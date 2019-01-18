LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Astronauts on Gaganyaan Likely to be Pilots, Hints ISRO

ISRO Chairman K Sivan said the Indian Air Force and other agencies will play a major role during the selection of astronauts for the human space mission project.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2019, 4:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Astronauts on Gaganyaan Likely to be Pilots, Hints ISRO
Image for representation. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The astronauts on the human space mission 'Gaganyaan' will mostly be pilots, hinted Indian Space Research Organisation scientists on Friday.

"We are looking for people with sufficient flying experience," said an ISRO scientist requesting anonymity.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan said the Indian Air Force and other agencies will play a major role during the selection of astronauts for the human space mission project.

Another scientist said the Defence Research and Development Organisation too will play a major role in this endeavour.

Addressing a press conference here, Sivan said the first unmanned mission for 'Gaganyaan' has been planned for December 2020, the second unmanned mission for July 2021 and the final manned mission by December 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the 'Gaganyaan' project envisaging sending three humans to space by 2022. ​
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram