1-MIN READ

AstraZeneca to Produce 90 Million Covid-19 Vaccine Shots in Japan: Health Ministry

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca is checked. (Gareth Fuller/Pool via AP)

AstraZeneca Plc has told Japan’s health ministry it would produce more than 90 million coronavirus vaccine shots in the country, Japan’s top government spokesman said on Thursday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters it is very important for COVID-19 vaccines to be produced domestically. AstraZeneca is working with Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd and other Japanese partners to deliver a total of 120 million doses to the nation.


