Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Assembly's Right': Kerala Speaker Hits Back After Governor Calls Anti-CAA Resolution 'Unconstitutional'

After Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said that a state legislature has no role in the Citizenship issue, speaker P Sreeramakhrishnan challenged him to show a clause that a state assembly can't pass a resolution in the matter.

News18.com

Updated:January 3, 2020, 8:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Assembly's Right': Kerala Speaker Hits Back After Governor Calls Anti-CAA Resolution 'Unconstitutional'
File photo of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

Kottayam: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan on Friday engaged in a war of words over the recent resolution adopted by Kerala Assembly seeking the scrapping of Citizenship(Amendment) Act.

"If the Kerala Assembly passes a resolution that America should invade Afghanistan, then they are only wasting time", Governor Arif Mohammad Khan told reporters as he slammed non-BJP parties in the state for adopting a resolution which "goes against the Constitution".

He said the Citizenship issue is purely dealt with in the Union List and the state legislature has no role in it. Khan said the parties have every right to put forth a demand to the Central government, but it should have been made outside the Assembly.

Kerala speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, however, hit back and termed the Governor’s statement as “unfortunate”.

Calling the Citizenship amendment a violation of Article 14 and 15 he said, “Kerala assembly decided to mark its protest. As far as I'm concerned this is the right of an assembly. Let them show us the clause that says state assembly can't pass a resolution on this.”

Reacting to the breach of privilege motion by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao against Pinarayi Vijayan, the speaker said that it will not stand as it was filed in another assembly.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram