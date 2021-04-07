Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Yogi Adityanath, Mithun Chakraborty Rallies in Bengal Today; Post Poll Violence Reported in Kerala

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Bengal will see rallies by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty as the BJP tries to wrest power from Mamata Banerjee in the eastern state. The voting for Assembly elections across five states, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam and West Bengal, concluded on Tuesday with an impressive turnout, between 65 percent to over 82 percent. While it was a busy polling day, all eyes were fixed at the tough battle in Tamil Nadu where the Congress along with its allies like the DMK locked in a keen contest to regain turf in South India. Sporadic violence was also reported from parts of West Bengal which is going to polls in eight phases.

The trend of high turnout and violence during polling continued in West Bengal as the ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP and the Left-Congress alliance put up an intense fight in the high-stakes contest. Five candidates, including two women, were assaulted in poll-related clashes as over 77 percent voting was recorded in 31 seats in West Bengal in the third phase. Violence was reported in areas like Uluberia, Khanakul, Falta, Canning Purba, Durbrajpur and Hooghly, where a BJP supporter’s family member was killed. Stray incidents of clashes between workers of rival parties were also reported in other states.

Meanwhile, post-poll violence was reported in Kerala where a bomb was hurled at the house of a UDF agent in Kannur Koothuparamb. In another incident, violence was reported from Kasargod as a Yuvamorcha Sreejith Parakkalayi leader was injured in an attack. Yuvamorcha Kasargod district president will undergo an emergency surgery at Mangaluru hospital following an attack allegedly by CPM. In Kerala, where the Left is hoping to beat anti-incumbency to retain power, a feat unseen in four decades, and the BJP is making efforts to build inroads, nearly 74 percent polling was recorded in the 140 seats till 7 PM. There was nearly 65 percent voting in Tamil Nadu for 234 assembly constituencies and around 80 percent in Puducherry’s 30 seats.