Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Yogi Adityanath, Mithun Chakraborty Rallies in Bengal Today; Post Poll Violence Reported in Kerala

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Bengal will see rallies by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty as the BJP tries to wrest power from Mamata Banerjee in the eastern state. The voting for Assembly elections across five states, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam and West Bengal, concluded on Tuesday with an impressive turnout, between 65 percent to over 82 percent. While it was a busy polling day, all eyes were fixed at the tough battle in Tamil Nadu where the Congress along with its allies like the DMK locked in a keen contest to regain turf in South India. Sporadic violence was also reported from parts of West Bengal which is going to polls in eight phases.
The trend of high turnout and violence during polling continued in West Bengal as the ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP and the Left-Congress alliance put up an intense fight in the high-stakes contest. Five candidates, including two women, were assaulted in poll-related clashes as over 77 percent voting was recorded in 31 seats in West Bengal in the third phase. Violence was reported in areas like Uluberia, Khanakul, Falta, Canning Purba, Durbrajpur and Hooghly, where a BJP supporter’s family member was killed. Stray incidents of clashes between workers of rival parties were also reported in other states.
Meanwhile, post-poll violence was reported in Kerala where a bomb was hurled at the house of a UDF agent in Kannur Koothuparamb. In another incident, violence was reported from Kasargod as a Yuvamorcha Sreejith Parakkalayi leader was injured in an attack. Yuvamorcha Kasargod district president will undergo an emergency surgery at Mangaluru hospital following an attack allegedly by CPM. In Kerala, where the Left is hoping to beat anti-incumbency to retain power, a feat unseen in four decades, and the BJP is making efforts to build inroads, nearly 74 percent polling was recorded in the 140 seats till 7 PM. There was nearly 65 percent voting in Tamil Nadu for 234 assembly constituencies and around 80 percent in Puducherry’s 30 seats.
Election Recap | While the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry held single-phase elections yesterday, West Bengal went to polls for the third phase and Assam conducted the final phase of state assembly polls. Held amid tight security, the elections were largely peaceful, however, incidents of sporadic violence were also reported from some parts of the states. READ FULL STORY HERE
Kerala: A 21-year-old polling booth agent of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was killed in Panur, Kannur district last night, his brother admitted to hospital with injuries. Police have detained one person in connection with the incident— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2021
No other state-level polling exercise in recent times has generated as much interest as the one in Bengal. Here's the lowdown on ground realities.
“TMC workers pelted stones on me while I was addressing a meeting at Muzzafar Chowk,” Hussain tweeted, saying he was safe and the party workers had lodged a complaint. “It’s clear that TMC knew it is losing and hence is becoming desperate,” Hussain said. “I myself went to the Golabari Police Station & asked them why police personnel were not deployed according to my Y + CRPF cover security protocol. Strangely, they had no answers for that.” READ FULL STORY HERE
Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar has been quizzed twice and five police personnel attached to him have been suspended after they opened fire on public during second phase of polling,officials said Tuesday. At least three persons were injured in the firing by the body guards of Laskar on April 1 after clashes broke out
“BJP is garbage of lies and believes in dangerous divisive politics. They are blackmailing us in the name of agencies. I would like to tell them today, we will not bow our head before them. My real warriors are my booth workers. They are the real assets of TMC. Today, I would like to appeal to the people of North Bengal to stand against evil forces like BJP,” the TMC chief said. READ FULL STORY HERE
BJP Spreading Misinformation, Bringing Goons from Outside to Trigger Trouble, says Mamata | Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Bhaipo Service Tax” (Nephew Service Tax) jab at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of spreading misinformation and bringing “goons from outside the state” to foment trouble during elections.
Election Recap | Dhubri Deputy Commissioner Deva Kumar Kalita, who visited the polling station recently to review arrangements, said that the main target of the district administration is to ensure that all voters including those living along the international border are able to exercise their voting rights.
With the hope that the new government of Assam will address their problems, Haleswar Ray on Tuesday voted for the party of his choice at the sole polling station set up outside the Indo-Bangladesh border fencing in the state’s Dhubri district.
In the complaint letter, Haasan claimed that tokens were distributed via a vehicle belonging to ‘Ganapathy Agencies’ and that voters could redeem these tokens later. The MNM chief further said that he came to know that a BJP candidate is behind this and urged the returning officer to disqualify the said BJP candidate after an investigation. READ FULL STORY HERE.
CPI(ML)'s Komarapalayam candidate S Subramani wishes to fight for the rights of the weavers if voted to power
Tamil Nadu: CPI(ML)'s Komarapalayam candidate S Subramani who is also a weaver, balances both polls & work.— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021
"I'm doing this for the poor weavers of my constituency. We've been denied of our basic rights, there're no houses for us,I'll address these issues if I get voted",he said pic.twitter.com/yC1u5FsDim
Gods are always with those who do good for people, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan
In a response to Sukumaran Nair who had said the Ayyappa devotees’ protests against the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all age group at Sabarimala will continue, the Chief Minister said he does not think that Sukumaran Nair would tell anything against the state government. “He is an Ayyappa devotee. Ayyappa and all other gods are with this government which has protected the interest of people belonging to all religions. Gods are always with those who do good for people,”