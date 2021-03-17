Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Ex-CM Narayanasamy Missing from Congress List for Puducherry Polls; TMC to Release Manifesto Today

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: The Congress on Tuesday announced names of candidates for 14 seats for the April 6 Puducherry Assembly elections but the list did not contain the name of party veteran and former chief minister V Narayanasamy. The Congress, which heads the Secular Democratic Alliance in the union territory, was allotted 15 of the 30 Assembly seats while its ally-the DMK- was earmarked 13 constituencies. VCK and CPI, the other constituents of the alliance, have been earmarked one seat each. In a release, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced the list of candidates for 14 seats which significantly did not include the name of Narayanasamy, whose government fell last month after it lost the trust vote. While the candidates for 14 constituencies were released, the nominee for Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, has not been announced.

Former Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan has been fielded from Kamaraj Nagar. He had contested the last poll in 2016 poll from Kalapet constituency which has been by and large the traditional seat for the Congress. PCC president A V Subramanian is contesting from his hometown of Karaikal (north). Former Ministers M Kandasamy and R Kamalakannan have been fielded again in Embalam (reserved) and Tirunallar in Karaikal respectively. The 14 seats are spread over Puducherry (10), Karaikal (three) and Mahe (one). Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party which has been allocated nine seats as part of the NDA, also released its list of candidates.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress will release its manifesto today. The party on Sunday postponed the release of its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal for the third time but did not cite any reason for the deferment. The TMC had announced it will release its manifesto on March 9 but later decided to postpone it to March 11 due to the Kolkata fire incident which claimed nine lives. The ruling party had not released its manifesto on Thursday, following the alleged attack on Banerjee during a campaign in Purba Medinipur’s Nandigram on March 10. The TMC supremo had released the party’s list of 291 candidates on March 5. West Bengal will be voting in eight phases, beginning March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2.