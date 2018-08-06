English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Assistant Killed Black Magician, His Family in Kerala to Regain ‘Powers’: Police
Kanat Krishnan, was a practitioner of black magic and was killed by his former assistant Aneesh because he thought Krishnan had “usurped” his “powers”.
Representative Image
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: A lethal combination of superstition, black magic and ambition of a youth was behind the murder of a Kerala family of four last week, police claimed on Monday after the arrest of one accused in the case.
Idukki’s superintendent of police, KB Venugopal, told reporters that the head of the family, 52-year-old Kanat Krishnan, was a practitioner of black magic and he was killed by his former assistant Aneesh because he thought Krishnan had “usurped” his “powers”.
The bodies of Krishnan, his 50-year-old wife Susheela, 21-year-old daughter Arsha, and 18-year-old son Arjun were found inside a pit dug in the backyard of their house in Kambakakkanam near Thodupuzha.
Police have arrested Aneesh’s friend Libeesh, who allegedly helped him carry out the crime.
According to cops, Aneesh had assisted Krishnan for two to three years in his black magic practice. Thereafter, he started his own practice but it did not do well. He blamed Krishnan for this, thinking that his practice had failed because his powers had been “usurped” by his former boss.
“Aneesh decided that the only way to retrieve his powers was to get rid of Krishnan, who also had some ancient palm-leaf books with him,” KB Venugopal said.
After midnight on July 29, Aneesh decided to carry out his plan to kill Krishnan, police said. Based on Libeesh’s confession, they said that he had planned this for six months.
“Aneesh and Libeesh went to Krishnan’s house on the former’s bike. To attack the family, the duo had carried spare parts of a bike,” the police officer said.
To bring Krishnan outside his house, they hit the goats tied outside. Hearing the goats bleat, Krishnan came out and they hit him on the head. Susheela, who followed the husband outside, was also killed.
“Krishnan’s wife came out of the house and Libeesh hit her. She ran inside as she defended herself. Arsha, their daughter, also came out of the house and fought with Aneesh. She hit him on his head. She then ran into the kitchen but the two overpowered her and killed her too,” the SP said. The accused then hacked the son to death with a machete, the SP added.
However, the grisly murder did not end there. To ensure that each of the family member had died, the two men once again stabbed all the victims with a small knife. Then, they took the jewels and cash in the house, the police said.
The accused came back to the house the next day to bury the bodies. However, they realised that Arjun, the son, was not dead. So they hit him on the head with a hammer before burying the family.
According to the post-mortem report, the father and the son had not died when they were buried. Their lungs had traces of soil from the pit they had inhaled after being buried.
Also Watch
Idukki’s superintendent of police, KB Venugopal, told reporters that the head of the family, 52-year-old Kanat Krishnan, was a practitioner of black magic and he was killed by his former assistant Aneesh because he thought Krishnan had “usurped” his “powers”.
The bodies of Krishnan, his 50-year-old wife Susheela, 21-year-old daughter Arsha, and 18-year-old son Arjun were found inside a pit dug in the backyard of their house in Kambakakkanam near Thodupuzha.
Police have arrested Aneesh’s friend Libeesh, who allegedly helped him carry out the crime.
According to cops, Aneesh had assisted Krishnan for two to three years in his black magic practice. Thereafter, he started his own practice but it did not do well. He blamed Krishnan for this, thinking that his practice had failed because his powers had been “usurped” by his former boss.
“Aneesh decided that the only way to retrieve his powers was to get rid of Krishnan, who also had some ancient palm-leaf books with him,” KB Venugopal said.
After midnight on July 29, Aneesh decided to carry out his plan to kill Krishnan, police said. Based on Libeesh’s confession, they said that he had planned this for six months.
“Aneesh and Libeesh went to Krishnan’s house on the former’s bike. To attack the family, the duo had carried spare parts of a bike,” the police officer said.
To bring Krishnan outside his house, they hit the goats tied outside. Hearing the goats bleat, Krishnan came out and they hit him on the head. Susheela, who followed the husband outside, was also killed.
“Krishnan’s wife came out of the house and Libeesh hit her. She ran inside as she defended herself. Arsha, their daughter, also came out of the house and fought with Aneesh. She hit him on his head. She then ran into the kitchen but the two overpowered her and killed her too,” the SP said. The accused then hacked the son to death with a machete, the SP added.
However, the grisly murder did not end there. To ensure that each of the family member had died, the two men once again stabbed all the victims with a small knife. Then, they took the jewels and cash in the house, the police said.
The accused came back to the house the next day to bury the bodies. However, they realised that Arjun, the son, was not dead. So they hit him on the head with a hammer before burying the family.
According to the post-mortem report, the father and the son had not died when they were buried. Their lungs had traces of soil from the pit they had inhaled after being buried.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
California Fire: 100,000 Acres Engulfed by Wildfire in California
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Friday 03 August , 2018 Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 California Fire: 100,000 Acres Engulfed by Wildfire in California
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Serena, Sharapova and Murray Among Unseeded Stars for Cincinnati Masters
- A Fan Asked Alia Bhatt if She Would Work After Marriage and Her Answer Just Won the Internet
- Loveratri Trailer: Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain Play Total Strangers in Love
- Honor Play With GPU Turbo, Kirin 970 SoC Launched in India at a Starting Price of Rs 19,999
- Footloose: Aryan Khan Wears 'Mismatched Shoes', Twitter Schools Him
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...