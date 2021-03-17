Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Ex-CM Narayanasamy Missing from Congress List for Puducherry Polls; TMC to Release Manifesto Today

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: The Congress on Tuesday announced names of candidates for 14 seats for the April 6 Puducherry Assembly elections but the list did not contain the name of party veteran and former chief minister V Narayanasamy. The Congress, which heads the Secular Democratic Alliance in the union territory, was allotted 15 of the 30 Assembly seats while its ally-the DMK- was earmarked 13 constituencies. VCK and CPI, the other constituents of the alliance, have been earmarked one seat each. In a release, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced the list of candidates for 14 seats which significantly did not include the name of Narayanasamy, whose government fell last month after it lost the trust vote. While the candidates for 14 constituencies were released, the nominee for Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, has not been announced.
Former Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan has been fielded from Kamaraj Nagar. He had contested the last poll in 2016 poll from Kalapet constituency which has been by and large the traditional seat for the Congress. PCC president A V Subramanian is contesting from his hometown of Karaikal (north). Former Ministers M Kandasamy and R Kamalakannan have been fielded again in Embalam (reserved) and Tirunallar in Karaikal respectively. The 14 seats are spread over Puducherry (10), Karaikal (three) and Mahe (one). Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party which has been allocated nine seats as part of the NDA, also released its list of candidates.
Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress will release its manifesto today. The party on Sunday postponed the release of its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal for the third time but did not cite any reason for the deferment. The TMC had announced it will release its manifesto on March 9 but later decided to postpone it to March 11 due to the Kolkata fire incident which claimed nine lives. The ruling party had not released its manifesto on Thursday, following the alleged attack on Banerjee during a campaign in Purba Medinipur’s Nandigram on March 10. The TMC supremo had released the party’s list of 291 candidates on March 5. West Bengal will be voting in eight phases, beginning March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2.
BJP MPs Tell Me That They Can't Have Open Discussion: Rahul Gandhi | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Bharatiya Janata Party MPs in Parliament tell him that they cannot have an open discussion. "They say they are told what to say," Gandhi said during conversation with Prof. Ashutosh Varshney of Brown University.
AIUDF Eyeing Development of Assam, Not CM's Chair: Badruddin Ajmal | Re-affirming that he was not in the race for the chief minister's post in Assam, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Tuesday said his party would always "stand for the state's unity and development", and continue to serve its people. He also said that a news channel has projected him as a CM candidate, despite clarifications given by his party that he was not up for chief ministership.
Mamata Frustrated as She Will Lose Elections: Giriraj Singh | Mamata Banerjee is frustrated as she's going to lose elections. In attempt to win, she's hurling accusations at Home Minister. Has she forgotten when several BJP workers were killed? She indulges in hooliganism daily. Who else would we go to if not EC?: Union Min Giriraj Singh.
BJP to File Complain with EC on Rath Vandalism | BJP to file a formal complaint with Election Commission after a portion of a bus designed as BJPs Rath' was vandalised by unidentified miscreants on Tuesday evening in West Bengals Purulia district. The BJP has alleged that Trinamool Congress is behind the incident, but the ruling party has termed the allegation as baseless.
Bengal Notorious Place for Cow Smuggling: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | "Besides coal smuggling, Bengal is also known to be a notorious place for cow smuggling. Our mother, daughter and sisters are also smuggled into Bengal. The ruling party (of Bengal) and bureaucracy do this together hence no one gets caught," Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.
Even Adversaries Accepted that BJP Will Win Assam: Fadnavis | "Even our adversaries have accepted that BJP will win in Assam. Although I don't agree with Sharad Pawar ji's whole statement, but if he also believes that BJP will win in Assam, it goes on to show that we will register a big win," BJP's Devendra Fadnavis siad in response to Sharad Pawar's statement on Sunday where he said that BJP will lose four out of the five upcoming Assembly elections.