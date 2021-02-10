Assured Canada That India Will Do Its Best to Supply Covid Vaccines, Says Modi after Trudeau's Call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau exchanged thoughts over a telephone call on Wednesday, where they discussed supply of coronavirus vaccines sought by the foreign nation and issues like climate change.

"Was happy to receive a call from my friend Justin Trudeau. Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada. We also agreed to continue collaborating on other important issues like climate change and the global economic recovery," Modi said in a tweet.

Was happy to receive a call from my friend @JustinTrudeau. Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada. We also agreed to continue collaborating on other important issues like Climate Change and the global economic recovery.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2021

"Expressing his appreciation, Trudeau said if the world managed to conquer COVID-19, it would be significantly because of India's tremendous pharmaceutical capacity, and Prime Minister Modi's leadership in sharing this capacity with the world," Modi's office said in a statement.

"The two leaders also reiterated the common perspective shared by India and Canada on many important geo-political issues. They agreed to continue the close collaboration between both countries in fighting global challenges like Climate Change and the economic impacts of the pandemic," it added.