Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: TMC’s Chhatradhar Mahato Arrested by NIA; Mamata Rally in Nandigram Today

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Chhatradhar Mahato, an influential tribal leader and an active worker of West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Jangalmahal, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday in a case related to the hijacking of the Bhubaneshwar-Delhi Rajdhani Express in October 2009, an official of the agency told News18. Mahato, a former Naxal leader, “was arrested around 4am from his residence in Amliya in Lalgarh police station”, the official said. The case involves 500 suspected Maoist cadres laying siege to the premium train on October 27, 2009, near the Banstala station in Jhargram, demanding the release of Mahato, who was then behind the bars. The train was under their control for around five hours, before Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and state police commandos reached the spot and forced the hijackers to retreat.
The TMC raised questions over the timing of Mahato’s arrest, which came a day after the first phase of elections in West Bengal. While several seats in the Jangalmahal area went to polls on Saturday, some are yet to vote. Observers feel that chief minister Mamata Banerjee has roped in both Mahato, who has actively campaigned for the TMC in Jangalmahal, and his wife Niyati to strengthen the party in tribal dominated-areas, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gained a foothold in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Mahato is also under the scanner for the murder of a Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI(M), leader in Lalgarh area in June 14, 2009. Back then, he was the convener of the People’s Committee Against Police Atrocities (PCAPA), believed to be a frontal organisation of the outlawed CPI(Maoist).
The Battle of Plassey was fought in 1757 on the banks of the Hooghly river and helped the British seize control of Bengal.
LDF-UDF Playing 'Friendly Match' in Kerala | Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday hit out at the ruling CPI (M)-led LDF and opposition Congress headed UDF saying they were playing a "friendly match" in poll-bound Kerala. While the Congress and Left are opposing each other tooth and nail in Kerala, 2,000 km away in West Bengal, they are allies, Rajnath, who is in Kerala for campaigning for the April 6 Assembly polls told reporters here. A victory of UDF or LDF is ultimately the defeat of the people of Kerala, he said. "The time of LDF-UDF is over. Both political alliances do not understand the new aspirationsof people of Kerala.
In a Battle for Prestige, AIADMK's Jayakumar Seeks to Retain Royapuram Seat | The electoral battle for Royapuram, an arterial northern part of of the city, has become very prestigious for the opposition DMK, which is desperately attempting to wrest back the seat it lost to AIADMK's D Jayakumar way back in 2001. Elections to 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6, with counting to be taken up on May 2.
READ | NIA Arrests Chhatradhar Mahato in 2009 Case of Train Hijacking, TMC Questions Timing
Chhatradhar Mahato, an influential tribal leader and an active worker of West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Jangalmahal, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday…
77% Turnout Recorded in First Phase in Assam; Polling Peaceful | The first phase of polling in Assam was held peacefully in Assam on Saturday when around 77 per cent of the total 81.09 lakh voters exercised their franchise in 47 constituencies adhering to COVID-19 protocols, an Election Commission official said. The fate of 264 candidates including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, state Congress president Ripun Bora and jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi was sealed in the first of the three-phase election for the 126-member assembly in the state.
NIA Arrests Chhatradhar Mahato in 2009 Case of Train Hijacking | Chhatradhar Mahato, an influential tribal leader and an active worker of West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Jangalmahal, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday in a case related to the hijacking of the Bhubaneshwar-Delhi Rajdhani Express in October 2009, an official of the agency told News18. Mahato, a former Naxal leader, “was arrested around 4am from his residence in Amliya in Lalgarh police station”, the official said.
At least 10 people were arrested for allegedly being involved in incidents of violence that occurred in two of the 30 constituencies of West Bengal where polling was held in the first of the eight-phase election on Saturday, state Chief Electoral officer Aariz Aftab said. Seven people were arrested from Salboni seat in Paschim Medinipur district, where CPI(M) candidate Susanta Ghosh was heckled and stones were hurled at his car allegedly by the ruling TMC supporters.
'Under Pressure by Party' Not to Contest, Bengal BJP Nominee Threatens to Immolate Self | Claiming that the BJP leadership of Purba Bardhaman district is pressuring him not to contest the election as a "false" molestation case is pending against him, the party candidate of the Galsi (SC) assembly seat on Saturday threatened to immolate himself if he is not allowed to enter the fray. Tapan Bagdi, whose name was announced as the candidate of the seat from New Delhi, claimed that several party leaders have cases of murder and attempt to murder pending against them but still, they were made candidates.
77% Turnout Recorded in First Phase in Assam; Polling Peaceful | The first phase of polling in Assam was held peacefully in Assam on Saturday when around 77 per cent of the total 81.09 lakh voters exercised their franchise in 47 constituencies adhering to COVID-19 protocols, an Election Commission official said. The fate of 264 candidates including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, state Congress president Ripun Bora and jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi was sealed in the first of the three-phase election for the 126-member assembly in the state.
READ | 'Under Pressure by Party' Not to Contest, Bengal BJP Nominee Threatens to Immolate Self
Claiming that the BJP leadership of Purba Bardhaman district is pressuring him not to contest the election as a “false” molestation case is pending against him, the party candidate of the Galsi (SC)…
Confront BJP-hired Goons with Ladle and Spatula, Mamata Tells Women | Alleging that the BJP was bringing in goons from outside to stop people from exercising their franchise in Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged women to "confront the hoodlums with ladle, spatula" and other cooking utensils. Addressing two public rallies at Narayangarh and Pingla in West Midnapore district, the TMC boss dubbed bete noire Suvendu Adhikari and his family as "traitors", and claimed that one member of the household was seen distributing money among people on Friday night, hours before 30 assembly constituencies of the state went to polls.
Mamata Banerjee to Camp in Nandigram for Three Days | CM Mamata Banerjee will camp in Nandigram for three days starting from today. Sources said that she will do a rally in Birulia today evening where she was injured a fortnight ago. She will also do two road shows on Monday and Tuesday. She is schedule to address 7 rallies in total in Nandigram.
Mamata's Purported Audio Clip Seeking Help from BJP Leader Stirs Row | A huge controversy erupted on Saturday amid the polling for 30 assembly seats in West Bengal, with the BJP releasing an audio clip where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is purportedly heard cajoling a BJP leader from Nandigram to rejoin the TMC and help her win the seat. Banerjee is pitted against her former protege and now the BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram, the spring board that propelled her to power in 2011, dislodging the Left Front from power after a 34-year unbroken rule.
During the polls, 10288 each of Ballot Units (BUs), Control Units (CUs) and VVPATs were used in West Bengal and 11,537 each of BUs, CUs and 37 VVPATs were used in Assam. One control unit, on VVPAT and at least one ballot unit make an EVM. "Non-functioning rate during the poll is lesser than experienced in last few polls," an EC statement said without elaborating.
Nearly 80% Turnout in Bengal, Over 72% in Assam | A voter turnout of 79.79 percent was recorded in West Bengal and 72.14 percent in Assam till 5 PM on Saturday in the first phase of assembly elections in these states, the Election Commission said. Voting was held in 30assembly constituencies in West Bengal and 47 seats in Assam in this phase with a total of 21,825 polling stations.
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's younger brother Soumendu was attacked and his car was vandalised at Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district allegedly by TMC supporters and three persons were arrested. "Other than some sporadic incidents of violence, polling was held in a peaceful manner in 30 assembly constituencies in West Bengal," state Chief Electoral officer Aariz Aftab said.
10 Held for Violence During Phase 1 of Polling in Bengal | At least 10 people were arrested for allegedly being involved in incidents of violence that occurred in two of the 30 constituencies of West Bengal where polling was held in the first of the eight-phase election on Saturday, state Chief Electoral officer Aariz Aftab said. Seven people were arrested from Salboni seat in Paschim Medinipur district, where CPI(M) candidate Susanta Ghosh was heckled and stones were hurled at his car allegedly by the ruling TMC supporters.
Meanwhile, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will camp in Nandigram for three days starting today. She will hold a rally in Birulia in the evening where she was injured a fortnight ago. She will also do two road shows on Monday and Tuesday and seven rallies in total in Nandigram.