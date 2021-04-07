india

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Yogi Adityanath, Mithun Chakraborty Rallies in Bengal Today; Post Poll Violence Reported in Kerala
Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Yogi Adityanath, Mithun Chakraborty Rallies in Bengal Today; Post Poll Violence Reported in Kerala

News18.com | April 07, 2021, 12:08 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Event Highlights

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Bengal will see rallies by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty as the BJP tries to wrest power from Mamata Banerjee in the eastern state. The voting for Assembly elections across five states, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam and West Bengal, concluded on Tuesday with an impressive turnout, between 65 percent to over 82 percent. While it was a busy polling day, all eyes were fixed at the tough battle in Tamil Nadu where the Congress along with its allies like the DMK locked in a keen contest to regain turf in South India. Sporadic violence was also reported from parts of West Bengal which is going to polls in eight phases.

The trend of high turnout and violence during polling continued in West Bengal as the ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP and the Left-Congress alliance put up an intense fight in the high-stakes contest. Five candidates, including two women, were assaulted in poll-related clashes as over 77 percent voting was recorded in 31 seats in West Bengal in the third phase. Violence was reported in areas like Uluberia, Khanakul, Falta, Canning Purba, Durbrajpur and Hooghly, where a BJP supporter’s family member was killed. Stray incidents of clashes between workers of rival parties were also reported in other states.

Meanwhile, post-poll violence was reported in Kerala where a bomb was hurled at the house of a UDF agent in Kannur Koothuparamb. In another incident, violence was reported from Kasargod as a Yuvamorcha Sreejith Parakkalayi leader was injured in an attack. Yuvamorcha Kasargod district president will undergo an emergency surgery at Mangaluru hospital following an attack allegedly by CPM. In Kerala, where the Left is hoping to beat anti-incumbency to retain power, a feat unseen in four decades, and the BJP is making efforts to build inroads, nearly 74 percent polling was recorded in the 140 seats till 7 PM. There was nearly 65 percent voting in Tamil Nadu for 234 assembly constituencies and around 80 percent in Puducherry’s 30 seats.

Apr 07, 2021 12:08 (IST)

We also got to know that yesterday even journalists were heckled by central forces. Action should be taken against CRPF, says Sukhendu Sekhar Roy at TMC press conference 

Apr 07, 2021 11:45 (IST)

Violence despite EC assured of peaceful polling. BJP distributed cash to the voters and as per our sources they have distributed 1000 rupees per person asking them to vote for the BJP, says Sukhendu Sekhar Roy

Apr 07, 2021 11:42 (IST)

TMC'S Sukhendu Sekhar Roy Slams Election Commission in the party's press conference 

Apr 07, 2021 11:30 (IST)

Tamil Nadu's Distrcit wise Close of Poll Document 

Apr 07, 2021 11:12 (IST)

Election Update | Two CPM activists are in custody for hurling bombs at the house of a local leader Rathi Rajan in Kollam. Vishnu Lal, person is at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College with injuries as a bomb blast while trying to throw and another one Visakh is at Kadakkal police station.

Apr 07, 2021 10:45 (IST)

Election Recap | While the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry held single-phase elections yesterday, West Bengal went to polls for the third phase and Assam conducted the final phase of state assembly polls. Held amid tight security, the elections were largely peaceful, however, incidents of sporadic violence were also reported from some parts of the states. READ FULL STORY HERE 

Apr 07, 2021 10:07 (IST)

I was able to vote today, despite my health condition. Thanks to the Election Commission for ensuring that being unwell was not an impediment to choosing our next Government, says MP Kanimozhi after casting her vote in the Tamil Nadu Elections 

Apr 07, 2021 09:34 (IST)
Apr 07, 2021 09:22 (IST)

READ |  The Battle for Bengal

No other state-level polling exercise in recent times has generated as much interest as the one in Bengal. Here's the lowdown on ground realities.

Apr 07, 2021 08:44 (IST)

“TMC workers pelted stones on me while I was addressing a meeting at Muzzafar Chowk,” Hussain tweeted, saying he was safe and the party workers had lodged a complaint. “It’s clear that TMC knew it is losing and hence is becoming desperate,” Hussain said. “I myself went to the Golabari Police Station & asked them why police personnel were not deployed according to my Y + CRPF cover security protocol. Strangely, they had no answers for that.” READ FULL STORY HERE

Apr 07, 2021 08:15 (IST)

Election Recap | BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain alleged that stones were pelted at him in Howrah on Tuesday night when he was campaigning for the West Bengal assembly election.

Apr 07, 2021 07:57 (IST)

READ | Assam Deputy Speaker Quizzed, 5 Cops Suspended after Firing Incident During Phase 2 Voting

Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar has been quizzed twice and five police personnel attached to him have been suspended after they opened fire on public during second phase of polling,officials said Tuesday. At least three persons were injured in the firing by the body guards of Laskar on April 1 after clashes broke out

Apr 07, 2021 07:54 (IST)

Election Update | AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi will be addressing a public meeting on Wednesday, 7th April at 2 pm

Apr 07, 2021 07:49 (IST)

“BJP is garbage of lies and believes in dangerous divisive politics. They are blackmailing us in the name of agencies. I would like to tell them today, we will not bow our head before them. My real warriors are my booth workers. They are the real assets of TMC. Today, I would like to appeal to the people of North Bengal to stand against evil forces like BJP,” the TMC chief said. READ FULL STORY HERE

Apr 07, 2021 07:45 (IST)

BJP Spreading Misinformation, Bringing Goons from Outside to Trigger Trouble, says Mamata | Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Bhaipo Service Tax” (Nephew Service Tax) jab at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of spreading misinformation and bringing “goons from outside the state” to foment trouble during elections.

Apr 07, 2021 07:36 (IST)

Election Recap | Dhubri Deputy Commissioner Deva Kumar Kalita, who visited the polling station recently to review arrangements, said that the main target of the district administration is to ensure that all voters including those living along the international border are able to exercise their voting rights.

Apr 07, 2021 07:32 (IST)

READ | Voting Peaceful at Bhogdanga, Polling Station Outside India-Bangladesh Border Fencing

With the hope that the new government of Assam will address their problems, Haleswar Ray on Tuesday voted for the party of his choice at the sole polling station set up outside the Indo-Bangladesh border fencing in the state’s Dhubri district.

Apr 07, 2021 07:28 (IST)

Election Recap | Gunasekaran, CPI candidate from Sivaganga constituency, who is COVID-19 positive, cast his vote wearing a PPE kit yesterday. Election Commission had designated one hour period between 6 pm & 7 pm for voting by COVID positive patients.

Apr 07, 2021 07:23 (IST)

In the complaint letter, Haasan claimed that tokens were distributed via a vehicle belonging to ‘Ganapathy Agencies’ and that voters could redeem these tokens later. The MNM chief further said that he came to know that a BJP candidate is behind this and urged the returning officer to disqualify the said BJP candidate after an investigation. READ FULL STORY HERE. 

Apr 07, 2021 07:23 (IST)

Apr 07, 2021 07:19 (IST)

Kamal Haasan Files Complaint Against BJP for Distributing ‘Tokens’ Ahead of Polls | Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan has filed a complaint with the returning officer of Coimbatore South claiming that there is a rampant distribution of money for votes during Tamil Nadu assembly elections and also visited polling booths in Coimbatore-South, the seat from where he is contesting.

Apr 07, 2021 07:14 (IST)

Election Update | Election Commission of India issues a notice to DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin seeking an explanation by April 7 over his statement on former union ministers late Sushma Swaraj & Arun Jaitley at a rally.

Apr 07, 2021 07:10 (IST)

CPI(ML)'s Komarapalayam candidate S Subramani wishes to fight for the rights of the weavers if voted to power 

Apr 07, 2021 07:06 (IST)

Election Recap | Kerala witnessed heavy polling in the crucial assembly elections on Tuesday with over 65 percent of the total 2.4 crore voters having already cast their franchise to elect representatives in 140 constituencies, according to figures released by the Election Commission till 4.30 pm.

Apr 07, 2021 07:02 (IST)

Gods are always with those who do good for people, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

In a response to  Sukumaran Nair who had said the Ayyappa devotees’ protests against the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all age group at Sabarimala will continue, the Chief Minister said he does not think that Sukumaran Nair would tell anything against the state government. “He is an Ayyappa devotee. Ayyappa and all other gods are with this government which has protected the interest of people belonging to all religions. Gods are always with those who do good for people,”

Apr 07, 2021 06:57 (IST)

Assembly Elections Live Updates | The opposition UDF and the ruling LDF were engaged in a war of words on Tuesday over Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s remarks regarding Lord Ayyappa, the preceding deity of Sabrimala, on polling day, reported News 18. 

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Yogi Adityanath, Mithun Chakraborty Rallies in Bengal Today; Post Poll Violence Reported in Kerala
File photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.