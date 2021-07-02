Assets Of 333 Percent More Than Income Of Rajasthan Cop Found In ACB Raids

Teams from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday conducted search operations and raids at various locations belonging to a Rajasthan Police officer who has been booked for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to income. In the investigation, it was found that Soorsagar police station SHO Pradeep Kumar Sharma had invested Rs 4 crore in various assets, which is 333 percent more than his income during service tenure. ACB conducted searches at various locations in Jodhpur, Bhopalgarh, and Bikaner in connection with the case.

The action by ACB comes after RTI activist Nandlal Vyas filed a complaint against SHO Sharma for acquiring disproportionate assets. Vyas had filed the complaint on July 7, 2019 and February 11, 2020. Vyas in his complaint had given the full details of the property acquired by SHO Sharma at different places.

The ACB teams have recovered various documents of Sharma’s assets during the raids held on Thursday.

Bhopal Singh, ACB’s Additional Superintendent of Police, said that the ACB team raided Sharma’s building opposite Ratanada Veterinary Hospital, his chamber at Sursagar police station, his government quarters at police lines, his private school in Bhopalgarh and a house in Bikaner.

“ACB teams found various documents related to his disproportionate assets. We also seized few expensive materials that were recovered from his buildings during the raid,” he said.

Documents of purchase of land were found in Sharma’s flat. Documents related to private school on 10 bigha land in Bhopalgarh, three buses in private school and expensive furniture were also found at one of the locations which were raided. Documents of the mineral stone lease on 10 bigha land in Jodhpur district and plot in Bikaner have been recovered.

Dr. Vishnukant, Deputy Director-General of ACB, said after searches, the information about investment in assets worth Rs 4.43 crore by SHO Sharma has come to the fore.

The ACB had on Thursday also conducted a search operation in cases of disproportionate assets at the locations of two other officers.

