Assets of Over 10 Cr, a Bizarre Diary Stun ACB Officials During Raids at C'garh IPS Officer's Premises

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has been conducting raids at the residence of ADG-rank IPS officer Gurjinder Pal Singh for the last three days. In a dramatic turn, an ACB investigation team entered Singh’s official bungalow at 6 am on Thursday and has been conducting the raids since.

In the last 75 hours of raids, from Singh’s official bungalow to 15 other places, many documents full of corruption have been collected. Among these, many accounts are mentioned in foreign countries, including Benami property.

On the third day of the raid, assets worth over 10 crores have been disclosed, two kilos of gold and Rs 16 lakh in cash have been recovered.

Barring assets, the officers found some diaries that have bizarre things written on them in code words. In the diary, it is written that he has ordered a 20 legged tortoise from Thailand and he achieve anything after sacrificing it. Besides, it has strange tales about some his colleagues. At one point, he has written the name of one of the officers as “Chhota Takla". It is written that “Chhota Takla” has cut the hair of another officer, so everything can get spoilt.

Probe officials suspect that “Chhota Takla” is the code word for a senior officer of the state itself. They are currently involved in many cases and investigation is going on against them. Other names were Anopchand, Tilokchand.

The names of some IAS officers, secretary level officers, Congress-BJP leaders are also written in the code word. All these documents are being closely watched.

Disclosure of assets worth more than 10 crores

On the first day’s action, the ACB got documents of immense wealth from Singh’s house. More than 75 insurance policies, counting of 1 crore rupees deposited in banks, papers of investment in many houses and land have been found.

The ACB has received passbooks of unaccounted bank accounts. Besides, documents of investment in mutual funds and shares worth Rs 1.5 crore have also been recovered. According to the agency, there is information about the amount reaching several crores in the documents of funds and shares. Evidence of property, half a dozen vehicles used in construction work, several bank accounts, more than 75 insurance policies were found in Odisha.

An FIR was registered against Singh on Thursday evening.

Disclosure of movable and immovable assets worth Rs 5 crore

The ACB has recovered documents of vehicles on the second day of the raid, including construction-related vehicles, mixer machines, trucks and other machines. Many insurance policies have been found under the names of Singh, his wife and his son. From these accounts, lakhs of rupees are reportedly paid annually to the insurance companies as premium of these policies.

The ACB has noted accounts of premiums from insurance companies and after a day’s investigation, movable and immovable assets worth about Rs five crores were exposed.

The ACB team had registered a case against Singh under Section 13(1)B, 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018 as amended. The ACB is investigating these aspects like listing those accounts, where did the money come from, who gave it. Now all these documents are giving evidence of black money worth crores of rupees.

Property and investment-related information details received so far

Total fixed assets- 22

Total Bank Account- 17

Total Insurance- 79

Total Investment in Mutual Funds and Shares - 69

Post Office Accounts- 29

HUF- 2

Vehicle- 3

Investment in MNCs - ₹1 crore

Gold Jewelry- 2kg

