Assistant Police Commissioner Accused Of Amassing Assets

Hyderabad:: A disproportionate assets case against an assistant commissioner of police here was filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday. Y Narasimha Reddy was having properties beyond known sources of income, and the ACB sleuths searched his house.

During the search, the sleuths found out Reddy of Malkajgiri division had assets worth Rs 7.5 crore the market value of which is estimated to be Rs 70 crore, a press release from ACB said. The anti-graft officials conducted searches also at 25 locations across Telangana and also in Ananthapur in Andhra Pradesh where Reddy allegedly owns 75 acres of agricultural lands, the release said.

