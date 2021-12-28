Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: EC in Lucknow to Take Stock of Poll Preparedness; Amit Shah's Mega Rallies in UP

Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: A team of Election Commission officials led by chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra will visit Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday to review the preparedness in the poll-bound state ahead of assembly elections scheduled in 2022.

The Commission will be on a three-day visit to take stock of the Covid-19 measures being taken ahead of the polls in the state amid the looming threat of a resurgence of another wave.

The Election Commission on Monday asked the government to expedite the COVID-19 vaccination programme in five poll-bound states in a meeting with the Union health secretary, amid indications that polling may be held in time.

The poll panel also asked the top health official to expedite administering of second dose to those eligible in these five states, highly-placed sources said. The health ministry statement said testing is to be “exponentially accelerated" to curb the sudden surge of Covid cases.

Here are live updates:

- Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022: Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address rally at Hardoi, Sultanpur and Bhadohi.

- Uttar Pradesh polls: An Election Commission team is on a three-day visit to Lucknow and will be meeting political parties and all DM-Nodal officers.

- BJP national president J P Nadda will address a rally each in Hapur and Badaun.

- Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will hold a political campaign in Unnao as part of ‘Samajwadi Vijay Rath’

- Punjab assembly elections: Chief Minister Charanjit Channi’s rally at Sangrur and Mansa in the afternoon.

- Punjab polls: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will hold a rally at Fatehgarh.

- Sukhbir Singh Badal’s rally for the Shiromani Akali Dal is scheduled in the noon at Gurdaspur.

