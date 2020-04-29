Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Asteroid 1998 OR2 to Pass the Earth’s Surface Today, Here’s How You Can Live Stream it

The Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico is keeping a close look at the movement of the asteroid, which is estimated to fly near the Earth at around 3:26 pm IST on Wednesday.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 29, 2020, 11:45 AM IST
Representative image of a gigantic asteroid hurtling through space, similar to asteroid 1998 OR2.
Representative image of a gigantic asteroid hurtling through space, similar to asteroid 1998 OR2.

Not just coronavirus, but Earth is going to witness another of its biggest issues this week. A potentially hazardous asteroid, dubbed as 1998 OR2, will pass by Earth on Wednesday, April 29. The only good news is the fact that it won’t hit any part of the Earth’s surface and will fly by harmless.

Officially dubbed as Asteroid (52768) 1998 OR2, the rock from the space will pass at a distance of 6.29 million km away from the Earth. One of the near-Earth objects (NEO), asteroid 52768 is expected to be somewhere between 0.9 miles and 2.54 miles (1.5km and 4.1km) in diameter.

The Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico is keeping a close look at the movement of the asteroid, which is estimated to fly near the Earth at around 3:26 pm IST on Wednesday.

How to watch the Asteroid OR2 live

The Arecibo Observatory is using its powerful radar system to track (52768) 1998 OR2. The Virtual Telescope will stream the asteroid's flyby live on Wednesday from Italy. The Virtual Telescope will host a free live stream on its website and YouTube channel for everyone.

The tracking of space rock will begin at 6 pm UTC or 11.30 pm IST on April 29.

You can watch it on their website or click to the YouTube link for the channel.

As mentioned by scientists from the observatory, the Asteroid OR2 will appear to pass above the constellation Hydra and below Leo, when seen from Earth.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

