Assembly Elections 2021: From Bengal to Tamil Nadu, 5 Key Fights For Seats To Watch Out For

Election results of four states and one union territory is set to be declared on Sunday as votes for 822 assembly seats will be counted after the largest electoral exercise amid the pandemic.

The counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 8am on Sunday.

Here are 5 key fights to watch out for:

- West Bengal

A TMC fort, Nandigram had freinds-turned-foes, Mamata and Suvendu Adhikari locking horns. Adhikari was a minister in Mamata government but made headlines in November last year when he jumped the ship and joined the ranks of BJP. The former TMC heavyweight faced party supremo Banerjee in the high octane battle in Nandigram of Bengal’s Purbo Medinipur district.

- Kerala

One of the key centres of the Sabarimala protests, Konni, the hilly constituency is one among the seats targeted by BJP that has fielded state president K Surendran as its candidate. He will face the challenge from sitting MLA KU Jenish Kumar of LDF and Robin Peter of UDF.

- Tamil Nadu

This is the first election DMK chief M.K. Stalin is facing in the absence of his father and DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi, who died in 2018. In 2011, Stalin managed to barely win Kolathur, defeating his AIADMK rival by just 2,734 votes. Stalin won by a larger margin of over 36,000 votes in the 2016 election from Kolathur. In 2021, Stalin is facing Aadi Rajaram of AIADMK and J. Arumugham of AMMK.

- Assam

Health Minister and BJP strongman Himanta Biswa Sarma is one of the high-profile candidates of the Assembly polls. Sarma contested from Jalukbari for the fifth consecutive term. Congress pitched Romen Ch Borthakur against Sarma from the constituency.

- Puducherry

Hyderabad Yanam, geographically located in Andhra Pradesh, has turned out to be an important constituency this election as the AINRC leader N Rangasamy is contesting from here. However, Rangasamy is expected to face a tough challenge from 35-year-old Gollapalli Ashok, who represents Kapu community. He had quit the BJP when he was denied a party ticket and is now contesting as an independent candidate with the Congress’ support.

