Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: TMC vs BJP as Bengal Celebrates Nandigram Diwas; Kamal Haasan Says Looks to Clean Politics in TN

TMC Cancels Election Manifesto Release
TMC cancels the release of its election manifesto for #WestBengalElections2021, which was scheduled for today. Next date to be announced later.— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2021
Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: It’s a battle between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP today as Bengal celebrates Nandigram Diwas, with an injured Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holding a rally in a wheelchair while Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in the state for a road show and meeting with party representatives. The Trinamool Congress supremo had returned home from the state-run SSKM Hospital on Friday evening, after receiving treatment for the injuries she sustained while campaigning in her constituency in Nandigram in East Midnapore earlier this week.
Doctors treating her said the ‘traumatised’ chief minister was under observation for 48 hours. They further said that after examining her health parameters, they decided to release Banerjee after she ‘repeatedly’ insisted on the same. She was reportedly asked by the doctors to take utmost care and use a wheelchair while going to public places. A medical board of four doctors will continue to supervise her health condition for the next few days.
On Wednesday, Banerjee was injured in her left leg after she was allegedly heckled in Nandigram while getting into her car during a rally in Birulia Bazar in East Midnapore. She was interacting with the locals when suddenly the situation became chaotic due to a crowd and she fell down. It all happened all of a sudden. Her security guards rushed to the spot and helped her to get into the backseat. She told her security guards that she suffered a severe leg injury and also complained of chest pain.
BJP Leader Visits Sisir Adhikari at his Residence, Speculation Rife Over TMC MP's Next Move | BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on Saturday visited the residence of TMC's Lok Sabha member Sisir Adhikari, who is also the father of political heavyweight and the saffron party's Nandigram candidate Suvendu Adhikari, raising speculation that the veteran leader might switch camp ahead of the Bengal assembly polls. Chatterjee, who had lunch at the Adhikari residence at Contai, stressed that it was "courtesy call", and Sisir Adhikaris political move was not discussed during the meeting, even as political corridors went abuzz with murmurs that the TMC MP might join the saffron camp during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state later this month.
267 Candidates in Fray in 1st Phase, 408 File Nominations for 2nd Phase of Assam Assembly Election | Altogether 267 contestants are in the fray for the first phase of polling for 47 seats of Assam Assembly, while 408 others filed nominations for 39 constituencies of the second phase, the CEO office said on Saturday.
MK Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday released its manifesto for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections that are to be held in a single phase on April 6.
While getting into the backseat of her car, Banerjee who was seen gasping heavily, told reporters, “Look at my leg. There is swelling. I am feeling feverish. Please leave me alone now. I am having chest pain. Not feeling well. I want to go to Kolkata for treatment.”
“It was a planned attack on me. It was a conspiracy. The attack was planned well as there were no policemen around me. There were a couple of men in the crowd who pushed the door of my car and left me badly injured. Please allow me to go to a hospital,” she added. Soon after, she was rushed to the SSKM College and Hospital.
The West Bengal government’s report to the Election Commission, however, has no mention of the “four-five persons”, who Banerjee had alleged had attacked her, an official of the state CEO’s office said. It, however, referred to the presence of a huge crowd at the spot where the incident took place, he said.