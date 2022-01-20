Assembly Elections 2022: Here's How to Download Digital Voter ID Card on Your Phone

Last year on National Voter’s Day, that falls on January 25, the Election Commission of India launched the e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card) programme. Voters can avail this digital option for the five upcoming state elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. Assembly elections in these states will be held between February 10 and March 7. Votes for all assembly elections will be counted on March 10 .

Here is everything you need to know about the digital voters Id card:

What is e-EPIC?

The e-EPIC is a secure portable document format (PDF) version of the EPIC which can be downloaded on mobile or in a self-printable form on the computer. A voter can thus store the card on his/her mobile, upload it as a PDF on Digi locker or print it and self-laminate it. This is in addition to PCV EPIC being issued currently.

How can I download e-EPIC?

You can download e-EPIC from Voter Portal or Voter Helpline mobile App or NVSP

Voter Portal: http://voterportal.eci.gov.in/

NVSP: https://nvsp.in/

Voter Helpline Mobile App

Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.eci.citizen

iOS https://apps.apple.com/in/app/voter-helpline/id1456535004

Who is eligible for e-EPIC?

All general voters who have a valid EPIC Number. All new electors registered during special summary revision 2021 (i.e. those who applied during Nov-Dec2020) and whose mobile number provided while applying is unique will get an SMS and may download e-EPIC.

I lost my EPIC, how can I download e-EPIC?

You can search your name in Electoral Roll from http://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ or http://electoralsearch.in/, note your EPIC number and then download e-EPIC

I don’t have EPIC number but I have form-6 Reference Number, may I download e-EPIC?

Yes, you can use the form reference number to download e-EPIC

I don’t have EPIC number, how can I download e-EPIC?

You can search your name in Electoral Roll from http://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ or http://electoralsearch.in/ , note your EPIC number and then download e-EPIC

What is file format of e-EPIC?

You can download e-EPIC in portable document format (PDF)

What is the file size of e-EPIC?

250 KB

Can I print e-EPIC to show as identity proof at polling station?

Yes, you can download e-EPIC and print to show as proof of identity at polling station.

What are the steps to download e-EPIC?

You can download e-EPIC from http://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ or https://nvsp.in/ or Voter Helpline Mobile App using below steps:

• Register/Login on Voter Portal

• From menu navigation click on Download e-EPIC

• Enter the EPIC number or Form Reference Number

• Verify with OTP sent on registered mobile number (if mobile number registered with Eroll)

• Click on Download e-EPIC

• If Mobile number not registered in Eroll, click on e-KYC to complete the KYC

• Pass the Face liveness verification

• Update your mobile number to complete KYC

• Download e-EPIC

What is eKYC?

eKYC is liveliness check with random body movements, involves capturing a live photo of the person in real-time image capture and compare with Picture used in EPIC data.

What if eKYC fails?

Visit ERO office along with Photo ID proof and update your mobile number

What is required for eKYC?

It requires mobile phone/Tab with Camera or Laptop/Desktop with webcam.

My Mobile number is not registered in ERoll, can I download e-EPIC?

Yes, you can do eKYC to update Mobile number.

I am not using Mobile number which is registered in ERoll, can I update my mobile number?

Yes, you can update your new mobile number by completing eKYC.

Can I download e-EPIC on my smart phone?

Yes, you can download e-EPIC using Voter Helpline Mobile App

My Family members linked to same mobile number, how can I download eEPIC?

Each member can do eKYC against single mobile number and after eKYC you can download e-EPIC.

