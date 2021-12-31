At 0.7 Degrees Celsius Fatehpur in Churu District Coldest in Rajasthan

Cold wave conditions gripped several parts of Rajasthan where Fatehpur in Churu was recorded as the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 0.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday night.

Karauli, Alwar, Sangaria (Hanumangarh) and Churu recorded minimum of 1.1, 2.5, 2.9 and 3.2 degrees Celsius respectively while the night temperature in Pilani, Nagaur, Dholpur, Chittorgarh and Jaipur was 4.9, 5, 5.1, 6.6 and 7.6 respectively, according to a MeT report.

A MeT department official said that new Western Disturbance will be active due to which there is a possibility of light rain or thundershowers at isolated places during January 6 to 8 in some parts of the state.

