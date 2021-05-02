Assembly Elections 2021: Top Highlights of Key Battles After Six Hours of Counting 

After six hours of counting votes of Assembly elections 2021, significant trends have emerged in all four states and one union territory. The battle for Bengal is proving to be a fierce one between friends-turned-foes West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, and BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, while DMK supporters have already begun celebrating MK Stalin’s almost certain win in Kolathur.

- After six rounds of counting in Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari is leading with around 3,500 votes. However, his victory is not final yet. The overall counting at Nandigram block 1 will be an important determining factor and Mamata Banerjee is expected to make up for the current losses and give a tough fight to Suvendu Adhikari in the upcoming rounds.

- Trinamool Congress is leading in all the 16 seats in Howrah and has already crossed the 200-mark in West Bengal. It is leading in 203 seats while the BJP is leading on 84 seats.

- DMK supporters have begun celebrating outside party headquarters in Chennai as official trends show the party leading on 119 seats in Tamil Nadu. However, DMK leader M K Stalin has called upon his party district secretaries and candidates to remain vigilant until the results of the assembly polls are announced. Stalin has also requested his party members to refrain from celebrating given the current COVID situation.

- In Assam, The BJP has spearheaded the NDA’s way well beyond the majority mark as the saffron party is leading in 76 assembly seats against Congress’ 41 out of a total of 126 seats in Assam. While incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state Finance and Health Minister and BJP’s star campaigner Himanta Biswa Sarma are leading from Majauli and Jalukbari constituencies, incarcerated anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi is leading in Sibsagar seat, suggests initial trends of Assam assembly election results.

- In Kerela, the LDF, led by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, looks set for a comeback in Kerala as counting to the 140-seat assembly is underway. Similar to Tamil Nadu before 2016, Kerala too had the trend to vote for a change of governments in the state every five years. But initial trends suggest that Vijayan may be able to break the jinx, and may stay in power for another term. Despite BJP’s aggressive campaigning in the state, initial trends suggest it is not likely to with more than three to five seats.

- If there’s one seat that is heading for a nail-biting competition, it’s the seat of Thrissur, in Kerala. A three-party contest is underway between Suresh Gopi of BJP, Padmaja Venugopal of Congress, and P Balachandran of CPI. Recent trends suggest Balachandran, Padmaja is following second while Suresh Gopi is in the last place. Thrissur was one of the seats BJP wanted to win.

- Puducherry is currently under President’s Rule after the dramatic collapse of the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government. The Puducherry assembly election 2021 took place in a single phase on April 6. According to initial trends, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is leading on one seat and the Congress on two seats. There are a total of 30 assembly constituencies in Puducherry.

- ECI takes serious note of reports coming in of congregation(s) of people to celebrate anticipated victory. EC has directed Chief Secretaries of all 5 states to file FIR in each such case, suspend concerned SHO, and report the action taken immediately of each such incidence.

