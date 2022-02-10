Assembly Elections 2022: Here’s How to Vote if You Don’t Have a Voter ID Card

Assembly Elections 2022 kicked off on Thursday with voting beginning in Uttar Pradesh for the phase one of the seven-phase election. The first phase will see 58 assembly seats in 11 districts, spanning the Jat-dominant belt of western UP, going to polls. Among the 11 districts which will see polls, elections will be held in Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Voter ID card is very important document to cast your valuable vote, but it is also important to know that even if you don’t have a voter ID card, you can still cast your vote. However, there are a few pointers that you should keep in mind:

1. It is compulsory to be registered as a voter, with your name appearing on the electoral rolls.

2. If you are eligible to vote and have enrolled, you will be issued a voter slip from the Election Commission of India. This slip has to be presented during the time of voting, along with a stipulated photo ID proof, if you do not have a voter ID card.

3. While the ECI has made voter identification mandatory at the time of polls, you can also show any other documentary proof allowed by the ECI in order to be able to vote.

4. Having a voter ID alone does not mean that you will be allowed to vote. Your name should also appear on the electoral list.

5. In case you do not have voter ID, you can use 11 other specified photo identity documents.

Documents that voters can use instead of a Voter ID card:

PAN Card

Driving License

Passport

Service identity cards with the photograph issued to employees by central/state government/PSUs/public limited companies

Passbooks with photograph issued by banks or post office

Smart card issued by Registrar General of India under National PopulationRegister

MNREGA job card

Health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of LabourPension document with photograph

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

Aadhaar card

HERE IS WHAT ALL YOU CAN DO TO GET YOUR NAME REGISTERED IN VOTERS LIST:

1. To get registered as a voter, submit a duly filled Form-6 to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of your assembly constituency.

2. One can submit Form-6 both online and offline.

3. Once the form is submitted and verified, your name will be included in the electoral list.

4. You will then receive a voter slip from the ECI, which has to be carried on the day of voting.

