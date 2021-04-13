india

Assembly Elections 2021 News Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee to Hold Dharna in Kolkata; Amit Shah, JP Nadda to Hold Poll Rallies
Assembly Elections 2021 News Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee to Hold Dharna in Kolkata; Amit Shah, JP Nadda to Hold Poll Rallies

News18.com | April 13, 2021, 07:14 IST
Event Highlights

Assembly Elections 2021 News Live Updates: As the Election Commission banned chief minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours, she has said that she will go for a sit-in protest against it. Banerjee will hold the protest from noon on Tuesday in Kolata.

The TMC will also meet the Election Commission on Tuesday evening with complaints.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and national BJP chief JP Nadda will hold several rallies across West Bengal.

Apr 13, 2021 07:14 (IST)

The Election Commission cited ‘highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with serious potential of the breakdown of law and order’ as reason for the ban orders.

“Mamata Banerjee has in violation of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct as well as Section 123(3) & 3A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and Sections 186, 189 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 made highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with serious potential of the breakdown of law & order and thereby adversely affecting the election process,” the poll body order said. It said that the “commission also imposes a ban of 24 hours on Ms Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in any manner from 8.00 pm of April 12 till 8.00 pm of April 13”.

Apr 13, 2021 07:14 (IST)

Mamata Threatens Dharna After Election Commission Bans Her From Campaigning for 24 Hours | In another turn in the high-octane West Bengal elections, chief minister Mamata Banerjee was banned from campaigning for 24 hours on Monday over poll code violations after her remarks against central forces and a statement which had alleged religious overtones. Mamata has threatened to sit on a dharna in view of the ban.

‘To protest against the undemocratic and unconstitutional decision of the Election Commission of India, I will sit on dharna tomorrow at Gandhi Murti, Kolkata from 12 noon,” Mamata said in a tweet.

Apr 13, 2021 07:13 (IST)

The TMC has further requested the poll watchdog to “immediately initiate appropriate strict legal action Dilip Ghosh, Rahul Sinha, Sayantan Basu, Arjun Singh, Saumitra Khan, Suvendu Adhikari, and BJP for their inflammatory, instigatory, inciting statements and openly threatening the electorate and restrain them from campaigning for remaining phases.”

This comes hours after a BJP delegation today submitted memorandum to the ECI regarding alleged violation of model code of conduct by TMC leader Sujata Mondal Khan. BJP has claimed that statement made by Khan against the Scheduled Caste community of West Bengal and terming them beggars by nature is a highly disparaging insulting statement.

Apr 13, 2021 07:11 (IST)

In the memorandum, the TMC has quoted BJP leaders like Dilip Ghosh, Rahul Sinha, Sayantan Basu and Arjun Singh for allegedly making inflammatory statements during their respective poll campaigns or through tweets.

“Shockingly, instead of condemning the acts of violence of CAPF of murdering four innocent people, top brass of BJP has been actively condoning the murder and brazenly suggesting that more innocent lives should have been lost at the hands of the CAPF. Aside from encouraging similar spells of violence in the ongoing elections in West Bengal, BJP has also been concocting a false and misleading narrative around the unfortunate incident at Sitalkuchi. The same is appalling, disgraceful and in gross violation of the law,” TMC said in the memorandum.

“BJP appears to have lost sight of the notion of free, fair and fearless polls, while the Election Commission of India watches as a silent spectator,” the party further said.

Apr 13, 2021 07:10 (IST)
 
TMC Writes to EC, Seeks Strict Action Against BJP Leaders for 'Inflammatory' Remarks | The TMC on Monday urged the Election Commission to take strict action against BJP leaders who allegedly made inflammatory remarks over the Cooch Behar firing incident that claimed the lives of "four unarmed civilians", shortly before the poll panel barred party supremo Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours. In a letter to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab, the party said several BJP leaders, including party state Dilip Ghosh, were "instigating" violence with their warnings of more Cooch Beharlike episodes.
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Shah is scheduled to hold a rally in Darjeeling’s Gorkha Stadium, a public meeting in Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri, a roadshow from the state Farm Colony School ground to Milanpally Durga Mandir in Uttar Dinajpur district’s Islampur, and programmes in Bhidhan Nagar and Dum Dum in Kolkata.

Nadda will hold three roadshows in Katwa, Bardhaman and Nadia.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too has scheduled a visit to West Bengal on April 14. He will hold rallies in north Bengal.

The fifth phase of polling in West Bengal will be held on April 17.

