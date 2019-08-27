Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Astra Rafael Communication System, Joint Venture With Israel-Based Firm, Opens Facility in Hyderabad

The joint venture, set up on a 51:49 per cent basis, is in line with the ‘Make in India’ initiative and would invest in high-end technology and advanced production techniques to design, develop and make state-of-the-art tactical communication systems for the Indian armed forces,

News18.com

Updated:August 27, 2019, 8:57 PM IST
Astra Rafael Communication System, Joint Venture With Israel-Based Firm, Opens Facility in Hyderabad
Image for representation.
Hyderabad: Astra Rafael Communication System (ARC), a joint venture between Astra Mircowave Products Ltd and Israel-based Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd, inaugurated its state-of-the-art facility here on Tuesday.

The joint venture (JV), set up on a 51:49 per cent basis with all regulatory approvals, is in line with the ‘Make in India’ initiative and would invest in high-end technology and advanced production techniques to design, develop and make state-of-the-art tactical communication systems for the Indian armed forces, managing director Astra Microwave Products Ltd S Gurunatha Reddy told reporters here.

In terms of areas of operations, the venture would do something for defence communications, specifically in the manufacture of software-depend radios to start with and later, graduate into development of various equipment for the defence communications and also get into electronic warfare and signal intelligent system, he said. As of now, both the JV partners have invested Rs 35 crore and would invest more as it goes forward, Reddy said.

Initially, ARC would focus on the domestic market and over a period of time exports would be considered, he said. “We have an order of USD 30 million as of today from Rafael. And this order will be executed in the next 24 months," he said.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, who formally inaugurated the facility, said he, on behalf of the Centre, would extend all the support for ARC, which is expected to create more jobs in future. Once operational, that ARC would become a treasured ornament for Telangana as it would lead to the state’s growth in all spheres.

(With inputs from PTI)

