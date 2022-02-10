Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Battle for West UP Kicks Off Today With 58 Seats Up for Grabs in Phase 1; Litmus Test for 9 Yogi Ministers

Live now
The high-stakes battle for Uttar Pradesh kicks off today with voting set to begin for phase one of the seven-phase election which will see 58 assembly seats in 11 districts, spanning the Jat-dominant belt of western UP, going to polls. Thursday's polls will see a key battle play out between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the state and the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance which seeks to capitalise on the combined strength of Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Choudhary.
In its manifesto called ‘Unnati Vidhan’ released on Wednesday, the Congress in Uttar Pradesh has promised loan waiver for farmers, 20 lakh jobs for youth and free education from KG to PG for Dalits. Releasing the manifesto here, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the party had reached out to all sections of society before preparing the manifesto.
• The manifesto ‘Unnati Vidhan’ comes after two other manifestos — ‘Mahila Vidhan’ for women and ‘Bharti Vidhan’ for youth.
• Talking about the main points, Priyanka said that when the Congress comes to power, it will waive off loans of farmers within ten days. She said that the MSP for wheat and paddy would be Rs 2,500 and Rs 400 for cane.
• “Power bill will be halved and power dues will be waived off. We will give Rs 25,000 to families that have suffered due to Covid,” she said.
• For the youth, the Congress has promised 20 lakh jobs, including the 12 lakh vacancies in the government jobs. Women will get 40 per cent reservation in jobs.
• In the health sector, treatment up to Rs ten lakh will be free.
• For those affected by stray cattle, a compensation of Rs 3,000 will be given. A ‘Go-dhan’ scheme will be brought to deal with the problem and cow dung will be purchased at Rs 2 per kilogram.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is open to any kind of investigation into allegations that Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son ran over farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in October last year.
In an interview to ANI a day before the first day of voting in UP, Modi said the state government is “working transparently” on the issue.
“The state government gave its consent for whatever committee Supreme Court wanted to form and for whichever judge the SC wanted for the probe. The state government is working transparently,” he said. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview to ANI on Wednesday, elaborated on his “fake samajwadi” jibe, adding that “dynastic politics is the biggest threat to and biggest enemy of democracy”.
“If you listen to our [Bharatiya Janata Party] economic principles since the days of the Jan Sangh, we have faith in the people, on their capabilities, and the government policies should give them opportunities. We are making such policies that they get maximum opportunity. This is our view that the government has no business to do business. How does it connect with socialism? This is against socialism,” he said. READ MORE
For Congress, the only hope is on a few select seats in the region. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has campaigned on select seats in the region. Meanwhile, another factor of interest is about how the other OBC castes dominant in pockets of the region are going to behave; for example Gurjars in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar. There is also a sizeable section of castes like Sani and Kashyaps in the region. The question remains on whether they be going to driven by the so-called Jat dominance. On the front of campaign issues, BJP has laid a big emphasis on law and order, Gunda raj and mafia raj under the SP rule, with a touch of minority appeasement. On the contrary, SP-RLD have attempted hard to down play communal polarization and have kept their campaign farmer-centric and around issues of price rise, and unemployment.
The second major challenge to be witnessed in the UP elections Phase-I is whether the SP-RLD alliance can ensure its near total Jat-Muslim solidarity; whether it can implement the minimum possible division in Jat and Muslim votes. The BJP will also hope that there is a split in Muslim votes. On several seats, specially in districts of Saharanpur, Agra, Aligarh and Bulandhshar, the BSP will hope to continue its hold on the core Jatav vote base and will also hope to attract the Muslim vote; as it has emerged in a clear triangular fight with BJP and SP-RLD. Any split in Muslim votes can be a clear advantage to the BJP. AIMIM chief Owaisi too had been very active in the region.
In the region going to polls in Phase-I of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, often referred to as the ‘Jat Land’, the BJP is faced with the challenge of continuing with its hold. Over the past three elections (two general elections and one assembly election) the Jat polarisation in favour of the BJP has been phenomenal. This time around, following the farmers protest, and subsequent alliance of the RLD and the SP, this hold is increasingly under threat. Question remains on how much of the Jat vote can be preserved by the saffron party. Baghpat, Muzzafarnagar, Shamli and a few constituencies in Agra and Meerut will be crucial with respect to the voting pattern of the Jats.
The fate of several BJP heavyweights, including ministers, will be decided when the battle for Uttar Pradesh begins today. The polling in the western part of the state is scheduled to take place in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts.
Electoral fate of nine ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government will be decided by voters. The ministers are Srikant Sharma from Mathura, Atul Garg from Ghaziabad, Suresh Rana from Thana Bhawan, Kapildev Agarwal from Muzaffarnagar and Sandeep Singh from Atrauli. Other ministers are Laxminarayan Chaudhary from Chhata, Anil Sharma from Shikarpur, G.S. Dharmesh from Agra Cantt. and Dinesh Khatik from Hastinapur. Click here for a detailed report on Phase-I of the UP elections
The high-stakes battle for Uttar Pradesh kicks off today with voting set to begin for phase one of the seven-phase election which will see 58 assembly seats in 11 districts, spanning the Jat-dominant belt of western UP, going to polls. Thursday’s polls will see a key battle play out between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the state and the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance which seeks to capitalise on the combined strength of Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Choudhary.
In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won 53 seats out of 58, while the SP and the BSP had got two seats each, and the RLD had won one seat. The polling will start at 7 am and will end at 6 pm. Voting will be held using Covid-19 safety protocols and the guidelines as issued by the Election Commission from time to time. While voters are required to wear masks, maintain social distance and use sanitiser while voting, the election officials will also be given a COVID-19 kit to conduct the election smoothly. Thermal scanning of all persons will be carried out before allowing them to enter inside the EVM room. The election commission may reserve the last one hour of the polling for Covid-19 positive voters.
The BJP’s campaign in western UP revolves around the development plank by CM Yogi Adityanath and the double-engine government narrative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party has also tried to discredit the Samajwadi Party by putting the spotlight on issues of the past, including the alleged “exodus” of Hindus from Kairana before 2017 and 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. Meanwhile, the SP-RLD combine have centred their campaigning on farmers’ issues and has attacked Adityanath over poll promises.
Among the seats to watch out for are Kairana, Muzaffarnagar and Noida. Kairana, in the spotlight for the alleged exodus of Hindu families, has been a hot potato for all parties. The BJP leaders have alleged that a large number of Hindus were forced to migrate from Kairana due to threats during the Samajwadi Party rule before 2017. The party turned it into a significant poll plank, which was highlighted by Home Minister Amit Shah launching his poll campaign.
In the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, over 60 people lost their lives, and several were displaced. The riots created a gap between the much-celebrated ties between the Muslim and Jat communities. The BJP subsequently won the Jat farmers’ support significantly – in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, 2017 UP Assembly polls, and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. But the 2020-21 farmer protests helped rekindle the Jat-Muslim ties.
In Noida, BJP’s UP vice-president Pankaj Singh will face a challenge from SP’s Sunil Choudhary, Congress’ Pankhuri Pathak, and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Pankaj Awana.
The canvassing for the first phase remained confined to the virtual medium due to a ban on road shows and physical rallies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The first phase will cover the Jat-dominated belt of western UP from where farmers had participated actively in the stir against the Centre’s three agri laws in the national capital. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held in seven phases in February-March starting from February 10. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.
