading a rally. Two persons who had orchestrated the incident must be arrested." pic.twitter.com/MNyg5RPQeU
Under BJP rule, people will have to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' says Mamata Banerjee at Poll Rally
Meanwhile, addressing the people of Jhargram and Binpur constituencies at a poll rally in Jhargram district which has a sizeable Adivasi population, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BJP will not allow them to take the name of 'Marang Buru', whom the Santhals consider as the supreme source of power, but they will have to chant "Jai Shri Ram".
TMC is synonymous with 'politics of violence' claims Kailash Vijayvargiya
TMC is synonymous with 'politics of violence. Even after the implementation of MCC, goons are hurling bombs & firing bullets there. Election Commission should take it as a warning otherwise we suspect polling would not happen peacefully there says BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya
“The Congress had imposed restrictions on the movement of people from other parts of India to Kashmir. But now with the abolition of Article 370, any Indian can buy property there,” he said.
The BJP leader also said that if any one talks about triple talaq now, he will be put in jail. “The NDA government headed by Narendra Modi gave freedom to the Muslim women by declaring triple talaq as illegal,” he said.
Appreciating India’s Covid-19 management, the Uttar Pradesh CM said that even US President Joe Biden has appreciated Modi for effectively handling the Covid-19 pandemic in India, vaccinating its citizens and also sending vaccines to the friendly countries.