'Assembly's Right': Kerala Speaker Hits Back After Governor Calls Anti-CAA Resolution 'Unconstitutional'

Kottayam: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan on Friday engaged in a war of words over the recent resolution adopted by Kerala Assembly seeking the scrapping of Citizenship(Amendment) Act.

"If the Kerala Assembly passes a resolution that America should invade Afghanistan, then they are only wasting time", Governor Arif Mohammad Khan told reporters as he slammed non-BJP parties in the state for adopting a resolution which "goes against the Constitution".

He said the Citizenship issue is purely dealt with in the Union List and the state legislature has no role in it. Khan said the parties have every right to put forth a demand to the Central government, but it should have been made outside the Assembly.

Kerala speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, however, hit back and termed the Governor’s statement as “unfortunate”.

Calling the Citizenship amendment a violation of Article 14 and 15 he said, “Kerala assembly decided to mark its protest. As far as I'm concerned this is the right of an assembly. Let them show us the clause that says state assembly can't pass a resolution on this.”

Reacting to the breach of privilege motion by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao against Pinarayi Vijayan, the speaker said that it will not stand as it was filed in another assembly.

