Assets Worth Rs 3,830 Cr Seized, Identified in PMC Bank Money Laundering Case, Says ED
The Enforcement Directorate said it is valuing a number of properties of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), its directors, promoters, Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank officials and others.
File photo of Enforcement Directorate
Mumbai/New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has seized and identified assets worth Rs 3,830 crore in the PMC Bank money laundering case.
The central probe agency said it is valuing a number of properties of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), its directors, promoters, Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank officials and others.
The identified assets will soon be attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
"Further probe is in progress to identify and locate the balance proceeds of crime," the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.
The ED case is based on an FIR filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police. The central agency had conducted raids in the case early this month.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Actress Mohena Singh Looks Every Bit a Real-Life Princess in her Mehendi Outfit, See Pics
- Inside Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath's Baby Shower Party
- I-League Clubs to be in ISL as AFC-AIFF Decide on Single League Roadmap
- Reliance Jio Says India’s Monthly Data Usage is More Than 9GB Per Subscriber
- Neymar Gets Injured Again, Limps Out of Brazil's Friendly Against Nigeria