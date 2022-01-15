Assembly Elections 2022: Should Ban on Rallies Continue Beyond Jan 15? EC to Decide Today

The Election Commission is meeting on Saturday to decide if the ban imposed by it on physical rallies and roadshows should continue in view of rising cases of Covid-19.

While announcing the election schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on January 8, the poll panel had taken the unprecedented step of banning public rallies, road shows and similar physical campaigning events till January 15.

The poll watchdog will be holding meetings with Union health secretary and chief secretaries of the five poll-bound states to decide on “any relaxation" on public rallies, sources said.

On January 8, the commission had also listed out 16-point guidelines for campaigning as it banned ‘nukkad sabhas‘ (corner meetings) on public roads and roundabouts, limited the number of persons allowed for door-to-door campaign to five, including the candidate, and prohibited victory processions after the counting on votes.

Separately, in a press release on Friday, the Election Commission said on considering the ongoing pandemic and enhanced relevance of non-contact based campaign, it had, in consultation with Prasar Bharti Corporation decided to double the broadcast/telecast time allotted to each national party and recognised state party of the five states.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.