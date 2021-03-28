india

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: TMC's Chhatradhar Mahato Arrested by NIA; Mamata Rally in Nandigram Today
Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: TMC’s Chhatradhar Mahato Arrested by NIA; Mamata Rally in Nandigram Today

News18.com | March 28, 2021, 12:58 IST
Event Highlights

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Chhatradhar Mahato, an influential tribal leader and an active worker of West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Jangalmahal, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday in a case related to the hijacking of the Bhubaneshwar-Delhi Rajdhani Express in October 2009, an official of the agency told News18. Mahato, a former Naxal leader, “was arrested around 4am from his residence in Amliya in Lalgarh police station”, the official said. The case involves 500 suspected Maoist cadres laying siege to the premium train on October 27, 2009, near the Banstala station in Jhargram, demanding the release of Mahato, who was then behind the bars. The train was under their control for around five hours, before Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and state police commandos reached the spot and forced the hijackers to retreat.

The TMC raised questions over the timing of Mahato’s arrest, which came a day after the first phase of elections in West Bengal. While several seats in the Jangalmahal area went to polls on Saturday, some are yet to vote. Observers feel that chief minister Mamata Banerjee has roped in both Mahato, who has actively campaigned for the TMC in Jangalmahal, and his wife Niyati to strengthen the party in tribal dominated-areas, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gained a foothold in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Mahato is also under the scanner for the murder of a Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI(M), leader in Lalgarh area in June 14, 2009. Back then, he was the convener of the People’s Committee Against Police Atrocities (PCAPA), believed to be a frontal organisation of the outlawed CPI(Maoist).

Mar 28, 2021 12:58 (IST)

Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public rally in Chennai said, "I saw a picture of an elected representative touching the feet of Amit Shah. The only relationship possible in BJP is where you have to touch the feet of the leader of BJP, bow down before Narendra Modi or Amit Shah."

Mar 28, 2021 12:48 (IST)
Coming Up: Blockbuster Rallies by Mamata, Shah and Last-Ditch Efforts to Script Nandigram Victory

The Battle of Plassey was fought in 1757 on the banks of the Hooghly river and helped the British seize control of Bengal.

Mar 28, 2021 12:20 (IST)

"Last night, few men vandalized my car, some papers are missing from the car. It may be that those associated with BJP have done this. The police are investigating the matter," Kuntal Roy, TMC Yuva Morcha President, Darjeeling district said.

Mar 28, 2021 11:53 (IST)

Mar 28, 2021 11:27 (IST)

In a Battle for Prestige, AIADMK's Jayakumar Seeks to Retain Royapuram Seat | The electoral battle for Royapuram, an arterial northern part of of the city, has become very prestigious for the opposition DMK, which is desperately attempting to wrest back the seat it lost to AIADMK's D Jayakumar way back in 2001. Elections to 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6, with counting to be taken up on May 2.

Mar 28, 2021 10:52 (IST)

NIA Arrests Chhatradhar Mahato in 2009 Case of Train Hijacking, TMC Questions Timing

Chhatradhar Mahato, an influential tribal leader and an active worker of West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Jangalmahal, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday…

Mar 28, 2021 10:32 (IST)

77% Turnout Recorded in First Phase in Assam; Polling Peaceful | The first phase of polling in Assam was held peacefully in Assam on Saturday when around 77 per cent of the total 81.09 lakh voters exercised their franchise in 47 constituencies adhering to COVID-19 protocols, an Election Commission official said. The fate of 264 candidates including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, state Congress president Ripun Bora and jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi was sealed in the first of the three-phase election for the 126-member assembly in the state.

Mar 28, 2021 10:21 (IST)

NIA Arrests Chhatradhar Mahato in 2009 Case of Train Hijacking | Chhatradhar Mahato, an influential tribal leader and an active worker of West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Jangalmahal, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday in a case related to the hijacking of the Bhubaneshwar-Delhi Rajdhani Express in October 2009, an official of the agency told News18. Mahato, a former Naxal leader, “was arrested around 4am from his residence in Amliya in Lalgarh police station”, the official said.

Mar 28, 2021 10:11 (IST)

At least 10 people were arrested for allegedly being involved in incidents of violence that occurred in two of the 30 constituencies of West Bengal where polling was held in the first of the eight-phase election on Saturday, state Chief Electoral officer Aariz Aftab said. Seven people were arrested from Salboni seat in Paschim Medinipur district, where CPI(M) candidate Susanta Ghosh was heckled and stones were hurled at his car allegedly by the ruling TMC supporters.

Mar 28, 2021 09:32 (IST)

NIA Arrests TMC Leader | National Investigation Agency has arrested TMC leader Chhatradhar Mahato in a case related to the hijacking of the Bhubaneshwar-Delhi Rajdhani Express in October 2009. He will be produced before the court today.

Mar 28, 2021 09:28 (IST)

"Kerala believes that it needs a new political alternative, and BJP can provide it. LDF should come out with an 'Action Taken Report' on their promises rather than giving false hopes," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mar 28, 2021 08:37 (IST)

'Under Pressure by Party' Not to Contest, Bengal BJP Nominee Threatens to Immolate Self | Claiming that the BJP leadership of Purba Bardhaman district is pressuring him not to contest the election as a "false" molestation case is pending against him, the party candidate of the Galsi (SC) assembly seat on Saturday threatened to immolate himself if he is not allowed to enter the fray. Tapan Bagdi, whose name was announced as the candidate of the seat from New Delhi, claimed that several party leaders have cases of murder and attempt to murder pending against them but still, they were made candidates.

Mar 28, 2021 08:31 (IST)

Mar 28, 2021 08:04 (IST)

Mar 28, 2021 07:45 (IST)

Confront BJP-hired Goons with Ladle and Spatula, Mamata Tells Women | Alleging that the BJP was bringing in goons from outside to stop people from exercising their franchise in Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged women to "confront the hoodlums with ladle, spatula" and other cooking utensils. Addressing two public rallies at Narayangarh and Pingla in West Midnapore district, the TMC boss dubbed bete noire Suvendu Adhikari and his family as "traitors", and claimed that one member of the household was seen distributing money among people on Friday night, hours before 30 assembly constituencies of the state went to polls.

Mar 28, 2021 07:33 (IST)

Mamata Banerjee to Camp in Nandigram for Three Days | CM Mamata Banerjee will camp in Nandigram for three days starting from today. Sources said that she will do a rally in Birulia today evening where she was injured a fortnight ago. She will also do two road shows on Monday and Tuesday. She is schedule to address 7 rallies in total in Nandigram.

Mar 28, 2021 07:28 (IST)

Mamata's Purported Audio Clip Seeking Help from BJP Leader Stirs Row | A huge controversy erupted on Saturday amid the polling for 30 assembly seats in West Bengal, with the BJP releasing an audio clip where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is purportedly heard cajoling a BJP leader from Nandigram to rejoin the TMC and help her win the seat. Banerjee is pitted against her former protege and now the BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram, the spring board that propelled her to power in 2011, dislodging the Left Front from power after a 34-year unbroken rule.

Mar 28, 2021 07:13 (IST)

Mamata Banerjee to Visit Nandigram Today | Mamata Banerjee will visit Nandigram for election rallies on Sunday. The Bengal CM will attend a public meeting at Chandipur (Vivekananda Football Ground) at 1.30 pm and later she will visit village fair at Reyapara in the evening. 

Mar 28, 2021 07:03 (IST)

During the polls, 10288 each of Ballot Units (BUs), Control Units (CUs) and VVPATs were used in West Bengal and 11,537 each of BUs, CUs and 37 VVPATs were used in Assam. One control unit, on VVPAT and at least one ballot unit make an EVM. "Non-functioning rate during the poll is lesser than experienced in last few polls," an EC statement said without elaborating.

Mar 28, 2021 06:56 (IST)

Nearly 80% Turnout in Bengal, Over 72% in Assam | A voter turnout of 79.79 percent was recorded in West Bengal and 72.14 percent in Assam till 5 PM on Saturday in the first phase of assembly elections in these states, the Election Commission said. Voting was held in 30assembly constituencies in West Bengal and 47 seats in Assam in this phase with a total of 21,825 polling stations.

Mar 28, 2021 06:49 (IST)

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's younger brother Soumendu was attacked and his car was vandalised at Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district allegedly by TMC supporters and three persons were arrested. "Other than some sporadic incidents of violence, polling was held in a peaceful manner in 30 assembly constituencies in West Bengal," state Chief Electoral officer Aariz Aftab said.

Mar 28, 2021 06:48 (IST)

10 Held for Violence During Phase 1 of Polling in Bengal | At least 10 people were arrested for allegedly being involved in incidents of violence that occurred in two of the 30 constituencies of West Bengal where polling was held in the first of the eight-phase election on Saturday, state Chief Electoral officer Aariz Aftab said. Seven people were arrested from Salboni seat in Paschim Medinipur district, where CPI(M) candidate Susanta Ghosh was heckled and stones were hurled at his car allegedly by the ruling TMC supporters.

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: TMC’s Chhatradhar Mahato Arrested by NIA; Mamata Rally in Nandigram Today
Chhatradhar Mahato with his security guard in Jhargram

Meanwhile, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will camp in Nandigram for three days starting today. She will hold a rally in Birulia in the evening where she was injured a fortnight ago. She will also do two road shows on Monday and Tuesday and seven rallies in total in Nandigram.

