News18» News»India»Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: TMC Pick from Habibpur, Sarala Murmu, to Join BJP Despite Getting Ticket
Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: TMC Pick from Habibpur, Sarala Murmu, to Join BJP Despite Getting Ticket

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: As PM Narendra Modi addressed a rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade ground yesterday, Banerjee said the BJP came in the state for their own promotion.

News18.com | March 08, 2021, 10:02 IST
mamata banerjee

Event Highlights

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: A day after leading a padyatra against the Centre over the steep hike in fuel prices, including those of LPG cylinders, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will mark International Women’s Day with another padyatra. As PM Narendra Modi addressed a rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade ground yesterday, Banerjee hit out at the BJP, saying the party didn’t come in the state for development but for their own promotion. “BJP doesn’t come here for work or development, they only come for their own promotion. But before promotion they should answer why the price of LPG petrol and diesel are rising. There’ll be no ‘poriborton’ in Bengal but there will be ‘poriborton’ in Delhi,” Banerjee said.

Taking a dig at Modi’s promise of “Sonar Bangla”, Mamata said, “They say they’ll make West Bengal Sonar Bangla, they’re not even capable of doing any development work in centre…India knows about a syndicate that is Modi and Amit Shah’s syndicate.” The Bengal chief minister was seen carrying a cardboard replicas of LPG cylinder as she led protest against price rise of LPG cylinders. Her rally began from Darjeeling More and crosed Mahananda Bridge, which is at the heart of Siliguri. “I’ve never seen a PM who lies everywhere. He doesn’t know anything but to lie. PM reads his speeches from teleprompter in Bengal. He writes the Bengali slogans in Gujarati,” she added.

Hitting out at the BJP, Mamata also said that before elections it’s ujala and post elections it’s ‘jumla’ (speeches). “People will not tolerate BJP’s lies. If they bribe you for votes, you know what to do. Bengal doesn’t want their ‘tolabazi’ and ‘jumla’,” she said. Sunday witnessed a fierce contest between the two sides as both Mamata Banerjee and PM Modi addressed rallies in the state.

Mar 08, 2021 10:02 (IST)

READ | Denied Ticket by Mamata Banerjee, TMC MLA Sonali Guha to Join BJP

Sonali Guha, once a close aide of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and a four-time MLA of the party, on Sunday said she will join the BJP, two days after being denied a ticket for the…

Mar 08, 2021 09:47 (IST)

PM Modi Hits Out at Mamata Banerjee at Brigade Rally, Says CM has Betrayed Bengal | Drawing battle lines in West Bengal ahead of polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress party and said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has betrayed Bengal. He promised a “Sonar Bangla” (Golden Bengal) if the BJP is voted to power. “The dream of ‘Sonar Bangla’ will be fulfilled. Today, I have come here today to assure you of Bengal’s development, to increase investment here, to protect Bengal’s culture and to bring change,” the Prime Minister said at the city’s Brigade Parade Ground.

Mar 08, 2021 09:19 (IST)

Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Floor Leader of TMC Parliamentary Party in Lok Sabha & Derek O'Brien, Leader of TMC Parliamentary Party in Rajya Sabha write to Lok Sabha Speaker & Rajya Sabha Chairman respectively for adjournment of Parliament session due to Assembly polls in 5 states.

Mar 08, 2021 09:15 (IST)

READ | ‘Won't Jump Queues to be CM, Will Follow Protocol': Mithun Chakraborty on Taking on Mamata

Hours after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, actor Mithun Chakraborty said he won't jump any queues for the role of the chief minister.

Mar 08, 2021 09:14 (IST)

On PM Modi's 'Poribortan' Jibe in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee's Fuel Price Hike Taunt | As PM Narendra Modi addressed rally in Kolkata during his campaign for assembly polls in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee hit out at the BJP saying the party didn’t come in the state for development but for their own promotion. While PM Modi addressed rally at city’s Brigade Parade Ground, Mamata Banerjee took on his government by leading a “padayatra” or foot march in Siliguri to protest against the steep hike in fuel prices, including LPG cylinders. READ MORE

Mar 08, 2021 09:13 (IST)

PM Modi in Bengal Mega Rally Demanded ' Asol Poribortan'| "Bengal demands ‘asol poribortan’ (real change) and modernisation. I want to question how many factories have come up in the last 10 years in Bengal. It lacks behind many states because of politics in this state. Bengal has been criminalised, corruption institutionalised, and administration and police politicised. This year’s budget has allocated a lot for people working in tea gardens of West Bengal. Before independence, Bengal was India’s most developed state. It offered the best education. Why did it lose that position? How did this happen?," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at Kolkata rally. 

Mar 08, 2021 09:11 (IST)

READ | Didi’s Scooty Will Fall in Nandigram: With Mithun by His Side, PM Modi Tears Into TMC in Kolkata Rally

Referring to a recent mishap where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost her balance while riding a scooty during a protest against diesel and petrol price hike in Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi…

Mar 08, 2021 09:04 (IST)

The second phase of the Budget session of Parliament commences with reconvening of Rajya Sabha in the first half of the day. 

Mar 08, 2021 09:02 (IST)

Few days ago I got a fake call where a person impersonating as Jharkhand CM asked me to work for Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata & get Rs 50 lakhs. I called JMM MP who told me Devegowda ji (former PM) got same call. They'll use any means to pit us against one another, said Farooq Abdullah, NC

Mar 08, 2021 09:01 (IST)

AJP Announces Second List of 50 Candidates for Assam Polls | The newly-formed Assam Jatiya Parishad on Sunday announced the second list of 50 candidates for the three-phased assembly polls, with its president Lurinjyoti Gogoi contesting from one more constituency, Naharkatia. The party had on Friday released the first list of 18 candidates and fielded Gogoi from Duliajan. Both the constituencies of the former AASU general secretary are in upper Assam and are going to polls in the first phase.

File photo of Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (PTI/File Photo)

