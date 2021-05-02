Assembly Elections 2021: Top 10 Highlights of Key Battles After First 3 Hours of Counting

Early trends, three hours after assembly election counting for four states and one union territory began, suggest a photo-finish in most constituencies.

Here are ten highlights of what happened so far:

- After three rounds of counting, trends suggest that BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari is ahead in Nadigram by over 8,000 votes. He is pitted against TMC supremo and Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee.

- Trinamool Congress is currently ahead in 87 seats out of 136 seats while BJP is at 47 seats, according to the Election Commission (EC) at 10:30 am.

- DMK Chief MK Stalin is ahead in Kolathur while his son Udayanidhi is ahead in Chepauk.

- According to the EC, in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK and DMK are both ahead on 65 seats, PMK is at 8 while BJP and Congress are at 3 and 6 respectively.

- After first round of counting in Assam, BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sharma is ahead in Jalukbari constituency.

- At 10:30 am, EC said that BJP is ahead in 31 seats while the other parties are yet to reach the double-digit mark.

- As per the EC website, the Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead in 2 seats in Kerala’s Nemom and Palakkad. Top LDF leader Jose K Mania has been trailing by over 8,000 votes in his constituency.

- CPI(M), Congress and Indian Union Muslim League have emerged as the top three parties with the Left taking a clear lead.

- After counting completed for two constituencies, both BJP and Congress have one seat each.

- Election counting will supposedly go on for longer than usual due to covid-19 protocols in place.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam