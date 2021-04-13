Assembly Elections 2021 News Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee to Hold Dharna in Kolkata; Amit Shah, JP Nadda to Hold Poll Rallies

The Election Commission cited ‘highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with serious potential of the breakdown of law and order’ as reason for the ban orders.
“Mamata Banerjee has in violation of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct as well as Section 123(3) & 3A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and Sections 186, 189 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 made highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with serious potential of the breakdown of law & order and thereby adversely affecting the election process,” the poll body order said. It said that the “commission also imposes a ban of 24 hours on Ms Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in any manner from 8.00 pm of April 12 till 8.00 pm of April 13”.