Assistant Public Prosecutor of Dhanbad Court Found Dead in Her Apartment

An assistant public prosecutor of Dhanbad court was found dead at her apartment in Manoram Nagar area on Saturday, police said. The body of Arnima Babita Minz, 38, was recovered from the flat after her neighbours informed the police in the afternoon, they said. Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Kumar said Minz stayed alone in her apartment, and added that an investigation is underway.

She was taken to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital in Saraidhela, where doctors declared her dead, the SSP said. Anil Kumar Singh, in-charge of assistant public prosecutors of Dhanbad court, said Minz was seen in the court premises on Friday and everything appeared normal.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination. In July, a 49-year-old additional district and sessions judge in Dhanbad was allegedly knocked down by an autorickshaw. The CBI, which took over the probe into his death in August, filed its chargesheet on October 20.

