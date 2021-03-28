Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: TMC’s Chhatradhar Mahato Arrested by NIA; Mamata Rally in Nandigram Today

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Chhatradhar Mahato, an influential tribal leader and an active worker of West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Jangalmahal, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday in a case related to the hijacking of the Bhubaneshwar-Delhi Rajdhani Express in October 2009, an official of the agency told News18. Mahato, a former Naxal leader, “was arrested around 4am from his residence in Amliya in Lalgarh police station”, the official said. The case involves 500 suspected Maoist cadres laying siege to the premium train on October 27, 2009, near the Banstala station in Jhargram, demanding the release of Mahato, who was then behind the bars. The train was under their control for around five hours, before Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and state police commandos reached the spot and forced the hijackers to retreat.

The TMC raised questions over the timing of Mahato’s arrest, which came a day after the first phase of elections in West Bengal. While several seats in the Jangalmahal area went to polls on Saturday, some are yet to vote. Observers feel that chief minister Mamata Banerjee has roped in both Mahato, who has actively campaigned for the TMC in Jangalmahal, and his wife Niyati to strengthen the party in tribal dominated-areas, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gained a foothold in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Mahato is also under the scanner for the murder of a Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI(M), leader in Lalgarh area in June 14, 2009. Back then, he was the convener of the People’s Committee Against Police Atrocities (PCAPA), believed to be a frontal organisation of the outlawed CPI(Maoist).