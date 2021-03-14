Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: TMC vs BJP as Bengal Celebrates Nandigram Diwas; Kamal Haasan Says Looks to Clean Politics in TN

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: It’s a battle between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP today as Bengal celebrates Nandigram Diwas, with an injured Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holding a rally in a wheelchair while Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in the state for a road show and meeting with party representatives. The Trinamool Congress supremo had returned home from the state-run SSKM Hospital on Friday evening, after receiving treatment for the injuries she sustained while campaigning in her constituency in Nandigram in East Midnapore earlier this week.

Doctors treating her said the ‘traumatised’ chief minister was under observation for 48 hours. They further said that after examining her health parameters, they decided to release Banerjee after she ‘repeatedly’ insisted on the same. She was reportedly asked by the doctors to take utmost care and use a wheelchair while going to public places. A medical board of four doctors will continue to supervise her health condition for the next few days.

On Wednesday, Banerjee was injured in her left leg after she was allegedly heckled in Nandigram while getting into her car during a rally in Birulia Bazar in East Midnapore. She was interacting with the locals when suddenly the situation became chaotic due to a crowd and she fell down. It all happened all of a sudden. Her security guards rushed to the spot and helped her to get into the backseat. She told her security guards that she suffered a severe leg injury and also complained of chest pain.