Assistant Killed Black Magician, His Family in Kerala to Regain ‘Powers’: Police

A lethal combination of superstition, black magic and ambition of a youth was behind the murder of a Kerala family of four last week, police claimed on Monday after the arrest of one accused in the case.Idukki’s superintendent of police, KB Venugopal, told reporters that the head of the family, 52-year-old Kanat Krishnan, was a practitioner of black magic and he was killed by his former assistant Aneesh because he thought Krishnan had “usurped” his “powers”.The bodies of Krishnan, his 50-year-old wife Susheela, 21-year-old daughter Arsha, and 18-year-old son Arjun were found inside a pit dug in the backyard of their house in Kambakakkanam near Thodupuzha.Police have arrested Aneesh’s friend Libeesh, who allegedly helped him carry out the crime.According to cops, Aneesh had assisted Krishnan for two to three years in his black magic practice. Thereafter, he started his own practice but it did not do well. He blamed Krishnan for this, thinking that his practice had failed because his powers had been “usurped” by his former boss.“Aneesh decided that the only way to retrieve his powers was to get rid of Krishnan, who also had some ancient palm-leaf books with him,” KB Venugopal said.After midnight on July 29, Aneesh decided to carry out his plan to kill Krishnan, police said. Based on Libeesh’s confession, they said that he had planned this for six months.“Aneesh and Libeesh went to Krishnan’s house on the former’s bike. To attack the family, the duo had carried spare parts of a bike,” the police officer said.To bring Krishnan outside his house, they hit the goats tied outside. Hearing the goats bleat, Krishnan came out and they hit him on the head. Susheela, who followed the husband outside, was also killed.“Krishnan’s wife came out of the house and Libeesh hit her. She ran inside as she defended herself. Arsha, their daughter, also came out of the house and fought with Aneesh. She hit him on his head. She then ran into the kitchen but the two overpowered her and killed her too,” the SP said. The accused then hacked the son to death with a machete, the SP added.However, the grisly murder did not end there. To ensure that each of the family member had died, the two men once again stabbed all the victims with a small knife. Then, they took the jewels and cash in the house, the police said.The accused came back to the house the next day to bury the bodies. However, they realised that Arjun, the son, was not dead. So they hit him on the head with a hammer before burying the family.According to the post-mortem report, the father and the son had not died when they were buried. Their lungs had traces of soil from the pit they had inhaled after being buried.