Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Politics Hots Up in Bengal With JP Nadda, Mamata Rallies Today

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP chief JP Nadda will hold rallies in Bengal today as the battle for power hots up in the state. In a strongly worded rejoinder to Banerjee yesterday, the Election Commission has rejected her claim about the presence of outsiders at a polling booth in Nandigram as “factually incorrect” and “devoid of substance”. The EC sent the letter to Banerjee on Saturday in response to a complaint filed by her on April 1, when polling was held in Nandigram, alleging irregularities in the polling process.
In its point-by-point rejoinder, the EC said Banerjee’s letter regarding booth capturing and the presence of outsiders at a polling booth in Boyal was “preceded by a massive coverage all over the country… which showed dozens of audio-visual shots of your being in this polling station and literally hurling an avalanche of allegations on some officials working with the government of West Bengal itself, paramilitary forces and eventually the Election Commission”. Citing reports received from the ground, including its observers, the poll body said, “It is self-evident from the perusal of all the reports that the allegations mentioned in your hand-written note are factually incorrect, without any empirical evidence whatsoever and devoid of substance.” The commission said it is a matter of deep regret that a “media narrative was sought to be weaved hour after hour to misguide the biggest stakeholders, which is the voters, by a candidate who also happens to be CM of the state”.
Banerjee, who is contesting the polls from Nandigram, had visited a polling booth in Boyal when polling was underway on April 1. According to Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab, wheelchair-bound Banerjee was stuck in the booth for almost two hours as two groups raised slogans against each other. A large number of CAPF personnel and senior officers reached there and brought out the chief minister after bringing the situation under control. Later, Banerjee blamed outsiders for creating trouble. She also accused the EC of not acting on complaints of alleged irregularities in the polling process in Nandigram lodged by her party, Trinamool Congress.
No Din and Bustle as Campaign for Assembly Election Ends in Puducherry | The usual din and bustle of electioneering was missing in most constituencies in Puducherry, hours before the curtains came down on poll campaign on Sunday. Puducherry and its outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam go to Assembly polls on April 6 in single phase. There are 30 Assembly segments, including five reserved constituencies. The election campaign drew to a close at 7pm.
Assam Braces for Final Phase of Elections after Campaigning Ends with Political Bigwigs in Attendance | Campaigning for the third and last phase of the Assam assembly elections ended on Sunday. The fate of 337 candidates, including NEDA convenor and state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will be sealed in EVMs in 40 constituencies on April 6. An array of national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress’s Rahul Gandhi campaigned for their respective alliance candidates. The seats, spread across 12 districts including three in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), witnessed last-minute canvassing by candidates, including 25 women, before the end of campaigning.
READ | In Tamil Nadu, One Poll Promise Has Got Everyone Talking—A Monthly Payment to Homemakers
The idea first floated by actor-politician Kamal Haasan has prompted both DMK and AIADMK to include it in their manifestos.
BJP Workers Held for Attacking TMC Supporters, Looting Valuables in Memari | Five BJP supporters were arrested in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district for allegedly vandalising a TMC office and attacking members of the ruling party, besides looting their houses, police said on Sunday. The incident happened when BJP supporters were campaigning in Naohati village in the district's Memari police station area on Saturday afternoon with their candidate Bhismadeb Bhattacharya, police said.
Banerjee also urged voters to help TMC score a landslide victory in the assembly elections and alleged that anything less may help the BJP form a government because of horse-trading. “I am winning from Nandigram but this election is not about me. You have to assure that TMC should win more than 200 seats otherwise BJP will use their money power to buy traitors.” The West Bengal assembly has 294 seats.