Assembly Elections 2021 News Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee to Hold Dharna in Kolkata; Amit Shah, JP Nadda to Hold Poll Rallies

Assembly Elections 2021 News Live Updates: As the Election Commission banned chief minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours, she has said that she will go for a sit-in protest against it. Banerjee will hold the protest from noon on Tuesday in Kolata.

The TMC will also meet the Election Commission on Tuesday evening with complaints.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and national BJP chief JP Nadda will hold several rallies across West Bengal.