Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP Workers Heckle Mamata Banerjee, Yell 'Jai Shri Ram' as Her Convoy Passes Amit Shah's Rally Venue

Banerjee has been camping in Nandigram from Sunday and is holding an 8-km roadshow starting from Khudiram More to Thakurchowk in Nandigram Block 2, followed by public meetings. Amit Shah’s roadshow started from Bheturia at 12pm. Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty too is also expected to conduct a roadshow in Nandigram ahead of polling.
Tuesday is the last day of campaigning for the second phase of the elections in Bengal on Thursday. While 39 assembly constituencies are going to polls in Assam in phase 2, 30 seats in West Bengal will be voting in the second phase of the election in the state.
Nandigram will witness the most high-profile contest of the state assembly elections with the Chief Minister taking on her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year. Adhikari had earlier said that BJP will defeat Banerjee by over 50,000 votes from Nandigram.
PM Narendra Modi had addressed a public rally for Suvendu Adhikari earlier. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too had come to campaign in the constituency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday address rallies in Kerala in the morning, and Puducherry and Tamil Nadu in the afternoon. The prime minister is going to hold the public rallies as a part of BJP’s campaign in the three poll-bound states.
Meanwhile, in Assam, BJP chief JP Nadda, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani and Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal will be holding campaign rallies on the last day of campaigning for phase-2.