Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP Workers Heckle Mamata Banerjee, Yell 'Jai Shri Ram' as Her Convoy Passes Amit Shah's Rally Venue
Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP Workers Heckle Mamata Banerjee, Yell 'Jai Shri Ram' as Her Convoy Passes Amit Shah's Rally Venue

News18.com | March 30, 2021, 16:22 IST
Mamata

Event Highlights

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was reportedly heckled by BJP supporters while she was on her way to her rally venue in Tengua. The saffron party workers also yelled Jai Shree Ram slogans as Banerjee’s covoy passed the ground where Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally was takign place. This is apparently the second time today that the WB CM has had to face hazing by BJP supporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today targeted DMK’s A Raja for his unsavory remarks about Tamil Nadu CM EK Palaniswami and his mother, and said the comments showed the anti-women mindset of the DMK, as well as its alliance partner Congress. “They have launched their outdated 2g missile. Their target is women of Tamil Nadu. People of TN are noting everything. They will never tolerate insult to women of the state. Today, Congress and DMK have disrespected women,” he said at a rally in the state.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was heckled with Jai Shri Ram slogans by BJP supporters as she crossed the venue of union home minister Amit Shah’s roadshow in Nandigram today. Banerjee was proceeding to the venue of her own roadshow when BJP supporters chased her and raised the slogans. Banerjee and Shah are holding back-to-back roadshows in Nandigram today as the attention turns towards the electoral battle between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her protege-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari in the high-profile constituency.

Mar 30, 2021 16:22 (IST)

Debar Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Cong to EC | Congress writes to Chief Election Commissioner, "Petition seeking action including registration of FIR debarring BJP leader and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and putting a blanket ban on him from campaigning in Assam election."

Mar 30, 2021 16:16 (IST)

Amit Shah Asks Nandigram to Vote for Suvendu, So Mamata Doesn't Play With 'Ma, Mati, Manus' Sentiment

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that ‘parivartan’ (change) in West Bengal will automatically happen if Mamata Banerjee is defeated with a huge margin from Nandigram in East Midnapore.

Mar 30, 2021 16:15 (IST)

"She (Mamata Banerjee) has a habit of lying. She should talk about issues like employment, investment," says turncoat leader Suvendu Adhikari. He is BJP's candidate from Nandigram assembly, West Bengal.

Mar 30, 2021 15:33 (IST)

They (BJP) have another plan to kill a woman from their own party with goons they have brought from Bihar and UP and put the blame on Bengal. This is their plan: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Mar 30, 2021 15:26 (IST)

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Debra ahead of the second phase of West Bengal Elections on April 1.

Mar 30, 2021 15:13 (IST)

'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans Raised As Mamata Crosses Amit Shah's Road Show Venue | West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was met with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans on Tuesday as she crossed the venue of Home Minister Amit Shah’s road show in the same area. Banerjee, who is holding a road show of her own in Nandigram on Tuesday, was chased by people raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

Mar 30, 2021 14:59 (IST)

2 Men from Bengal Cycle 1700kms Campaigning for 'Peaceful Assembly Election'

Two young men from West Bengal after cycling for 17 days and traveling 1700 kilometers have reached Delhi.

Mar 30, 2021 14:54 (IST)

The Government of India has brought in many reforms in the last year. A PLI- Production Linked Incentive scheme was introduced last December. The coming of a Defence Corridor in Tamil Nadu will bring many benefits for the people of this state: PM Modi in Tamil Nadu

Mar 30, 2021 14:43 (IST)

Trinamool Congress Registers Formal Complaint with EC | Trinamool Congress registers formal complaint with Election Commission alleging gross violation of democratic ethics and the Model Code of Conduct by PM Modi during his visit to Bangladesh.

Mar 30, 2021 14:35 (IST)

Congress, DMK Launched ‘2G Missile to Insult Tamil Nadu's Women: PM Modi | They only spread lies...they have launched their outdated 2g missile...their target is women of Tamil Nadu...They want to attack 'Nari shakti' of Tamil Nadu. We seek your votes based on a solid agenda of all-round development, inspired by the ideals of MGR and Amma Jayalalithaa Ji: PM Narendra Modi in Dharapuram.

Mar 30, 2021 14:27 (IST)

"In a few days from now, Tamil Nadu will vote to elect a new assembly. NDA family seeks your blessing to serve the people of the state. We seek your votes based on a solid agenda of all-round development, inspired by the ideals of MGR and Amma Jayalalithaa Ji," PM Modi said in Dharapuram.

Mar 30, 2021 14:26 (IST)

Congress-DMK have Dynasty Agenda: PM Modi | Attacking the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "On one hand, NDA has our development agenda, on the other hand, Congress and DMK have their our dynasty agenda." Speaking during a rally in Dharapuram, he added, "DMK and Congress will not guarantee women empowerment. In their rule crime against women are up, the opposition is of anti-women mindset."

Mar 30, 2021 14:15 (IST)

Police From BJP-Ruled States Terrorising Voters in Nandigram: Mamata | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged police forces from BJP-ruled states have been brought in to "terrorise" voters in Nandigram assembly seat where she is locked in a keen contest with confidante-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the saffron party. Before leading a colourful roadshow from Bhangabera, Banerjee told a public meeting in Sonachura that police personnel from Madhya Pradesh have been deployed to "terrorise" voters in villages and tilt the balance in favour of the BJP.

Mar 30, 2021 14:09 (IST)

"After reaching here, I got a sad piece of news. A woman was raped within 5-km radius of the place where Mamata Banerjee is staying. If a woman can be raped at a time when she is present in the area, how can women be safe and secure?" Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Nandigram.

Mar 30, 2021 13:45 (IST)

Mamata Accused BJP of Distributing Cash Using Central Forces Vehicles | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accused that BJP workers are distributing money using vehicles belonging to the central forces to lure voters in Nandigram. While addressing a huge crowd at Sonachura Bazar Mamata said, “I have information that vehicles belongs to central forces are distributing money and terrorising the villagers. Not the least, BJP leaders from other states are distributing money from hotels in Kolkata. I would like to request you all to give a befitting reply to BJP.”

Mar 30, 2021 13:37 (IST)

PM Modi Arrives in Tamil Nadu to Address Rally | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Tamil Nadu's Dharapuram to address a public meeting. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is also present at the rally. Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting in Dharmapur in Assam.

Mar 30, 2021 13:32 (IST)

WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addresses people in Sona Chura, Nandigram.

Mar 30, 2021 13:21 (IST)

We will Win over 200 Seats in West Bengal: Amit Shah | "We will win over 200 seats in West Bengal and form the next Government. If Suvendu Adhikari defeats Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram then ‘Poriborton’ will begin in the entire state," Home Minister Amit Shah says in an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18 during poll campaign in Bengal's Nandigram. 

Mar 30, 2021 13:12 (IST)

WATCH | Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Nandigram.

Mar 30, 2021 12:45 (IST)

In BJP Strategy Book, A Chapter on How to Counter CAA Fallout and Script Assam Win

In the tea town of Chabua in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh, the scars of the 2019 violence are still visible.

Mar 30, 2021 12:10 (IST)

Tamil Nadu Speaker P Dhanapal Injured in Car Accident | Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal was injured after his car met with an accident near Surianallur toll gate in Dharapuram. P Dhanapal and State Minister SP Velumani were on their way to Dharapuram to attend PM Modi's election rally.

Mar 30, 2021 12:05 (IST)

Judas Comparison for Pinarayi Govt as PM Modi Hails Sreedharan as ‘True Son of Kerala’ | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday compared Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front to Judas as he campaigned for the BJP’s Palakkad candidate E Sreedharan in his first rally in the state for the assembly elections. “Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver. LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold,” the Prime Minister said, as he targeted the Pinarayi Vijayan government over the gold smuggling case. READ MORE

Mar 30, 2021 11:54 (IST)

LDF has Betrayed Kerala for a Few Pieces of Gold: PM Modi | "Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver. LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold," Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in Palakkad, Kerala. 

Mar 30, 2021 11:41 (IST)

In Mamata vs Suvendu, Polarisation Debate Dominates Battle Ground Nandigram | Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is all smiles. From the stage of her rally in Nandigram’s Thakurchowk, Banerjee distributes cold tissues among journalists, asking them to wipe their faces in the sweltering heat. Earlier in the day, she has completed an eight-kilometre road show in a wheelchair. The modest crowd in her road show and the rally, however, indicates that the heat may be getting to Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC) in this high-profile constituency.

Mar 30, 2021 11:25 (IST)

Mamata Lost Her Mental Balance: Dharmendra Pradhan | "Mamata Ji has lost mental balance. She is highly disappointed by negative response in Nandigram. Speaking about UP instead of condoling her (elderly mother of a BJP worker) death is like running away from responsibilities. She is scared of defeat," Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Mar 30, 2021 11:10 (IST)

Ex-MP Makes Controversial Remark Against Rahul Gandhi | Joice George, former MP from Idukki, makes disparaging remarks against Rahul Gandhi warning girls to be ‘weary’ while dealing with Rahul as he is a bachelor. Speaking at a campaign meeting at Erattayar in Idukki, George warned, “…Be weary while dealing with Rahul. Don't bend down in front of him, he is a bachelor.” The remark from the former MP comes a week after Rahul Gandhi was seen giving Aikido lessons at St Teresa’s College in Kochi last Monday on the request of a student. 

Mar 30, 2021 10:53 (IST)

Mamata Heckled With Jai Shri Ram Slogans as She Crosses Amit Shah’s Roadshow Venue | Mamata Banerjee crosses Amit Shah's road show venue in Bengal's Nandigram. People chase her with Jai Shri Ram slogans. Both Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah will campaign in Nandigram today. Nandigram assembly constituency will witness a high-octane battle as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be contesting against her former protege and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Mar 30, 2021 10:36 (IST)

TMC MP Derek O'Brien Attacks BJP on Dynasty Politics | TMC MP Derek O'Brien attacked BJP and targetted Home Minister Amit Shah for campaigning in Nandigram. The TMC MP hinted at Suvendu Adhikari while taking a dig at BJP for supporting dynasty politics. Amit Shah will campaign in Nandigram from where Adhikari is contesting.

Mar 30, 2021 10:16 (IST)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a series of election campaigns in Bengal including one in Nandigram. Shah will hold road show in Nandigram at 12:00 pm, in Debra at 1:35 pm, in Panskura Paschim at 3:05 pm and in Diamond Harbour at 4:40 pm.

Mar 30, 2021 09:58 (IST)

Ex-MP Makes Controversial Remark Against Rahul Gandhi | Joice George, former MP from Idukki, makes disparaging remarks against Rahul Gandhi warning girls to be ‘weary’ while dealing with Rahul as he is a bachelor. Speaking at a campaign meeting at Erattayar in Idukki, George warned, “…Be weary while dealing with Rahul. Don't bend down in front of him, he is a bachelor.” The remark from the former MP comes a week after Rahul Gandhi was seen giving Aikido lessons at St Teresa’s College in Kochi last Monday on the request of a student. 

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP Workers Heckle Mamata Banerjee, Yell 'Jai Shri Ram' as Her Convoy Passes Amit Shah's Rally Venue
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee (R) and others during a rally on 'Nandigram Diwas', in Kolkata, Sunday. (PTI)

Banerjee has been camping in Nandigram from Sunday and is holding an 8-km roadshow starting from Khudiram More to Thakurchowk in Nandigram Block 2, followed by public meetings. Amit Shah’s roadshow started from Bheturia at 12pm. Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty too is also expected to conduct a roadshow in Nandigram ahead of polling.
Tuesday is the last day of campaigning for the second phase of the elections in Bengal on Thursday. While 39 assembly constituencies are going to polls in Assam in phase 2, 30 seats in West Bengal will be voting in the second phase of the election in the state.

Nandigram will witness the most high-profile contest of the state assembly elections with the Chief Minister taking on her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year. Adhikari had earlier said that BJP will defeat Banerjee by over 50,000 votes from Nandigram.

PM Narendra Modi had addressed a public rally for Suvendu Adhikari earlier. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too had come to campaign in the constituency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday address rallies in Kerala in the morning, and Puducherry and Tamil Nadu in the afternoon. The prime minister is going to hold the public rallies as a part of BJP’s campaign in the three poll-bound states.

Meanwhile, in Assam, BJP chief JP Nadda, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani and Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal will be holding campaign rallies on the last day of campaigning for phase-2.

